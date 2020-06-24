- Netflix just shared its list of arrivals and departures for the month of July 2020.
- Some of the notable additions to Netflix in July include Schindler’s List, Spaceballs, The Karate Kid and its sequels, Japan Sinks: 2020, The Last Dance, and The Umbrella Academy: Season 2.
- As for notable departures, Solo: A Star Wars Story, Inglourious Basterds, Ex Machina, Ant-Man and the Wasp, The Incredibles 2, and the Back to the Future trilogy are all leaving.
Once again, the number of returning Netflix originals this month is rather slim — The Umbrella Academy season 2 stands out — but there are plenty of intriguing new movies and shows coming to the streaming service. Japan Sinks: 2020 is near the top of my list, with a brilliant director, Masaaki Yuasa, at the helm of this disaster movie. Warrior Nun also looks completely wild, and Netflix is also bringing Unsolved Mysteries back from the dead.
Unfortunately, the exodus of Disney films continues this month as well, with both Solo: A Star Wars Story and Ant-Man and the Wasp departing the streaming service and making their way over to Disney+.
Check out all of the arrivals and departures on Netflix’s streaming service for July 2020 below:
Streaming July 1st
- #Anne Frank – Parallel Stories
- A Bridge Too Far
- A Thousand Words
- A Touch of Green: Season 1
- A Walk to Remember
- Abby Hatcher: Season 1
- Airplane!
- Ali
- Batman: Mask of the Phantasm
- Charlotte’s Web
- Chico Bon Bon: Monkey with a Tool Belt: Season 2 — NETFLIX FAMILY
- Clash of the Titans (1981)
- Cleo & Cuquin: Season 2
- Cloud Atlas
- David Foster: Off the Record
- Deadwind: Season 2 — NETFLIX ORIGINAL
- Definitely, Maybe
- Delta Farce
- Donnie Brasco
- Double Jeopardy
- Fiddler on the Roof
- Frida
- I Now Pronounce You Chuck and Larry
- Killing Hasselhoff
- Kingdom: Season 1-3
- Lemony Snicket’s A Series of Unfortunate Events
- Mean Streets
- Million Dollar Baby
- Paranormal Activity
- Patriots Day
- Poltergeist
- Quest for Camelot
- Red Riding Hood (2011)
- Say I Do — NETFLIX ORIGINAL
- Schindler’s List
- Sleepless in Seattle
- Sleepy Hollow
- Spaceballs
- Splice
- Stand and Deliver
- Stardust
- Starsky & Hutch
- Sucker Punch
- Swordfish
- The Art of War
- The Devil’s Advocate
- The F**k-It List
- The Firm
- The Karate Kid
- The Karate Kid Part II
- The Karate Kid Part III
- The Naked Gun: From the Files of Police Squad!
- The Town
- The Witches
- This Christmas
- Total Recall (1990)
- Trotro
- Under the Riccione Sun — NETFLIX FILM
- Unsolved Mysteries — NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY
- Winchester
Streaming July 2nd
- Thiago Ventura: POKAS — NETFLIX COMEDY SPECIAL
- Warrior Nun — NETFLIX ORIGINAL
Streaming July 3rd
- The Baby-Sitters Club — NETFLIX FAMILY
- Cable Girls: Final Season: Part 2 — NETFLIX ORIGINAL
- Desperados — NETFLIX FILM
- JU-ON: Origins — NETFLIX ORIGINAL
- Southern Survival — NETFLIX ORIGINAL
Streaming July 5th
- ONLY
Streaming July 6th
- A Kid from Coney Island
Streaming July 7th
- Dr. Seuss’ The Lorax
Streaming July 8th
- The Long Dumb Road
- Mucho Mucho Amor: The Legend of Walter Mercado — NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY
- Stateless — NETFLIX ORIGINAL
- Was It Love? — NETFLIX ORIGINAL
- Yu-Gi-Oh!: Season 1
Streaming July 9th
- Japan Sinks: 2020 — NETFLIX ANIME
- The Protector: Season 4 — NETFLIX ORIGINAL
Streaming July 10th
- The Claudia Kishi Club — NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY
- Down to Earth with Zac Efron — NETFLIX ORIGINAL
- The Epic Tales of Captain Underpants in Space — NETFLIX FAMILY
- Hello Ninja: Season 3 — NETFLIX FAMILY
- O Crush Perfeito (Dating Around: Brazil) — NETFLIX ORIGINAL
- The Old Guard — NETFLIX FILM
- The Twelve — NETFLIX ORIGINAL
Streaming July 14th
- The Business of Drugs — NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY
- On est ensemble (We Are One) — NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY
- Urzila Carlson: Overqualified Loser — NETFLIX COMEDY SPECIAL
