Apple covered dozens of iOS 14 beta features when it unveiled the new platform at WWDC 2020, and it released an early version of the software to developers.

The company can only fit so much into a WWDC keynote, of course, so it has since released a colossal list of every single new feature included in iOS 14.

You’ll find the entire list right here, so you know exactly what to expect when you install iOS 14 on your iPhone.

After months of leaks that gave us an early peek at Apple’s upcoming new iOS 14 software, the company finally unveiled its next-generation mobile platform last week during the virtual WWDC 2020 conference. Everything we saw in those early leaks ended up panning out, but the few features that were revealed ahead of time barely scratched the surface. Apple introduced dozens of new features during its keynote presentation that surprised onlookers, but even that was just the tip of the iceberg.

There are a handful of features that stole the show and had everyone talking after the presentation, like home screen widgets and the sleek new Compact UI features. But there is so much more to iOS 14 than that. Apple has published a new page on its site that details every single new feature in the iOS 14 beta, including a detailed description of each one.

There will undoubtedly be some more new functionality added before the final version of iOS 14 is released later this year — Apple always holds a few things back so as not to leak any next-generation iPhone details — but the list provides a complete picture of the new mobile platform so far. Whether you’re just starting to read about iOS 14 or you’ve already installed the first iOS 14 developer beta on your iPhone, you should definitely check out the full rundown from Apple’s site. You’ll find it in its entirety down below.

Widgets

Redesigned widgets

Widgets have been redesigned to be more beautiful and data rich, so they can provide even more utility throughout your day.

Widgets for everything

Redesigned Apple widgets for Weather, Clock, Calendar, News, Notes, Maps, Fitness, Photos, Reminders, Stocks, Music, Podcasts, Tips, Batteries, Screen Time, Files, Siri Suggestions, Shortcuts, and App Suggestions.

Widgets on the Home Screen

Place widgets anywhere on the Home Screen for information at a glance. Perfect for tracking your commute, activity, Calendar events, or News stories.

Widgets in different sizes

Widgets now come in small, medium, and large sizes so you can pick the information density that’s right for you.

Widget gallery

The central place for all your widgets from Apple and third parties. The gallery shows the top widgets based on what users are installing and using most.

Widget stacks

You can create stacks of up to 10 widgets to make the most of the space on your Home Screen. Drag one widget on top of another and swipe through them.

Smart Stack

In the Widget gallery, you can select the Smart Stack, a set of widgets you can swipe through that uses on-device intelligence to surface the right widget at the right time based on factors like time, location, and activity. For example, you might see the Apple News widget in the morning, Calendar events during the day, and commute time from Apple Maps in the evening.

Siri Suggestions widget

The Siri Suggestions widget uses on-device intelligence to show actions you might take based on your usage patterns, such as ordering a coffee or starting a podcast. Tap the suggestion to perform the action without launching the app.

Developer API

Developers can create their own widgets using a new API that lets them take advantage of the redesigned widgets, including the ability to put them on the Home Screen and show them at the right time.

App Library

App Library on the Home Screen

The App Library is a new space at the end of your Home Screen pages that automatically organizes all of your apps into one simple, easy‑to‑navigate view.

Automatic categorization

All of the apps on your iPhone are automatically sorted into categories such as Social, Productivity, and Entertainment. Categories intelligently reorder based on app use.

Suggestions

The App Library shows suggested apps you’re likely to be looking for based on usage such as time, location, or activity.

Search

Use the search bar at the top of the App Library to quickly find the app you’re looking for. When you tap Search, apps can be displayed alphabetically, making them easy to scroll through and find.

Hide Home Screen pages

You can hide pages to streamline your Home Screen, making it easy to get to the App Library. New apps downloaded from the App Store automatically go into the App Library.

Recently Added

App Clips that were recently launched and apps downloaded from the App Store appear in the App Library, making them easy to find.

Compact UI

Phone calls

When you receive a call, it appears as a banner instead of taking over the entire screen, so you won’t lose track of what you’re doing. Swipe up on the banner to dismiss it or swipe down to access extended phone features and tap to answer.

Third-party VoIP calls

A developer API is available so that apps like Skype can support compact incoming calls.

