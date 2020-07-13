Krispy Kreme is giving away a dozen Original Glazed donuts with the purchase of any dozen on Friday, July 17th at participating stores to celebrate the brand’s 83rd birthday.

In addition to giving away free donuts, Krispy Kreme will also extend the Hot Light hour at participating stores, which means you’ll have even longer to get fresh-baked donuts.

There are no coupons for this promotion — you just need to buy a dozen donuts from Krispy Kreme on Friday, but you need to order in-store or takeout, as the deal doesn’t apply to delivery orders.

Good news has been hard to come by for the past four months (or four years, depending on who you ask), but here’s an announcement that might brighten up your day just a tad. On Friday, July 17th, Krispy Kreme will celebrate its 83rd birthday by giving away a dozen Original Glazed donuts with the purchase of any other dozen. Basically, if you buy 12 donuts from Krispy Kreme on Friday, you’ll get 12 more free of charge.

If a dozen free donuts aren’t enough to get you to your closest participating Krispy Kreme shop, the Hot Light will also be on for an extended period of time on July 17th. For those of you who have somehow avoided driving or walking by a Krispy Kreme your entire life, the huge “HOT NOW” sign lights up when fresh donuts are being made in the store, and they’ll still be piping hot when the box is handed to you.

“After 83 years, we’re still hot… and fresh… and delicious,” said a press release. “On our birthday, Krispy Kreme fans get the gifts. This year we’re giving away a FREE Original Glazed dozen with purchase of any dozen, and running the Hot Light day and night because we sure need something sweet to happen in 2020.”

If you want to make sure that your local Krispy Kreme is participating in the birthday celebration, make sure to visit the store’s website and enter your zip code. Every store in your area that will be giving away free donuts on Friday should appear on that page, and if you don’t see a store there, that means they aren’t participating.

According to a Krispy Kreme press release: “Guests can enjoy doughnuts dining in at certain shops as Krispy Kreme continues to put the well-being of guests and team members first by complying with government and health-related safety guidelines. Doughnuts also are available via takeout in the lobby, through the drive‑thru or by ordering online or through the Krispy Kreme app for pick-up. Krispy Kreme delivers doughnuts within 10 miles of shops, but the birthday deal is not available for delivery. Visit KrispyKreme.com for details regarding Krispy Kreme’s safety measures.”