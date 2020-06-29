Sony has announced the free PS4 games that it will be giving away in July.

PlayStation Plus subscribers will have a chance to download NBA 2K20, Rise of the Tomb Raider: 20 Year Celebration, and Erica for free from Tuesday, July 7th through Monday, August 3rd.

Normal prices: NBA 2K20 ($59.99), Rise of the Tomb Raider ($29.99), Erica ($9.99).

Ten years ago today, Sony launched the PlayStation Plus subscription service on the PS3 to compete with Xbox Live. Two years later, Sony began giving away free games to paid subscribers every month, and now, eight years on, Sony has given away over 1,000 games. In celebration of the service’s tenth anniversary, Sony is giving away three games in July instead of two, and there will also be a free PS4 theme given away later this week.

Here’s the complete lineup of free PlayStation 4 games available to PS Plus subscribers in July:

NBA 2K20 (ERP $59.99): Available July 7th – August 3rd NBA 2K has evolved into much more than a basketball simulation. 2K continues to redefine what’s possible in sports gaming with NBA 2K20, featuring best in class graphics & gameplay, ground breaking game modes, and unparalleled player control and customization. Plus, with its immersive open-world Neighborhood, NBA 2K20 is a platform for gamers and ballers to come together and create what’s next in basketball culture.

Rise of the Tomb Raider: 20 Year Celebration (ERP $29.99): Available July 7th – August 3rd In Rise of the Tomb Raider, Lara Croft becomes more than a survivor as she embarks on her first Tomb Raiding expedition to the most treacherous and remote regions of Siberia. Rise of the Tomb Raider: 20 Year Celebration is PS4 Pro Enhanced and offers three modes to customize your gaming experience: 4K Resolution for unprecedented fidelity, High Framerate for even smoother gameplay, or Enriched Visuals for the lushest and most realistic graphics possible.

Erica (ERP $9.99): Available July 7th – August 3rd Immerse yourself in an interactive live-action thriller which puts you at the heart of the mystery. Delve into Erica’s past as you piece together the shocking truth behind her father’s death. Face the consequences of your actions as you influence how the narrative unfolds and arrive at multiple alternative endings. Reach into the world by interacting with clues using your DualShock 4 wireless controller or the Erica app for iOS and Android.

Every game listed above will be free to download starting on Tuesday, July 7th. As always, you will need to have an active subscription to PlayStation Plus in order to download them for free. You will also need to either keep paying for or restart your subscription in order to keep them, even if you downloaded them for free. And don’t forget — all of the free games from June are still available until the new Instant Game Collection arrives next week.