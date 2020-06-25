Netflix finally announced everything coming to Netflix in July 2020, and it’s going to be an extremely busy month — especially where original movies, series, and specials are concerned.

After releasing 46 different originals in June, a whopping 60 different original films, specials, and full seasons of shows will be released over the course of the month in July.

Hotly anticipated original releases set to debut next month include the revival of Unsolved Mysteries, The Old Guard starring Charlize Theron, the premiere season of fantasy series Cursed starring Katherine Langford, and the second season of The Umbrella Academy.

There’s less than a week left in June and Netflix has finally announced its full schedule of releases for July 2020. It’s going to be a massive month for new Netflix original content, but let’s not forget how terrific June has been. After all, there were so many great releases this month that there’s a good chance you missed something. Highlights include the final seasons of 13 Reasons Why and Fuller House, season 5 of Queer Eye, a new season of F is for Family, Marcella season 3, The Order season 2, the second season of the hit show The Politician, and the debut of Pokémon Journeys: The Series. Check out all that and more in our roundup of every new original Netflix movie and series that premiered in June 2020.

With that out of the way, it’s time to turn our attention to Netflix’s July 2020 releases — including a staggering 60 different original movies, specials, and full seasons of series.

Highlights among next month’s original additions include revivals of The Baby-Sitters Club and Unsolved Mysteries, both of which are hotly anticipated, albeit by very different demographics. A new big-budget action flick called The Old Guard premieres on July 10th, and it stars none other than Charlize Theron. Katherine Langford plays the lead in an intriguing new fantasy series called Cursed that debuts in July, and the Japanese paranormal thriller JU-ON: Origins arrives next month as well. On top of all that, season 2 of the smash hit The Umbrella Academy is set to be released on July 31st to close out a truly massive month for Netflix.

You’ll find the entire calendar of Netflix originals set to premiere in July 2020 down below. We’ve also included links to every Netflix page that’s live right now so you can read more about each movie or show and watch any trailers that are available. If you want to see everything arriving and departing in July including third-party content, you’ll find that right here.

Streaming July 1st

Streaming July 2nd

Thiago Ventura: POKAS — NETFLIX COMEDY SPECIAL

Warrior Nun — NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Streaming July 3rd

Streaming July 8th

Streaming July 9th

Streaming July 10th

Streaming July 14th

Streaming July 15th

Streaming July 16th

Fatal Affair — NETFLIX FILM

Indian Matchmaking — NETFLIX ORIGINAL

MILF — NETFLIX FILM

Streaming July 17th

Streaming July 20th

Ashley Garcia: Genius in Love — NETFLIX FAMILY

Streaming July 21st

Streaming July 22nd

Streaming July 23rd

The Larva Island Movie — NETFLIX FAMILY

Streaming July 24th

Streaming July 28th

Last Chance U: Laney — NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY

Streaming July 29th

Streaming July 30th

Transformers: War For Cybertron Trilogy — NETFLIX ANIME

Streaming July 31st