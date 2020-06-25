- Netflix finally announced everything coming to Netflix in July 2020, and it’s going to be an extremely busy month — especially where original movies, series, and specials are concerned.
- After releasing 46 different originals in June, a whopping 60 different original films, specials, and full seasons of shows will be released over the course of the month in July.
- Hotly anticipated original releases set to debut next month include the revival of Unsolved Mysteries, The Old Guard starring Charlize Theron, the premiere season of fantasy series Cursed starring Katherine Langford, and the second season of The Umbrella Academy.
There’s less than a week left in June and Netflix has finally announced its full schedule of releases for July 2020. It’s going to be a massive month for new Netflix original content, but let’s not forget how terrific June has been. After all, there were so many great releases this month that there’s a good chance you missed something. Highlights include the final seasons of 13 Reasons Why and Fuller House, season 5 of Queer Eye, a new season of F is for Family, Marcella season 3, The Order season 2, the second season of the hit show The Politician, and the debut of Pokémon Journeys: The Series. Check out all that and more in our roundup of every new original Netflix movie and series that premiered in June 2020.
With that out of the way, it’s time to turn our attention to Netflix’s July 2020 releases — including a staggering 60 different original movies, specials, and full seasons of series.
Highlights among next month’s original additions include revivals of The Baby-Sitters Club and Unsolved Mysteries, both of which are hotly anticipated, albeit by very different demographics. A new big-budget action flick called The Old Guard premieres on July 10th, and it stars none other than Charlize Theron. Katherine Langford plays the lead in an intriguing new fantasy series called Cursed that debuts in July, and the Japanese paranormal thriller JU-ON: Origins arrives next month as well. On top of all that, season 2 of the smash hit The Umbrella Academy is set to be released on July 31st to close out a truly massive month for Netflix.
You’ll find the entire calendar of Netflix originals set to premiere in July 2020 down below. We’ve also included links to every Netflix page that’s live right now so you can read more about each movie or show and watch any trailers that are available. If you want to see everything arriving and departing in July including third-party content, you’ll find that right here.
Streaming July 1st
- Chico Bon Bon: Monkey with a Tool Belt: Season 2 — NETFLIX FAMILY
- Deadwind: Season 2 — NETFLIX ORIGINAL
- Say I Do — NETFLIX ORIGINAL
- Under the Riccione Sun — NETFLIX FILM
- Unsolved Mysteries — NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY
Streaming July 2nd
- Thiago Ventura: POKAS — NETFLIX COMEDY SPECIAL
- Warrior Nun — NETFLIX ORIGINAL
Streaming July 3rd
- The Baby-Sitters Club — NETFLIX FAMILY
- Cable Girls: Final Season: Part 2 — NETFLIX ORIGINAL
- Desperados — NETFLIX FILM
- JU-ON: Origins — NETFLIX ORIGINAL
- Southern Survival — NETFLIX ORIGINAL
Streaming July 8th
- Mucho Mucho Amor: The Legend of Walter Mercado — NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY
- Stateless — NETFLIX ORIGINAL
- Was It Love? — NETFLIX ORIGINAL
Streaming July 9th
- Japan Sinks: 2020 — NETFLIX ANIME
- The Protector: Season 4 — NETFLIX ORIGINAL
Streaming July 10th
- The Claudia Kishi Club — NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY
- Down to Earth with Zac Efron — NETFLIX ORIGINAL
- The Epic Tales of Captain Underpants in Space — NETFLIX FAMILY
- Hello Ninja: Season 3 — NETFLIX FAMILY
- O Crush Perfeito (Dating Around: Brazil) — NETFLIX ORIGINAL
- The Old Guard — NETFLIX FILM
- The Twelve — NETFLIX ORIGINAL
Streaming July 14th
- The Business of Drugs — NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY
- On est ensemble (We Are One) — NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY
- Urzila Carlson: Overqualified Loser — NETFLIX COMEDY SPECIAL
Streaming July 15th
- Dark Desire — NETFLIX ORIGINAL
- Gli Infedeli (The Players) — NETFLIX FILM
- Skin Decision: Before and After — NETFLIX ORIGINAL
Streaming July 16th
- Fatal Affair — NETFLIX FILM
- Indian Matchmaking — NETFLIX ORIGINAL
- MILF — NETFLIX FILM
Streaming July 17th
- Boca a Boca (Kissing Game) — NETFLIX ORIGINAL
- Cursed — NETFLIX ORIGINAL
Streaming July 20th
- Ashley Garcia: Genius in Love — NETFLIX FAMILY
Streaming July 21st
- How to Sell Drugs Online (Fast): Season 2 — NETFLIX ORIGINAL
- Jack Whitehall: I’m Only Joking — NETFLIX COMEDY SPECIAL
- Street Food: Latin America — NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY
Streaming July 22nd
- Fear City: New York vs The Mafia — NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY
- Love on the Spectrum — NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY
- Norsemen: Season 3 — NETFLIX ORIGINAL
- Signs — NETFLIX ORIGINAL
Streaming July 23rd
- The Larva Island Movie — NETFLIX FAMILY
Streaming July 24th
- ¡A cantar! (Sing On! Spain) — NETFLIX ORIGINAL
- Animal Crackers — NETFLIX FILM
- Dragons: Rescue Riders: Secrets of the Songwing — NETFLIX FAMILY
- The Kissing Booth 2 — NETFLIX FILM
- Ofrenda a la tormenta — NETFLIX FILM
Streaming July 28th
- Last Chance U: Laney — NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY
Streaming July 29th
- The Hater — NETFLIX FILM
- Inside the World’s Toughest Prisons: Season 4 — NETFLIX ORIGINAL
Streaming July 30th
- Transformers: War For Cybertron Trilogy — NETFLIX ANIME
Streaming July 31st
- Get Even — NETFLIX ORIGINAL
- Latte and the Magic Waterstone — NETFLIX FAMILY
- Seriously Single — NETFLIX FILM
- The Speed Cubers — NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY
- Sugar Rush: Extra Sweet — NETFLIX ORIGINAL
- The Umbrella Academy: Season 2 — NETFLIX ORIGINAL
- Vis a vis: El Oasis (Locked Up) — NETFLIX ORIGINAL