FaceTime calls

When you receive a FaceTime call, it appears as a banner instead of taking over the entire screen. Swipe up on the banner to dismiss it or swipe down to access extended FaceTime features.

Compact Siri

Siri has an all-new compact design that allows you to refer to information onscreen and seamlessly launch into your next task. As you start a request, Siri pops up at the bottom of the screen. When Siri has a result for you, it appears at the top of the screen like a notification. Results have been updated to give you just the information you need in a new compact layout.

Compact Search

Search is now a single destination where you can start all your searches — from finding and launching apps, contacts, files, and quick knowledge information like weather and maps to getting answers to common questions about people or places. You can quickly start a web search too; just type your query and get relevant suggestions or launch websites.

Picture in Picture

Continue watching a video or taking a FaceTime call while you use another app. You can now continue watching a video or taking a FaceTime call while you use another app. Perfect for having a video call with a friend while you find a time to meet or catching up on a TV show while checking your email.

Resize Picture in Picture window

You can resize the Picture in Picture window by pinching the video to make it bigger or smaller.

Move Picture in Picture window to any corner

Put the video window in any corner of the screen by simply dragging it.

Minimize Picture in Picture window offscreen

Minimize the video window by moving it offscreen, giving you full access to an app while continuing to listen to the audio.

Search

Top Hit results

The most relevant results, including apps, contacts, knowledge, Maps points of interest, and websites, are shown right at the top, making it easier to find what you need.

As-you-type search suggestions

Just start typing and search suggestions appear below the search field.

Quick launcher

Just type a few characters and you can quickly launch apps and websites by tapping Go.

In-app search

Start a search in apps like Mail, Messages, and Files.

Web search

Searching the web is now easier than ever. Start typing and see relevant websites and web search suggestions displayed at the top, making it easy to quickly launch Safari for a full web search.

Messages

Pinned conversations

Pin your favorite conversations to the top of your conversation list so you can always get to them. Recent messages, Tapbacks, and typing indicators animate in above the pin. And if a group conversation is pinned, you’ll see three recent participants circle around the pin when they send a message.

Up to nine pins

You can have up to nine pinned conversations that sync across Messages in iOS, iPadOS, and macOS.

Mentions

Direct a message to an individual in a group conversation by typing the person’s name. You can even customize a particularly active group, so you receive notifications only when you are mentioned.

Inline replies

You can reply directly to a specific message in a group conversation. See all related messages in their own view to easily keep track of a thread.

Set group photo

Set an image for your group conversation using a photo, Memoji, or emoji that is shared with all members of the group.

Memoji

New hairstyles

Customize your Memoji with seven new hairstyles, including man bun, top knot, and simple side part.

New headwear styles

Show off your hobby or profession with 16 new headwear styles, including cyclist helmet, nurse cap, and swim cap.

New Memoji stickers

Three new Memoji stickers let you send a hug, a fist bump, or even a blush to your friends.

More age options

Six new age options let you customize your look whether you’re baby-faced, in your golden years, or somewhere in between.

More expressive Memoji

Revamped facial and muscle structure makes Memoji and Memoji stickers even more expressive.

Face coverings

Customize your Memoji with a new face covering, including the color, to match your look.

Maps

Cycling

Maps now routes cyclists along bike lanes, bike paths, and bike-friendly roads. Preview the elevation for your ride, check how busy a street is, and set routes to avoid steep inclines or stairs. Maps also offers custom cycling voice guidance and a rich experience on Apple Watch that makes it easy to navigate with a glance.

Guides

Get recommendations for the best places to visit in a city with Guides created by a selection of trusted brands. Guides help you discover great places to eat, shop, meet friends, or explore in cities around the world. You can save Guides so you can easily get back to them later, and they automatically update when new places are added so you always have the latest recommendations.1

Electric vehicle routing

Easily plan trips with your electric vehicle. Maps automatically adds charging stops along your route and even accounts for charging time when calculating the ETA. Once you add your electric vehicle on your iPhone, Maps can keep track of things like the current charge and charger type to give you the best route for your vehicle.2

Congestion zones

Major cities like London and Paris have congestion zones to help reduce traffic in dense areas. Maps lets you see congestion zone tolls on the map and can route you around them if you like.3

New maps available in more countries

Detailed new maps are coming to more countries later this year, including Canada, Ireland, and the UK. The new maps offer more detailed roads, buildings, parks, marinas, beaches, airports, and more, giving you a more realistic view of the world.

