  • Netflix just shared its list of arrivals and departures for the month of July 2020.
  • Some of the notable additions to Netflix in July include Schindler’s List, Spaceballs, The Karate Kid and its sequels, Japan Sinks: 2020, The Last Dance, and The Umbrella Academy: Season 2.
  • As for notable departures, Solo: A Star Wars Story, Inglourious Basterds, Ex Machina, Ant-Man and the Wasp, The Incredibles 2, and the Back to the Future trilogy are all leaving.

Once again, the number of returning Netflix originals this month is rather slim — The Umbrella Academy season 2 stands out — but there are plenty of intriguing new movies and shows coming to the streaming service. Japan Sinks: 2020 is near the top of my list, with a brilliant director, Masaaki Yuasa, at the helm of this disaster movie. Warrior Nun also looks completely wild, and Netflix is also bringing Unsolved Mysteries back from the dead.

Unfortunately, the exodus of Disney films continues this month as well, with both Solo: A Star Wars Story and Ant-Man and the Wasp departing the streaming service and making their way over to Disney+.

Check out all of the arrivals and departures on Netflix’s streaming service for July 2020 below:

Streaming July 1st

  • #Anne Frank – Parallel Stories
  • A Bridge Too Far
  • A Thousand Words
  • A Touch of Green: Season 1
  • A Walk to Remember
  • Abby Hatcher: Season 1
  • Airplane!
  • Ali
  • Batman: Mask of the Phantasm
  • Charlotte’s Web
  • Chico Bon Bon: Monkey with a Tool Belt: Season 2NETFLIX FAMILY
  • Clash of the Titans (1981)
  • Cleo & Cuquin: Season 2
  • Cloud Atlas
  • David Foster: Off the Record
  • Deadwind: Season 2NETFLIX ORIGINAL
  • Definitely, Maybe
  • Delta Farce
  • Donnie Brasco
  • Double Jeopardy
  • Fiddler on the Roof
  • Frida
  • I Now Pronounce You Chuck and Larry
  • Killing Hasselhoff
  • Kingdom: Season 1-3
  • Lemony Snicket’s A Series of Unfortunate Events
  • Mean Streets
  • Million Dollar Baby
  • Paranormal Activity
  • Patriots Day
  • Poltergeist
  • Quest for Camelot
  • Red Riding Hood (2011)
  • Say I DoNETFLIX ORIGINAL
  • Schindler’s List
  • Sleepless in Seattle
  • Sleepy Hollow
  • Spaceballs
  • Splice
  • Stand and Deliver
  • Stardust
  • Starsky & Hutch
  • Sucker Punch
  • Swordfish
  • The Art of War
  • The Devil’s Advocate
  • The F**k-It List
  • The Firm
  • The Karate Kid
  • The Karate Kid Part II
  • The Karate Kid Part III
  • The Naked Gun: From the Files of Police Squad!
  • The Town
  • The Witches
  • This Christmas
  • Total Recall (1990)
  • Trotro
  • Under the Riccione SunNETFLIX FILM
  • Unsolved MysteriesNETFLIX DOCUMENTARY
  • Winchester

Streaming July 2nd

Streaming July 3rd

Streaming July 5th

  • ONLY

Streaming July 6th

  • A Kid from Coney Island

Streaming July 7th

  • Dr. Seuss’ The Lorax

Streaming July 8th

Streaming July 9th

Streaming July 10th

Streaming July 14th

Streaming July 15th

Streaming July 16th

Streaming July 17th

Streaming July 18th

  • Gigantosaurus: Season 1
  • The Notebook

Streaming July 19th

  • The Last Dance

Streaming July 20th

Streaming July 21st

Streaming July 22nd

  • 61
  • Fear City: New York vs The Mafia — NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY 
  • Love on the Spectrum — NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY 
  • Norsemen: Season 3 — NETFLIX ORIGINAL 
  • The Remix: Hip Hop X Fashion
  • Signs — NETFLIX ORIGINAL 
  • Spotlight

Streaming July 23rd

  • The Larva Island Movie NETFLIX FAMILY

Streaming July 24th

Streaming July 26th

  • Banana Split
  • Shameless (U.S.): Shameless: Season 10

Streaming July 28th

Streaming July 29th

Streaming July 30th

Streaming July 31st

Keep reading for the full list of movies, shows, and specials being removed from Netflix next month. You can also watch a short video featuring some of the highlights coming to the service in July below:

Leaving July 4th

  • Blue Valentine

Leaving July 5th

  • The Fosters: Season 1-5
  • The Iron Lady

Leaving July 8th

  • Solo: A Star Wars Story

Leaving July 9th

  • 47 Metres Down

Leaving July 11th

  • A Glimpse Inside the Mind of Charles Swan III
  • The Adderall Diaries
  • Enemy
  • Ginger & Rosa
  • Locke
  • The Spectacular Now
  • Under the Skin

Leaving July 12th

  • Kevin Hart: Let Me Explain

Leaving July 15th

  • Forks Over Knives

Leaving July 18th

  • A Most Violent Year
  • Laggies
  • Life After Beth
  • Obvious Child
  • Room
  • Tusk

Leaving July 21st

  • Bolt
  • Inglourious Basterds

Leaving July 25th

  • Dark Places
  • Ex Machina
  • Mississippi Grind

Leaving July 26th

  • Country Strong

Leaving July 28th

  • Ant-Man and the Wasp
  • Her

Leaving July 29th

  • The Incredibles 2

Leaving July 31st

  • Back to the Future
  • Back to the Future Part II
  • Back to the Future Part III
  • Can’t Hardly Wait
  • Casper
  • Charlie and the Chocolate Factory
  • Chernobyl Diaries
  • E.T. the Extra-Terrestrial
  • Freedom Writers
  • Godzilla
  • Guess Who
  • Hancock
  • Hitch
  • Jarhead
  • Jarhead 2: Field of Fire
  • Jarhead 3: The Siege
  • Open Season
  • QB1: Beyond the Lights: Season 1
  • Resident Evil: Extinction
  • Romeo Must Die
  • Salt
  • Scary Movie 2
  • Searching for Sugar Man
  • Sex and the City 2
  • Stuart Little
  • The Edge of Seventeen
  • The Interview
  • The Pianist
  • The Pursuit of Happyness
  • Twister
  • Willy Wonka & the Chocolate Factory

That’s everything you need to know about Netflix in July. As always, we’ll be back every Sunday with weekly lists of all the arrivals and departures, so you don’t have to scroll through this post for the whole month.

