According to a new iPhone 12 leak from the world’s top Apple insider, the company’s upcoming new iPhone 12 won’t ship with EarPods or a power adapter in the box.

The only accessory that will ship with the iPhone 12 will be a USB-C to Lightning cable.

Forcing users to purchase headphones or a power adapter separately will help Apple offset the increased cost of production on the iPhone 12, but it’s not seen as a customer-friendly decision.

The unboxing experience for Apple’s new iPhone 12 models will be drastically different compared to years past. According to a new research note from Ming-Chi Kuo (via MacRumors), Apple’s iPhone 12 models this year will ship without EarPods or a power adapter. Instead, iPhone 12 buyers will find that their new device only ships with a USB-C to Lightning cable, and perhaps those Apple stickers that Apple still makes for some strange reason.

The reason behind Apple’s startling decision allegedly boils down to cost savings. Kuo claims that the iPhone 12 — on account of its 5G chipset — will be more expensive for Apple to produce. Apple, therefore, decided to cut costs by forcing users to purchase headphones and a power adapter separately. What’s more, the decision may also help Apple save money on packaging costs and shipping.

iPhone 12 buyers intent on picking up a power adapter will reportedly be able to purchase a 20W adapter. By way of contrast, Apple with its iPhone 11 lineup shipped an 18W adapter with fast-charging capabilities. And before the iPhone 11, Apple shipped a 5W adapter with new iPhone models.

It currently remains unclear if iPhone 12 buyers will be able to purchase a power adapter and headphones at a discount or if they’ll have to pay regular pricing.

Beyond the iPhone 12, Kuo claims that Apple will ultimately start shipping new iPads without power adapters as well.

If we assume that Kuo’s note is accurate, Apple’s decision here is a bit peculiar, to say the least. Shipping a new iPhone without headphones or a power adapter is not exactly user friendly. And while longtime iPhone owners are likely to already have a pair of headphones and an existing iPhone power adapter, what about new iPhone users making the switch over from Android? Needless to say, people have taken to social media sites like Facebook and Twitter to voice some strong opinions about this particular leak.

More than any other company, Apple loves boasting about how user-friendly its products are. Indeed, the mantra of “it just works” has followed Apple around for what seems like forever. So imagine a new iPhone owner spending upwards of $1000 on an iPhone 12, going home, and then realizing that they’ll have to pay Apple even more money for an optimal user experience.

If Kuo’s prediction turns out to be correct, it will be interesting to see if Apple’s decision elicits any sort of backlash from users. Even iPhone owners who already have headphones and an existing power adapter might take Apple to task out of principle alone.

Apple is expected to unveil its iPhone 12 lineup — which will consist of four new devices — at a special event in September. And with the coronavirus seemingly back on the rise in California, it wouldn’t be surprising to see Apple announce the device at a virtual event, similar to how it delivered last week’s WWDC keynote.

Following the iPhone 12 unveiling, the device is expected to hit stores sometime in October. Though new iPhone models routinely hit the market in September, the coronavirus reportedly delayed Apple’s design and testing process by a few weeks. We’ve also seen indications that Apple’s top of the line iPhone 12 Pro may not arrive until November.