Refine location

Quickly get a highly accurate location and orientation when you’re in urban areas with poor GPS signals.

Speed cameras

Maps lets you know when you’re approaching speed cameras and red-light cameras along your route. You can also see where individual cameras are located on the map.

Translate

Conversation mode

Conversations are easy by design with Translate. Turn the phone to landscape to split the screen and show text from both sides of the conversation. Just tap the microphone button to say something, and automatic language detection transcribes the original and translated text on the correct sides of the screen, followed by the translated audio. Conversation mode works for downloaded languages even when you don’t have an internet connection.

Voice translation

Advanced on-device intelligence lets you translate your voice from one language to another. The app detects your language and provides the translated text and audio in the target language. Downloaded languages can be translated using voice even without an internet connection.

Text translation

All languages have their keyboards included for translating text, so you don’t have to download keyboards separately or manually switch between them.

Favorites

View your recent history and save phrases that you just translated as favorites.

Attention mode

Enlarge translated text in landscape, making it easier to read and more effective for getting someone’s attention.

On-device mode

Enable a fully offline experience for Translate. Use all the app features for downloaded languages and keep your translations private without needing to turn off your phone’s internet connection.

Dictionary

Tap a word in a completed translation to see the definition in the built‑in dictionary.

Supported languages

Translate currently supports translation between any combination of 11 languages: English, Spanish, Mandarin Chinese, Japanese, Korean, Russian, German, French, Italian, Brazilian Portuguese, and Arabic.

Siri

Compact UI

Siri has an all-new compact design that allows you to refer to information onscreen and seamlessly launch into your next task. As you start a request, Siri pops up at the bottom of the screen. The result appears at the top of the screen like a notification. Results have been updated to give you just the information you need in a new compact layout.

Web answers

Siri can now help you find answers to a broader set of questions using information from across the internet, so you can get answers without having to browse the web.4

Send audio messages

You can now send audio messages with Siri on iOS and CarPlay. This is great when you want to be more expressive in your messages. Third-party messaging apps are supported through SiriKit.

Cycling directions

You can now ask Siri for cycling directions.

Share ETA

While navigating with Apple Maps, you can ask Siri to share your ETA with a contact.

Additional translation languages

Siri can translate between many more languages, with support for over 65 language pairs:

English (Australia, Canada, India, Ireland, New Zealand, Singapore, South Africa, UK, U.S.) to Spanish, Mandarin, German, French, Italian,

Japanese, Russian, Portuguese, Arabic English (U.S.) to Korean

Spanish (Spain, Mexico, Chile, U.S.) to English, Mandarin, German, French, Italian, Russian, Portuguese

Mandarin (China) to English, Spanish, German, French, Italian, Japanese, Korean

Taiwanese (Taiwan) to English, Japanese

German (Germany) to English, Spanish, Mandarin, French, Italian, Russian, Portuguese

French (France) to English, Mandarin Chinese, Spanish, German, Italian, Russian, Portuguese Italian (Italy) to English, Spanish, Mandarin, German, French, Russian, Portuguese

Italian (Italy) to English, Spanish, Mandarin, German, French, Russian, Portuguese

Japanese (Japan) to English, Mandarin Chinese, Korean

Russian (Russia) to English, Spanish, German, French, Italian, Portuguese

Portuguese (Brazil) to English, Spanish, German, French, Italian, Russian

Arabic (United Arab Emirates, Saudi Arabia) to English

Korean (Korea) to English, Mandarin, Japanese

New voice in more languages

The new Siri voice uses advanced neural text‑to‑speech technology to sound incredibly natural. Previously available in U.S. English, the new voice is available in several additional regions:

English (Australia, India, Ireland, South Africa, UK, U.S.)