Streaming July 15th
- Dark Desire — NETFLIX ORIGINAL
- Gli Infedeli (The Players) — NETFLIX FILM
- Skin Decision: Before and After — NETFLIX ORIGINAL
- Sunny Bunnies: Season 1-2
Streaming July 16th
- Fatal Affair — NETFLIX FILM
- Indian Matchmaking — NETFLIX ORIGINAL
- MILF — NETFLIX FILM
- Pride & Prejudice (2005)
Streaming July 17th
- Boca a Boca (Kissing Game) — NETFLIX ORIGINAL
- Cursed — NETFLIX ORIGINAL
- Funan
Streaming July 18th
- Gigantosaurus: Season 1
- The Notebook
Streaming July 19th
- The Last Dance
Streaming July 20th
- Ashley Garcia: Genius in Love — NETFLIX FAMILY
Streaming July 21st
- How to Sell Drugs Online (Fast): Season 2 — NETFLIX ORIGINAL
- Ip Man 4: The Finale
- Jack Whitehall: I’m Only Joking — NETFLIX COMEDY SPECIAL
- Street Food: Latin America — NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY
Streaming July 22nd
- 61
- Fear City: New York vs The Mafia — NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY
- Love on the Spectrum — NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY
- Norsemen: Season 3 — NETFLIX ORIGINAL
- The Remix: Hip Hop X Fashion
- Signs — NETFLIX ORIGINAL
- Spotlight
Streaming July 23rd
- The Larva Island Movie — NETFLIX FAMILY
Streaming July 24th
- ¡A cantar! (Sing On! Spain) — NETFLIX ORIGINAL
- Animal Crackers — NETFLIX FILM
- Dragons: Rescue Riders: Secrets of the Songwing — NETFLIX FAMILY
- In the Dark: Season 2
- The Kissing Booth 2 — NETFLIX FILM
- Ofrenda a la tormenta — NETFLIX FILM
Streaming July 26th
- Banana Split
- Shameless (U.S.): Shameless: Season 10
Streaming July 28th
- Jeopardy!: Collection 6
- Last Chance U: Laney — NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY
Streaming July 29th
- The Hater — NETFLIX FILM
- Inside the World’s Toughest Prisons: Season 4 — NETFLIX ORIGINAL
Streaming July 30th
- Pirates Who Don’t Do Anything: A VeggieTales Movie
- Transformers: War For Cybertron Trilogy — NETFLIX ANIME
Streaming July 31st
- Get Even — NETFLIX ORIGINAL
- Latte and the Magic Waterstone — NETFLIX FAMILY
- Seriously Single — NETFLIX FILM
- The Speed Cubers — NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY
- Sugar Rush: Extra Sweet — NETFLIX ORIGINAL
- The Umbrella Academy: Season 2 — NETFLIX ORIGINAL
- Vis a vis: El Oasis (Locked Up) — NETFLIX ORIGINAL
Keep reading for the full list of movies, shows, and specials being removed from Netflix next month. You can also watch a short video featuring some of the highlights coming to the service in July below:
Leaving July 4th
- Blue Valentine
Leaving July 5th
- The Fosters: Season 1-5
- The Iron Lady
Leaving July 8th
- Solo: A Star Wars Story
Leaving July 9th
- 47 Metres Down
Leaving July 11th
- A Glimpse Inside the Mind of Charles Swan III
- The Adderall Diaries
- Enemy
- Ginger & Rosa
- Locke
- The Spectacular Now
- Under the Skin
Leaving July 12th
- Kevin Hart: Let Me Explain
Leaving July 15th
- Forks Over Knives
Leaving July 18th
- A Most Violent Year
- Laggies
- Life After Beth
- Obvious Child
- Room
- Tusk
Leaving July 21st
- Bolt
- Inglourious Basterds
Leaving July 25th
- Dark Places
- Ex Machina
- Mississippi Grind
Leaving July 26th
- Country Strong
Leaving July 28th
- Ant-Man and the Wasp
- Her
Leaving July 29th
- The Incredibles 2
Leaving July 31st
- Back to the Future
- Back to the Future Part II
- Back to the Future Part III
- Can’t Hardly Wait
- Casper
- Charlie and the Chocolate Factory
- Chernobyl Diaries
- E.T. the Extra-Terrestrial
- Freedom Writers
- Godzilla
- Guess Who
- Hancock
- Hitch
- Jarhead
- Jarhead 2: Field of Fire
- Jarhead 3: The Siege
- Open Season
- QB1: Beyond the Lights: Season 1
- Resident Evil: Extinction
- Romeo Must Die
- Salt
- Scary Movie 2
- Searching for Sugar Man
- Sex and the City 2
- Stuart Little
- The Edge of Seventeen
- The Interview
- The Pianist
- The Pursuit of Happyness
- Twister
- Willy Wonka & the Chocolate Factory
That’s everything you need to know about Netflix in July. As always, we’ll be back every Sunday with weekly lists of all the arrivals and departures, so you don’t have to scroll through this post for the whole month.