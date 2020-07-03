With the novel coronavirus pandemic continuing to wreak havoc across the US last month, June was another big month for Netflix.

Responsible people are staying home as much as possible right now, which means they’re streaming more content than ever using popular services like Netflix.

In this post, we’ll cover the top 10 most popular movies on Netflix during the month of June 2020.

July 2020 is shaping up to be yet another massive month for Netflix’s original content. In fact, it’s the biggest month in quite some time as far as quantity goes. A whopping 60 different original movies, shows, and specials will premiere on Netflix in the month of July, and the high-profile releases began on Thursday with the arrival of Warrior Nun. The name might sound silly, but it’s a big-budget, action-packed show that’s already generating tons of buzz on social media. Then, five more Netflix originals were released on Friday, including the revival of The Baby-Sitters Club, part 2 of the final season of Cable Girls, and the hotly-anticipated new series JU-ON: Origins. There’s plenty more to look forward to over the course of the month, including Charlize Theron’s new action thriller The Old Guard on July 10th, the new fantasy series Cursed starring Katherine Langford that debuts on July 17th, and the second season of The Umbrella Academy on July 31st. Definitely check out the full schedule of Netflix’s original releases in July 2020 so you don’t miss anything.

Of course, June was also a pretty big month for Netflix. Tons of new original content premiered over the course of the month, and we also saw plenty of entertaining third-party content arrive in Netflix’s catalog over the course of the month. Wondering which movies were watched the most around the world last month? Don’t worry, we’ve got you covered.

Flix Patrol keeps tabs on all the major streaming services and its June roundups are now available. Where Netflix is concerned, the service just posted top 10 lists for both movies and shows in the month of June. These are global lists, not just in the US, and there’s a pretty huge surprise in the #1 spot for June 2020. In fact, the #1 and #2 most popular movies on Netflix in June are both pretty big surprises because they rocketed to the top of the list for all the wrong reasons.

The #1 movie on Netflix in June around the world was 365 Days, and the #2 movie globally was The Last Days of American Crime. You probably recognize both of those movie titles… because they remarkably both achieved critic scores of 0% on Rotten Tomatoes. That created all sorts of buzz on social media, and apparently people just had to see if they were really as bad as reviewers claimed.

Here’s the rest of the top 10 most streamed movies on Netflix in June 2020 from Flix Patrol:

365 Days The Last Days of American Crime Feel the Beat Lost Bullet Da 5 Bloods Eurovision Song Contest: The Story of Fire Saga Wasp Network Intuition King Arthur: Legend of the Sword Grown Ups