French (France)

German (Germany)

Spanish (Mexico, Spain)

Chinese (China mainland, Hong Kong)

Japanese (Japan)

Home

Suggested automations

When you add a new accessory, the Home app will suggest useful ways for it to run automatically. You can do things like enable your porch lights to turn on each evening, open the garage door as you arrive home, and more.

Home status

A new visual status at the top of the Home app gives you a summary of accessories that require your attention, have important status changes to share, or can be quickly controlled.

Home controls

Home controls in Control Center now dynamically suggest the most relevant accessories and scenes you’ll likely want to control based on the time of day and how often you normally use them. For example, you may see controls for bedroom lights and a good morning scene in the morning, or controls for the door lock and outdoor lights when you arrive home in the evening. You can tap the Home icon to see other accessories and scenes as well.

Adaptive Lighting for smart light bulbs

Light bulbs that change color can be automatically adjusted throughout the day to maximize comfort and productivity. You can ease into morning with warmer colors, stay focused and alert midday with cooler colors, and wind down at night by removing blue light.5

Face Recognition for video cameras and doorbells

In addition to person, animal, and vehicle detection, security cameras can identify people you’ve tagged in the Photos app for richer activity notifications. Easily tag people, and choose to be notified based on the person.5

Activity Zones for video cameras and doorbells

With HomeKit Secure Video, you can define Activity Zones within a camera’s view to capture video or receive notifications only when motion is detected in those areas.5

Safari

Web page translation

Easily translate entire web pages in Safari. When you encounter a compatible web page, Safari displays a translate icon in the address field. Just tap to translate into English, Spanish, Chinese, French, German, Russian, or Brazilian Portuguese.6

Website Privacy Report

Tap the Privacy Report button for access to a Privacy Report showing you all the cross-site trackers that are being blocked by Intelligent Tracking Prevention in Safari.

Password monitoring

Safari securely monitors your saved passwords, automatically keeping an eye out for passwords that may have been involved in a data breach. To do this, Safari uses strong cryptographic techniques to regularly check derivations of your passwords against a list of breached passwords in a secure and private way that doesn’t reveal your password information — even to Apple. If Safari discovers a breach, it can help you upgrade to Sign in with Apple when available, or automatically generate a new secure password.

Car Keys

Unlock your car

Simply tap your door handle to unlock your car with NFC.

Start your car

You can start your vehicle by placing your iPhone on a reader or wireless charger inside the car.

Share with Messages

Adding car keys to Wallet enables capabilities beyond those of physical keys. Sharing keys with friends or family is easy with Messages.

Set car key types

You can set keys to Unlock and Drive to have full access to your car. Or you can choose Restricted Driving, enabling them to unlock and start the car, but with limits that can affect acceleration, top speed, traction control, and even stereo volume — perfect for your teen driver.

Remove key access

As easily as you share keys, you can take them back, giving you the flexibility to let a friend borrow your car for the weekend.

Power reserve

Even when your iPhone battery runs low, you’ll be able to access and start your vehicle for up to five hours. You can leave your physical keys at home, knowing that you can depend on iPhone even after a long day of hiking or a night on the town.

CarPlay

New app categories

CarPlay supports third-party parking, EV charging, and quick food-ordering apps. App developers have access to a variety of tools and templates that enable them to provide a smarter, safer way to use iPhone in the car.

Wallpaper

The addition of wallpaper to your CarPlay Dashboard and Home Screen provides a fresh new look and the ability to customize your CarPlay experience.

Horizontal status bar

Cars with portrait screens can have the status bar on the bottom of the CarPlay screen, allowing for wider app views and a more natural layout.

Chinese and Japanese keyboards

CarPlay supports Chinese and Japanese keyboards, giving users an additional intuitive option to search for points of interest.

Share ETA with Siri

Simply ask Siri to share your ETA with friends or loved ones, and they’ll be kept up to date with your status.

Send audio messages with Siri

You can create an audio message or reply to an audio message with your own in CarPlay.

Developer API enhancements for audio, messaging, and VoIP apps

App developers who have updated their audio, messaging, or VoIP apps to work in CarPlay have even more tools to customize their experiences. Messaging and VoIP apps can show lists of past conversations or contacts, and audio apps can show album art within lists for easy access to content.

