Best Buy’s big 4th of July sale is now over, but don’t feel too bad if you missed it because there are dozens of hot new deals available on Monday.

Highlights include a massive $650 discount on a top-selling robot vacuum as good as a Roomba, and wireless noise cancelling headphones for just $45.

Here, we’ll share our picks for the 10 best deals in Best Buy’s big sale on Monday.

If you want some of the best prices we’ve seen in months on hard-to-find essentials like Purell hand sanitizer and high-quality face masks, you should definitely be following the BGR Deals team’s coverage on Monday. Highlights so far include 15-packs of Purell for $2.33 per 1oz bottle, 12-packs of 4oz Purell sanitizer bottles that slash the price to just $1.46 per ounce, an extremely rare opportunity to get Purell sanitizing wipes on Amazon (shipping is inflated so these are only for people really want Purell brand), the best-selling coronavirus face masks on the planet for $0.50 each when you clip the $5 coupon on the product page, best-selling WCL KN95 face masks on sale for $2.32 apiece, the lowest price we’ve seen since February for the “iPhone of forehead thermometers,” $50 Philips Hue A19 color LED smart bulbs for $42 each, $30 off the awesome Instant Pot Duo Nova, $15 off AirPods Pro, only $31.99 for Tozo T10 earbuds with a wireless charging case and over 28,000 5-star reviews, a best-selling Insignia 32-inch Fire TV for only $129.99, and so much more.

On top of all those fantastic deals, there’s also a new sale running right now on Best Buy now that the nation’s top electronics retailer’s July 4th sale is over. You’ll find a bunch of great new deals on Best Buy’s site right now, and you can see them all right here. You can also skip the suspense and fast-forward right to our picks for the top 10 deals on the site, which are all listed down below.

Save up to $500 on iPhone XS or iPhone XS Max

Savings are deducted off the full total price of the phone and are reflected in either instant savings or in vendor bill credits, both of which will result in reduced monthly payments for the term of the agreement on your carrier account. Bill credits will be applied within 1–2 billing cycles and will end when the balance is paid, or the line is terminated or transferred. Savings promotion does not apply to one-time payment activation and may not be combinable with other credits, discounts and offers. Maximum savings listed may not be available for all phones and/or from all carriers. Carriers, devices and coverage (including 5G) not available in all markets. Requires credit approval, wireless service plan, qualifying phone and an installment billing agreement for the carrier’s required term. $0 down for well-qualified customers. For all others, down payment and other restrictions may apply. Monthly phone payments for term (20–30 months subject to carrier) at retail price. 0% APR. Sales tax (on total price) may be due at purchase. If you cancel wireless service, remaining balance on phone becomes due. Restocking fee and other charges may apply. Number of financed devices per account limitations may apply. Subject to carrier terms and conditions. Terms subject to change. Excludes prepaid and unlocked phones.

Save up to $500 on iPhone XS or iPhone XS Max

Samsung – 65″ Class – 7 Series – 4K UHD TV – Smart – LED – with HDR

Crystal Processor 4K

The ultrafast processor transforms everything you watch into stunning 4K. Crystal display

Experience crystal-clear colors that are fine-tuned to deliver a naturally crisp and vivid picture. Universal guide

Powerful AI technology recommends streaming and live TV content all in one simple onscreen guide. Boundless design

An ultra-thin bezel on all sides for a stunningly clean look. Clean Cable Solution®

Hides unsightly power cords and cables. OneRemote function

Automatically detects and controls all compatible connected devices and content. Game enhancer

The TV automatically adjusts settings to help games run smoothly. 4K Ultra HD (2160p resolution)

Enjoy breathtaking 4K movies and TV shows at 4x the resolution of Full HD, and upscale your current content to Ultra HD-level picture quality. HDR

Unveils shades of color you can’t find on HDTV. Smart TV powered by Tizen

Go beyond Smart TV with next-generation apps, super easy control, and a host of enhancements that elevate your TV-watching experience. Motion Rate 120

Enjoy smooth, crisp action even in the fastest scenes.

