Some of the best Netflix series had new seasons that were released in June 2020, and they couldn’t have come at a better time.

Novel coronavirus infection numbers are skyrocketing all across the country so people are beginning to spend more time indoors at home again after a brief period of hope when we thought the worst might’ve been behind us.

Here, we’ll show you the top 10 most popular series on Netflix in June 2020 so you can make sure you didn’t miss anything.

There is no way you’ve already watched all of the hot new releases that hit Netflix in June 2020. There are just too many. Netflix released 46 new original movies, series, and special alone last month, and that doesn’t include all the third-party content that Netflix licensed and added to its content catalog over the course of the month. Highlights include the final season of Fuller House, the fourth and final season of the controversial hit series 13 Reasons Why, season 5 of Queer Eye, the return of Patriot Act with Hasan Minhaj, a new season of F is for Family, the premiere season of Pokémon Journeys: The Series, Marcella season 3, The Order season 2, and the second season of The Politician.

Those are all high-profile releases, and that’s not even one-fifth of the original releases Netflix added to its content catalog last month. On top of that, you’ve got all the third-party movies and series that arrived over the course of the month. If you’re wondering what you missed on Netflix that might be worth going back to check out, we’ve got you covered. We already shared the 10 most popular movies on Netflix in June 2020, and now it’s time to take a look at the 10 most popular series.

Flix Patrol monitors viewing stats for all the top streaming services out there, and the site’s June 2020 top-10 lists are now live. Where Netflix’s top 10 most streamed shows of June 2020 are concerned, there are some obvious entries on the list as well as a surprise or two. In fact, the biggest surprise is probably the show in the #2 spot, because Netflix subscribers in the United States can’t even stream it. It’s Snowpiecer, the new adaptation of Bong Joon Ho’s 2013 film. It’s a TNT original here in the US, but this is a global top 10 list and Netflix carries the new series in several other countries.

Here’s the full list of Netflix’s most popular shows of June 2020:

13 Reasons Why Snowpiercer Space Force The Order Dynasty Jeffrey Epstein: Filthy Rich Floor is Lava Dark Rick and Morty The King: Eternal Monarch