Spotify announced a new Premium Duo plan on Wednesday that lets two people have their own accounts under the same plan for $12.99/month.

Spotify Premium Duo also comes with an exclusive Duo Mix playlist that combines your favorite music with the top tunes of your partner or roommate.

In order to sign up for Premium Duo, you have to live at the same address as the other user.

Attempting to co-manage a single subscription service with a significant other can be fraught with peril. Plenty of us have been victims of algorithms that seem to favor the other member of the household, which is why having separate profiles is often a necessity. Unfortunately, not every service has individual profiles, but paying for two subscriptions in one household isn’t a great alternative either. That’s why Spotify’s new Premium Duo plan is the perfect compromise for couples who want to preserve their algorithms without wasting any extra money.

Designed for pairs living at the same address, Premium Duo gives each individual their own Premium account under one plan for $12.99, which is just $3 more expensive than a standard Premium plan. Although the plan was available in select markets prior to today, it’s rolling out wide to 55 new countries on Wednesday.

In addition to saving you and your partner, roommate, or stowaway some money while continuing to offer both of you all of the perks of Spotify Premium (ad-free streaming, offline listening, unlimited skips), Premium Duo also introduces an exclusive Duo Mix playlist which is regularly updated with music that both of you enjoy. You can choose to filter the playlist to reach the chill tunes or the upbeat songs, and if you aren’t interested, you can leave.

“Today we are proud to launch Spotify Premium Duo, a first-of-its-kind audio offering for just two people in the same household,” says Alex Norström, the Spotify Chief Freemium Business Officer. “Premium Duo includes our extensive music and podcast catalog and everything users love about Spotify Premium. With two individual Premium accounts, you can both listen independently, uninterrupted, and get all of your personalized playlists and features tailored just for you. We are thrilled to bring this unique Spotify Premium plan to even more markets around the world.”

If you already pay for Spotify Premium, you can switch to Premium Duo by visiting the Account page on Spotify.com, and hitting “Change Plan.” If you choose to upgrade this way, you’ll keep your existing account and all of the playlists, likes, and every saved song you’ve accumulated up to that point. Also, if you haven’t tried Spotify Premium, you might be eligible for a free month of Premium Duo when you sign up. Just keep in mind that you have to live at the same address as the other user if you decide to sign up for Premium Duo.