Samsung – 65″ Class – 7 Series – 4K UHD TV – Smart – LED – with HDR: $529.99 (save $20)

Toshiba – 50″ Class – LED – 2160p – Smart – 4K UHD TV with HDR – Fire TV Edition

Fire TV experience built-in

Fire TV Edition brings together live-over-the air TV, and your streaming content on the home screen. Connect any HD antenna (sold separately) to watch live over-the-air TV, or stream movies and shows from Disney+, Netflix, Prime Video, Hulu, HBO and more. Dolby Vision HDR

Enhanced 4K HDR picture with an expanded range of contrast and superior brightness. True-to-life picture quality

Experience breathtaking 4K Ultra HD picture quality with over 8 million pixels for stunning clarity, deep contrast and vivid colors. Watch movies and TV shows come to life in ultra high definition. Voice Remote with Alexa

Everything you’d expect from a remote – plus launch apps, search for TV shows, switch inputs, control smart home devices and more, using just your voice. With Prime Video, Netflix and HBO buttons, instantly access your favorite apps. Keeps getting smarter

This TV is smart and simple in every way. Just plug it in, connect to Wi-Fi and enjoy. Plus, your TV keeps getting smarter with new Alexa skills and features through automatic over-the-air software updates, so that you always have the latest. Endless entertainment

Watch over 500,000 streaming movies and TV episodes in HD or Ultra HD, from Disney+, Netflix, Prime Video, Hulu, HBO, and more. Plus, access tens of thousands of channels, apps, and Alexa skills. Get it all in one place

With Fire TV Edition it’s easy to see everything you’ve recently watched – live TV, streaming services and connected devices – in one place. Plus, you can connect your cable/satellite box or gaming console through one of the TV’s three HDMI inputs. Alexa-enabled

Want to watch something new? Press the microphone button and say “Find dramas”, and Alexa will show results from hundreds of integrated apps and channels. Want to order a pizza? Check the weather? Dim the family living room lights? Alexa can do that too. Pair with an Echo device for hands-free control

Control your TV hands-free including power, volume, channel navigation, playback, search and more. Simply pair your TV with an Echo device and Alexa will hear you from across the room. (Echo sold separately) 49.5″ screen

A great size for a living room or a mid-sized home theater space. Watch high dynamic range (HDR) content on your TV

With an HDR-compatible 4K TV, you can enjoy HDR movies and TV shows in addition to all your current content. LED TVs perform well in all lighting conditions

Enjoy lifelike detail, rich contrast and brilliant colors every time you watch. Speed and performance

Powered by Quad-core CPU/Multi-core GPU for responsive streaming – experience ultra-smooth streaming of 4K video at up to 60 fps, instant search results and fast and fluid responsiveness. Advanced TV sound

Two 10w Onkyo speakers, with DTS Studio Sound and Dolby audio deliver an immersive experience. Personalize your viewing experience

Customize the name of each input, adjust picture settings for each connected device, favorite live TV channels in the guide and more. 3 HDMI inputs for the best home theater connection

Plug in plenty of devices, like your cable/satellite box or gaming console. (HDMI cable not included) 1 USB input

Connect a USB to extend the duration of live TV pause from 2 minutes up to 60 minutes. Easily connect your digital camera or other USB device to view compatible photo and video files. Enjoy the picture from multiple angles

The wide 178° viewing angle provides a clear picture for viewers seated near the side of the screen. Manage the viewing experience for your kids

The parental control functionality lets you block content based on program ratings and check ratings of unfamiliar programs.

Toshiba – 50″ Class – LED – 2160p – Smart – 4K UHD TV with HDR – Fire TV Edition: $329.99 (save $50)

Ninja – Foodi™ 6.5qt Digital Multi Cooker

The Pressure Cooker That Crisps™ with TenderCrisp™ technology

Allows you to quickly cook ingredients, then the Crisping Lid gives your meals a crispy, golden finish. 6.5-quart ceramic-coated pot

Provides enough capacity to cook a roast for your family. This pot is nonstick, PTFE/PFOA-free, and easy to clean. 4-quart Cook & Crisp™ basket

This large-capacity, ceramic-coated, nonstick, PTFE/PFOA-free basket holds up to a 5-lb chicken or 3 lbs of french fries to feed your whole family. Nonstick for easy cleanup. to feed your whole family. 1400W of power

Offers fast, efficient performance. Included 45+ recipe book

Help you create delicious meals. Pressure cook up to 70% faster*

*Versus slow-cooked, braised, or low-simmer recipes.

Ninja – Foodi™ 6.5qt Digital Multi Cooker: $179.99 (save $50)

Insignia – Wireless Noise Canceling Over-the-Ear Headphones

Bluetooth interface

Enables simple wireless pairing with your Bluetooth-enabled device. Wired connection is also available via the provided audio cable. Rechargeable battery

Offers up to 20 hours of music playback. Built-in microphone

Allows you to make phone calls. Echo cancellation and noise suppression

These headphones block out external noise. Over-the-ear headphones

Fit securely and direct music into your ears for full, uninterrupted audio. Foldable design

Allows easy, compact storing. On-ear controls

Let you adjust volume and change audio tracks.