AirPods

Spatial audio

Spatial audio with dynamic head tracking brings the movie theater experience right to your AirPods Pro.9 By applying directional audio filters and subtly adjusting the frequencies each ear receives, spatial audio can place sounds virtually anywhere in space, creating an immersive surround sound experience. Using the gyroscope and accelerometer in your AirPods Pro and your iPhone, spatial audio tracks the motion of your head as well as your device, compares the motion data, and then remaps the sound field so that it stays anchored to your device even as your head moves.

Headphone Accommodations

This new accessibility feature is designed to amplify soft sounds and adjust certain frequencies for an individual’s hearing, to help music, movies, phone calls, and podcasts sound more crisp and clear.10 Headphone Accommodations also supports Transparency mode on AirPods Pro, making quiet voices more audible and tuning the sounds of your environment to your hearing needs.

Automatic device switching

AirPods automatically switch between your iPhone, iPad, Mac, and Apple Watch paired to the same iCloud account, making it even easier to use your AirPods with your Apple devices.11

Battery notifications

Battery notifications let you know if you need to charge your AirPods before hopping on your next call or starting a new movie.

AirPods Pro Motion API

The Motion API provides developers with access to orientation, user acceleration, and rotational rates for AirPods Pro — ideal for fitness apps, games, and more.

App Clips

A new way to discover apps

An App Clip is a small part of an app that’s discoverable at the moment you need it and is focused on a specific task.

Quickly available

App Clips are small by design so they’re usable in just a few seconds. They’re not installed like apps, so when you’re done using them, they just go away.

Discover at the right moment

Find App Clips through tapping NFC tags or scanning QR codes, from Messages, Maps, and Safari, and through Apple-designed App Clip codes that are uniquely paired to each App Clip.

Tap an NFC tag

Tapping an NFC tag with your iPhone can launch a related App Clip.12

Scan a QR code

QR codes can launch a related App Clip when you scan them with the QR code reader or the Camera app.13

Tap a link in Safari

Links posted on the web can launch a related App Clip from Safari.

Launch in Maps

For locations that support App Clips, the place card in Maps includes a button to launch them.

Open in Messages

App Clips are easy to share and can open in Messages. When you receive one, you can launch it right there.

Launch from Recently Added in App Library

Recently used App Clips can be launched from the Recently Added category in the App Library.

Download the full app

After using an App Clip, you can download the full version of the app with just a tap.

Works with Apple Pay

App Clips can use Apple Pay to make purchases without your having to enter credit card information.

Works with Sign in with Apple

App Clips can use Sign in with Apple to provide tailored experiences without requiring you to enter separate account information.

Secure and private by design

App Clips are designed with the same security and privacy features as apps. When an App Clip needs access to your location, camera, or sensitive data, it requires the same consent as a full app.

Privacy

Privacy information on the App Store

A new section on each product page on the App Store helps you see a summary of the privacy practices of the app before you download it.14 Developers self-report their privacy practices, including data collected by the developer and used to track you across companies, in a simple, easy-to-read format.

App tracking controls and transparency

Developers are now required to get your consent before tracking you, so you can choose which apps have permission to track. And see which apps you have given permission to track in Settings so you can change your preferences.

Approximate location

A new setting lets you choose to share your approximate location, rather than your precise location, with an app.

Limited Photos library access

You can choose to share only selected items with a developer who asks for access to your photos, or you can give access to your entire library.

Recording indicator

iOS displays an indicator whenever an app is using the mic or camera, both in the app and in Control Center.

Upgrade to Sign in with Apple

Developers can offer the option to upgrade existing app accounts to Sign in with Apple so users can enjoy improved privacy, security, and ease of use without setting up a new account.

Accessibility

VoiceOver Recognition

On-device intelligence recognizes key elements displayed on your screen to add VoiceOver support for app and web experiences that don’t have accessibility support built in.

VoiceOver Recognition: Image descriptions

VoiceOver reads complete-sentence descriptions of images and photos within apps and on the web.

VoiceOver Recognition: Text recognition

VoiceOver speaks the text it identifies within images and photos.

VoiceOver Recognition: Screen recognition

VoiceOver automatically detects interface controls to aid in navigating your apps, making them more accessible.

