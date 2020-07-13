As the PS5 release date approaches, a new piece of leaked material suggests that Sony might have a black version of the PlayStation 5 in stores at some point in the future.

A marketing image that Sony provided to a company made its way to an online forum that’s known for other gaming leaks.

The image shows a variety of Sony products, including black versions of the PS5 console and DualSense controller

Now that we actually know what the PlayStation 5 will look like, you’d think fans would be happy. But not everybody likes the design that Sony showed a few weeks ago during an online-only event that was mostly about new games. The new console is unusually tall, but Sony needed it to look this way so that the next-gen CPU and GPU could be cooled efficiently. Others may not necessarily like the curved side panels, especially compared to the Xbox Series X’s simple design. And others don’t like the color. The only PS5 version that Sony confirmed so far is white and black with blue accents. But a Sony exec hinted the PS5 is the most customizable console Sony has ever made, without explaining exactly what that means.

Fans have speculated that a black version of the PS5 must be in the works, considering that’s been the traditional color of PlayStation consoles. We have no way of knowing whether Sony is indeed going to launch a black PS5 anytime soon, but someone posted a photo on a forum that suggests the Japanese console maker is indeed planning an all-black PlayStation 5.

The following image comes from ResetEra, with user BarrBarr claiming it initially came directly from Sony. “Not sure where to post this, but at work we just received a promo picture that shows a black and red PS5,” BarrBarr said. Answering to someone else, the user said the promo is real “and it’s from Sony. Whether or not they are gonna make a console in that color I have no idea.”

This newly leaked image contains additional Sony products, including a camera and an Xperia TV with an image of a Sony Android phone on the screen.

The black PS5 console pictured here has red lights instead of the blue ones seen on the white model, and that’s pretty much the only other detail we can see. It could very well be a concept image that Sony is using, a Photoshopped version of the PS5 that lets the console fade into the background. The white version would have clearly stood out from against that black and red background.

Whether the black PS5 console is real or not, Sony is certainly paying attention to what fans say, and it’s very likely that different PlayStation 5 versions will be available down the road. A black version seems like a given, and we could expect all sorts of special edition designs in the coming years. If those side panels turn out to be user-replaceable, then gamers could end up customizing the appearance of their consoles anyway they see fit.

Sony is expected to release the PS5 this holiday season, which means preorder and pricing details should be announced soon enough. Once that happens, we’ll know exactly which PS5 versions will be available for sale this year, color options included.