Insignia – Wireless Noise Canceling Over-the-Ear Headphones: $44.99 (save $55)

Samsung – 5.1.2-Channel 450W Soundbar with 8″ Wireless Subwoofer and Dolby Atmos with Alexa

450W total output power

Provides quality sound for your favorite movies, shows, games and music. Wireless subwoofer

Delivers a deeper, richer bass sound. With a simple wireless connection, you can place it where it best fits the sound stage in your home. Bluetooth music streaming

Makes it easy to enjoy tracks stored on a compatible Bluetooth-enabled device (not included). Input

Includes 1 HDMI. Supports a variety of file formats

Including WAV, WMA, AAC, MP3 and OGG, so you can enjoy your favorite media. Sleek appearance

Fits seamlessly along most HDTVs for a streamlined look. Dolby Atmos

Feel like part of the scene as the sounds of people, places, and music move independently around you from all directions, even above.

Samsung – 5.1.2-Channel 450W Soundbar with 8″ Wireless Subwoofer and Dolby Atmos with Alexa: $849.99 (save $150)

Eve – Energy Smart Plug & Power Meter

Talk or tap to control

Hands tied? Already comfortable? Switch on any appliance in your home with a simple tap, Siri voice command, or a press of the onboard button. And activate the child lock to prevent unwanted operation. Access on the go

Your home hub (not included) will keep you connected to your abode whether you’re strolling around the block, or exploring the world. Put everyday essentials on autopilot

Set schedules for lights, humidifiers, fans, and other vital devices. Then go about your usual business while they get on with theirs – all independently of your home hub. Make it easy for everyone

Have your appliances respond to occupancy. So everything is as it should be for the last to leave and first to return. Watch those watts

Curiosity. Economy. Conservation. Reasons to monitor power consumption and projected cost are aplenty. Eve Energy gives you the insight to embrace yours. Set the perfect scene

Scenes enable multiple accessories to work in concert. So you can create a scene called “Bedtime” that turns on your bedside lamp via Eve Energy, locks your doors, and shuts your shades – all with one tap or voice command.

Eve – Energy Smart Plug & Power Meter: $19.99 (save $30)

bObsweep – PetHair Vision Wi-Fi Connected Robot Vacuum

Voice control enabled

Connect bot to Alexa or Google Assistant, and you can command him with your voice. Mobile app

Allows you to schedule, control, and track your bot. Available on the App Store and Google Play. VisiOn camera

Scopes out the environment as Bob cleans. Scheduling

Sends Bob to clean on a custom routine. Can be set on the bObsweep app.

bObsweep – PetHair Vision Wi-Fi Connected Robot Vacuum: $249.99 (save $650)

Wakeman – Folding Utility Cart

Foldable design

Collapses in seconds with a pull of the tab in the middle of the bottom to be stored in small places or hung on a wall to free up floor space. All-terrain 8″ wheels

Give the cart a high clearance to protect it from damage from obstacles in your yard or on the beach. The wheels also swivel 360° for maneuverability around corners and objects. Extendable handle

Telescopes to a maximum length of 33″ to reduce strain on your back as you pull. Two mesh cup holders

Keep drinks handy while traveling. 180-lb. weight capacity

Makes it great for carrying everything from coolers, folding chairs, landscaping tools to sports equipment or groceries. 600D polyester body

Cleans easily with a soft, damp cloth so that it can be ready for your next outdoor adventure and resists snagging. Steel frame with powder coating

Provides protection from rust and corrosion.

Wakeman – Folding Utility Cart: $79.99 (save $80)

Anker ROAV – SmartCharge F2 FM Transmitter

Compatible with select smartphones and tablets

Its Bluetooth connectivity lets you stream audio from your Bluetooth device, while the simple side controls let you play and pause your music as well as control the volume. Remote access support

Connect and control your playlist straight from your phone, or feed hands-free calls through your car’s stereo system with Bluetooth 4.2 and FM frequency transmission. PowerIQ charging technology

Detects your device’s specific charging requirements to deliver universal, high-speed charging for any device. ROAV charger mobile app

Logs the status of your battery every time you start your car. Built-in car locator

Makes forgetting where you parked a problem of a bygone era.

Anker ROAV – SmartCharge F2 FM Transmitter: $17.99 (save $12)