Headphone Accommodations

This new accessibility feature is designed to amplify soft sounds and adjust certain frequencies for an individual’s hearing, to help music, movies, phone calls, and podcasts sound more crisp and clear.10 Headphone Accommodations also supports Transparency mode on AirPods Pro, making quiet voices more audible and tuning the sounds of your environment to your hearing needs.

App Store

App details

See the most important details about each app in a glanceable and scrollable view that displays customer ratings, the app’s age rating, the category, game controller support for games, and more.

Family subscriptions

Now you can share App Store subscriptions with everyone in your family with a single purchase. Subscriptions from participating apps can be shared with members of your Family Sharing group.

Apple Arcade

Friends playing recommendations

See Apple Arcade games that are popular with your Game Center friends right from the Apple Arcade and Games tabs.

Achievements

Visit Apple Arcade game pages to explore the goals and milestones you can unlock in games and to see your progress.

Continue playing

Launch the games you’ve recently played across your devices from the Apple Arcade tab.

See all games and filter

Browse the entire Apple Arcade catalog. Sort and filter by release date, updates, category, controller support, and more.

Game Center in-game dashboard

The in-game dashboard showcases you and your friends’ game progress at a glance. Quickly access your Game Center profile, achievements, leaderboards, and more from within the game.

Coming soon

Get a sneak peek at upcoming Apple Arcade games and download them as soon as they’re released.

Augmented Reality

ARKit: Location Anchors

AR experiences can be placed at specific geographic coordinates so you can view them in some of your favorite places around the world — throughout cities, alongside famous landmarks, and even in your neighborhood.15

ARKit: Extended face tracking support

Even more users can delight in AR experiences accessible only via the front camera, with expanded support for face tracking on all devices with the A12 Bionic chip and later.

RealityKit: Video textures

Video textures can be added to any part of a scene or virtual object in RealityKit, bringing objects, surfaces, and even characters to life.

Camera

Improved shot-to-shot performance

You can now shoot photos up to 90% faster,16 at up to 4 frames per second.16 Time to first shot is now up to 25% faster,16 and Portrait shot-to-shot is up to 15% faster.16 And with a new setting to prioritize faster shooting, Camera can intelligently modify how photos are processed so you can shoot even faster and never miss a shot.

QuickTake video on iPhone XR and iPhone XS

You can now capture QuickTake video in Photo mode on iPhone XR, iPhone XS, and iPhone XS Max.

Quick toggles in Video mode

All iPhone models now feature quick toggles to change video resolution and frame rate in Video mode.

Updated Night mode capture experience

When taking photos in Night mode on iPhone 11 and iPhone 11 Pro, the camera uses the gyroscope to provide a guidance indicator to help you stay steady throughout the capture. And you have the option to cancel in mid-capture rather than waiting for the capture to finish.

Exposure compensation control

You can now lock an exposure compensation value for photos and videos for an entire camera session while separately locking camera focus and exposure for a specific shot.17

Capture burst photos and QuickTake video with volume buttons

A new option allows you to capture burst photos by pressing the Volume Up button, and QuickTake video can be captured on supported devices using the Volume Down button.17

Mirror photos taken on front camera

A new option in Settings lets you capture mirrored selfies, which reflect the front camera preview.

QR code reading enhancements

Improvements to QR code reading make it easy to scan codes, even if they’re small or wrapped around objects.

FaceTime

Picture in Picture

With Picture in Picture for FaceTime, you can continue viewing your call while multitasking.

Improved video quality

FaceTime delivers improved video quality with up to 1080p resolution on supported devices.

Sign language prominence

FaceTime can now detect when a participant is using sign language and make the person prominent in a Group FaceTime call.

Eye contact

FaceTime can make video calling more natural by helping you establish eye contact even when you’re looking at the screen instead of the camera.

Family

Share third-party app subscriptions

Developers can support Family Sharing for in-app purchases and subscriptions so everyone in your family can have access with a single App Store purchase.

Files

APFS encrypted drive support

The Files app supports external drives using APFS encryption. Simply enter the password to access the content of the drive.

