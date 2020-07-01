Purported images of the Galaxy Note 20 Ultra were discovered on Samsung’s website.

Samsung is expected to announce the Galaxy Note 20 and Galaxy Note 20 Ultra at a digital event in August, but we might have just gotten our first official look at the design.

The Galaxy Note 20 Ultra carries over the same design language as the Galaxy S20 series, but the camera array has gone through some drastic changes.

In the near future, Samsung will announce the Galaxy Note 20 and Galaxy Note 20+ (or Note 20 Ultra, depending on who you ask). Previous leaks have suggested that Samsung will hold a virtual Galaxy Unpacked event on August 5th, where the Galaxy Note 20 will make its debut alongside the Galaxy Fold 2, Galaxy Z Flip 5G, and Galaxy Watch 3 — all of which have been subjects of multiple leaks in recent months. Samsung is no stranger to having its devices leak long before they’re announced, but this week, the latest Note 20 leak actually came from within.

On Wednesday, Russian YouTuber Techno Harry spotted a surprising addition to the Galaxy Note 8 landing page on Samsung’s Russian website. At the bottom of the page, an image of an unannounced phone had suddenly appeared, and if the leaks we’ve seen are correct, it might be our first official look at the Galaxy Note 20 Ultra.

The page has since been taken down, along with the images, but as you can see below, this is not the Galaxy Note 8, nor is it the Galaxy Note 10, which is what a section of the page linked to:

Providing this wasn’t a very confusing, elaborate prank, Samsung appears to have spoiled “Mystic Bronze” Galaxy Note 20 Ultra ahead of the official reveal next month. The design of the phone mirrors what we have seen in several leaks so far, with a camera array similar to that of the Galaxy S20 Ultra, but with three sensors stacked on top of one another to the left and the rest of the sensors to the right. Also, the color of the housing appears to take on a darker shade of the phone’s colorway — a departure from the black housing of the Galaxy S20 Ultra.

It’s unclear how exactly the leak happened, but The Verge posits that someone at Samsung might have simply used the wrong assets when attempting to upload images of “the next generation Note” to sit on a landing page for an older model. We wouldn’t be surprised if these exact same assets are used for the bronze Note 20 Ultra when the phone is actually announced and begins appearing on Samsung’s website a few weeks from now.

Leaks have suggested the Galaxy Note 20 Ultra will feature a 6.9-inch QHD+ display, Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 processor, up to 16GB of RAM, a 108-megapixel rear camera with a new sensor to assist with focusing, a next-gen ultrasonic fingerprint scanner, and a 4,500mAh capacity battery.