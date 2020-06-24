If you’re wondering what to watch on Netflix now or you’re looking for new TV shows to check out, you have definitely come to the right place.

Coronavirus lockdown restrictions are finally beginning to ease across the country, but many people will continue to spend a lot of time at home for the foreseeable future.

Here, we’ll share the top 10 new and returning series on Netflix, Hulu, and traditional television networks that people are watching most right now.

After about three months of isolation due to lockdown restrictions across the country, people are finally beginning to venture out again as restrictions ease to some degree in all 50 states. We’ve all been feeling quarantine fatigue for quite some time now, so it’s great to finally be able to see all the friends and family we’ve been away from all this time. Everyone still needs to be safe, of course, and that means using hand sanitizer liberally and always wearing a face mask outside your home. Considering the best-selling coronavirus face masks on Amazon only cost $0.50 each, there’s really no excuse to be reckless.

Of course, there’s also nothing wrong with continuing to be extra careful. In fact, the easing lockdown restrictions in states across the US have actually caused some people to be even more careful and stay home even more. We can all see what’s happening in places like California, Texas, Arizona, and Florida, where foolish people are running around without masks on. New coronavirus cases are skyrocketing right now in those states and others, which serves as an important reminder that we won’t be out of the woods anytime soon when it comes to COVID-19. That’s right, we’re still going to be spending plenty of time at home in the months to come, but we’ve got some great show recommendations for you to watch on TV, Netflix, and other streaming services to help pass the time.

Wondering what to start binge-watching next? Don’t bother digging around when the internet’s hive mind can do all the heavy lifting for you. The developers behind TV Time release new lists each week that reveal the most popular new and returning series that everyone is watching. The TV Time app lets iPhone and Android users track what shows they’re watching, and it’s using by more than 14 million people so it offers great insights into which series are popular each week.

This week’s list from TV Time starts off with a pretty big surprise since the #1 series of the week isn’t a Netflix original. Instead, it’s the new dramedy series Love, Victor on Hulu. Of course, new and returning Netflix series make up the next five spots on the list: Mr. Iglesias is #2, The Order is #3, Coronavirus, Explained is #4, The Politician is #5, and Girls from Ipanema comes in at #6. Four of those five shows have new seasons that were recently released, while new episodes of the timely docuseries Coronavirus, Explained have ensured the series’ continued popularity.

Tomorrow is Ours comes in at #7 on this week’s list, but the real story here is the return of USA’s fantastic anthology series The Sinner at #8. Season 3 ended a while ago, but apparently the show is seeing a resurgence right now. The first season was by far the best but all three seasons are excellent, so definitely check it out if you haven’t already seen it.

Nostalgia pushes Power Rangers on Nickelodeon to #9 on this week’s list, and One Day at a Time on Pop closes things out at #10.