Health

Customized sleep schedule

You can use new features in the Health app to get more sleep, which can improve your overall health. Set a goal for how long you want to sleep each night, and then create a daily schedule for bedtime and wake-up.

Wind Down for sleep

The Wind Down experience helps you create a personalized routine to get ready for bed and meet your sleep goal. When you set up Wind Down, you can choose from various actions to help you relax before heading to bed, whether that’s turning on a Home scene, listening to soothing soundscapes, or using your favorite meditation app. You can set a custom time window before your scheduled bedtime for Wind Down to run. Turning on Wind Down also means that Sleep mode and Do Not Disturb will be enabled on your iPhone during the time window you select. You can snooze or dismiss Wind Down if your schedule changes.

Sleep mode

When you enter Sleep mode, iPhone turns on Do Not Disturb, so you don’t have to worry about calls, text messages, and notifications during the night. Sleep mode also dims your phone’s screen and displays the date, time, your alarm for the next day, and Wind Down actions you’ve set up. To leave the Sleep mode screen temporarily, tap Dismiss. Your phone will automatically turn the Sleep mode screen back on. Sleep mode ends at your set wake-up time, or you can disable it in Control Center.

New Health data types

The Health app supports several new data types for health records, mobility, symptoms, and ECG.18 These new data types will be available for you to view in the Health app.

Health Checklist

With the new Health Checklist, it’s easier than ever to manage the health features that matter most to you. In one central place, you can track and manage your health and safety features, see whether they’re enabled on your iPhone and Apple Watch, turn them on from the checklist, and see when they were last updated.

Hearing health

Get notified and have your headphone volume reduced to a safe level when you reach the World Health Organization’s recommended safe weekly listening dose.

International

New bilingual dictionaries

New bilingual dictionaries include French⁠—⁠German, Indonesian⁠—⁠English, Japanese⁠—⁠Simplified Chinese, and Polish⁠—⁠English.

Wubi keyboard for China

You can use the Wubi input method on your iPhone, making it easier for those familiar with the input method to type faster than ever.

New fonts for India

New fonts for India include 20 new document fonts. In addition, 18 existing fonts have been upgraded with more weights and italics to give you greater choice.

Full-screen effects localized for India

Messages now feature corresponding full-screen effects when you send greetings in 23 Indian languages.

Mail support for email addresses using Indian script

You can send and receive email using addresses composed of Indian script.

Smart downloads in India

You can download Indian Siri voices and software updates, as well as download and stream Apple TV+ shows over cellular networks for the first time.

Autocorrection support for Ireland and Norway

Autocorrection is now supported for Irish Gaelic and Norwegian Nynorsk.

Redesigned Kana keyboard for Japan

Type numbers with repeated digits more easily on the redesigned Numbers & Symbols plane on the Japanese Kana keyboard.

Keyboard

On-device dictation

Keyboard dictation will improve as you use your device, personalizing over time. On-device dictation helps protect your privacy by performing all processing completely offline, without data ever leaving your device.19

Emoji search

A new search field for the emoji keyboard lets you search for the perfect emoji. Enter a commonly used word or phrase such as “heart” or “smiley face” and you will be presented with corresponding emoji to choose from.

Contacts autofill in third-party apps

Instead of sharing your entire Contacts list in third-party apps, you can now type individual names to automatically fill their corresponding phone numbers, addresses, or email addresses in fields that request it. The autofill happens on your device, and contacts are not shared with third-party developers without your consent.

Music

Listen Now

The new home tab on Apple Music designed for playing and discovering your favorite music, artists, playlists, and mixes all in one place. Listen Now starts with a summary of your Top Picks across your musical interests. As you play, Apple Music learns what you love and organizes suggestions.

Autoplay

Now Apple Music keeps the music playing. When you’ve reached the end of a song or playlist, Autoplay finds similar songs to keep the music playing.

Improved search

An all-new search showcases music by genre, mood, and activity. And it shows helpful suggestions as you type, to find exactly what you’re looking for.

Library filtering

Find artists, albums, playlists, and other items in your library even faster. Swipe down within each section to filter your results.

Notification Center

New and redesigned widgets

New widgets for Screen Time and News along with redesigned widgets for Calendar, Stocks, and Weather. Widgets now come in different sizes.

Notes

Enhanced actions menu

A redesigned actions menu puts key actions like locking, scanning, pinning, and deleting at your fingertips.

Collapsible Pinned section

Collapse or expand your pinned notes list.

Top Hits in search

Find your most relevant search results in the new Top Hits section.

Shape recognition

Draw lines, arcs, and shapes, including hearts, stars, and arrows. Pause slightly at the end, and your imperfect shape snaps into a perfect one.

Quick styles

A new gesture lets you touch and hold the Aa button to quickly change text to boldface, italics, title, heading, and more.

Enhanced scanning

Capture sharper scans with an enhanced document scanner and more precise autocropping.

Photos

Filter and sort

Now you can filter your collection by Favorites, Edited, Videos, and Photos. And you can sort any of your albums, including Shared Albums, by oldest or newest first.

Easy, fluid navigation

Easily zoom in and out to quickly get to the photos and videos you’re looking for in more views across Photos, including Albums, Favorites, Media Types, Shared Albums, and more.

Live Photos playback stabilization

Live Photos taken using iOS 14 and iPadOS 14 autoplay with improved stabilization in Years, Months, and Days views.

Add context to photos and videos with captions

View and edit captions to add context to your photos and videos, and easily find captions you’ve added in the Search tab. With iCloud Photos enabled, captions sync seamlessly across all your devices.

Memories enhancements

Enjoy a more relevant selection of photos and videos in Memories, enhanced video stabilization when playing back a Memory movie, a larger selection of music tracks that automatically adapt to the length of your Memory movie, and improved framing when switching between horizontal and portrait orientations.

Redesigned image picker in apps

It’s easier than ever to find and select the images you’re looking for using the redesigned image picker in apps like Messages, Mail, and Safari and in third-party apps. Use the same smart search from the Photos app to find just the photos and videos you’re looking for, and select multiple images with ease.

Podcasts

Smarter Listen Now

Listen Now includes a new Up Next — your personal episode queue that makes it easier to resume where you left off. Find the latest episodes of shows you already love or discover a new episode picked just for you.

Reminders

Assign reminders

Assign reminders to people you share lists with and they’ll be reminded. It’s great for splitting up tasks and knowing who’s responsible for what so nobody forgets.

New reminders from the lists screen

Create a new reminder on iPhone right from the lists screen, without having to enter a specific list.

Smart suggestions for dates and locations

Reminders automatically suggests dates, times, and locations for a reminder based on similar notes you’ve created in the past.

Edit multiple reminders at once

Easily complete, flag, or change the date and time for multiple reminders at once.

Personalized lists with emoji

Personalize the appearance of your lists with emoji and newly added symbols.

Reminder suggestions from Mail

When you’re corresponding with someone in Mail, Siri recognizes possible reminders and makes suggestions for you to create them.

Organize smart lists

Customize the Reminders app your own way by rearranging smart lists or hiding them.

Improved search

Find the right reminders by searching for people, locations, and even detailed notes you’ve added.

Enhanced calendar picker

Choose the right date and time to be reminded with the new calendar menu. You can quickly see the whole month and easily scroll through months and years.

Settings

Set default email and browser apps

Set a default web browser and email app that launch when you click a link or want to compose a new mail message.

Voice Memos

Folders

Folders let you organize your Voice Memos recordings.

Smart Folders

Smart Folders automatically group Apple Watch recordings, recently deleted recordings, and Favorites.

Favorites

Mark recordings as Favorites so you can quickly access them later.

Enhance Recording

Enhance Recording reduces background noise and room reverberation with a single tap.

Weather

Next-hour precipitation

View a minute‑by‑minute chart that shows the intensity of rain or snow over the coming hour. Available for the U.S.

Severe weather

The Weather app and widgets display government alerts about certain severe weather events including tornados, winter storms, flash floods, and more. Available for the U.S., Europe, Japan, Canada, and Australia.

Significant shifts

The Weather widget indicates when the weather will be much warmer, colder, or wetter in the next day.

Multi-day precipitation forecast

The multi-day weather forecast now includes the chance of precipitation for each day.