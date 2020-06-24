Netflix just shared its list of arrivals and departures for the month of July 2020.

Some of the notable additions to Netflix in July include Schindler’s List, Spaceballs, The Karate Kid and its sequels, Japan Sinks: 2020, The Last Dance, and The Umbrella Academy: Season 2.

As for notable departures, Solo: A Star Wars Story, Inglourious Basterds, Ex Machina, Ant-Man and the Wasp, The Incredibles 2, and the Back to the Future trilogy are all leaving.

Once again, the number of returning Netflix originals this month is rather slim — The Umbrella Academy season 2 stands out — but there are plenty of intriguing new movies and shows coming to the streaming service. Japan Sinks: 2020 is near the top of my list, with a brilliant director, Masaaki Yuasa, at the helm of this disaster movie. Warrior Nun also looks completely wild, and Netflix is also bringing Unsolved Mysteries back from the dead.

Unfortunately, the exodus of Disney films continues this month as well, with both Solo: A Star Wars Story and Ant-Man and the Wasp departing the streaming service and making their way over to Disney+.

Check out all of the arrivals and departures on Netflix’s streaming service for July 2020 below:

Streaming July 1st

#Anne Frank – Parallel Stories

A Bridge Too Far

A Thousand Words

A Touch of Green: Season 1

A Walk to Remember

Abby Hatcher: Season 1

Airplane!

Ali

Batman: Mask of the Phantasm

Charlotte’s Web

Chico Bon Bon: Monkey with a Tool Belt: Season 2 — NETFLIX FAMILY

Clash of the Titans (1981)

Cleo & Cuquin: Season 2

Cloud Atlas

David Foster: Off the Record

Deadwind: Season 2 — NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Definitely, Maybe

Delta Farce

Donnie Brasco

Double Jeopardy

Fiddler on the Roof

Frida

I Now Pronounce You Chuck and Larry

Killing Hasselhoff

Kingdom: Season 1-3

Lemony Snicket’s A Series of Unfortunate Events

Mean Streets

Million Dollar Baby

Paranormal Activity

Patriots Day

Poltergeist

Quest for Camelot

Red Riding Hood (2011)

Say I Do — NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Schindler’s List

Sleepless in Seattle

Sleepy Hollow

Spaceballs

Splice

Stand and Deliver

Stardust

Starsky & Hutch

Sucker Punch

Swordfish

The Art of War

The Devil’s Advocate

The F**k-It List

The Firm

The Karate Kid

The Karate Kid Part II

The Karate Kid Part III

The Naked Gun: From the Files of Police Squad!

The Town

The Witches

This Christmas

Total Recall (1990)

Trotro

Under the Riccione Sun — NETFLIX FILM

Unsolved Mysteries — NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY

Winchester

Streaming July 2nd

Thiago Ventura: POKAS — NETFLIX COMEDY SPECIAL

Warrior Nun — NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Streaming July 3rd

Streaming July 5th

ONLY

Streaming July 6th

A Kid from Coney Island

Streaming July 7th

Dr. Seuss’ The Lorax

Streaming July 8th

The Long Dumb Road

Mucho Mucho Amor: The Legend of Walter Mercado — NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY

Stateless — NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Was It Love? — NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Yu-Gi-Oh!: Season 1

Streaming July 9th

Streaming July 10th

Streaming July 14th

Streaming July 15th

Streaming July 16th

Fatal Affair — NETFLIX FILM

Indian Matchmaking — NETFLIX ORIGINAL

MILF — NETFLIX FILM

Pride & Prejudice (2005)

Streaming July 17th

Streaming July 18th

Gigantosaurus: Season 1

The Notebook

Streaming July 19th

The Last Dance

Streaming July 20th

Ashley Garcia: Genius in Love — NETFLIX FAMILY

Streaming July 21st

How to Sell Drugs Online (Fast): Season 2 — NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Ip Man 4: The Finale

Jack Whitehall: I’m Only Joking — NETFLIX COMEDY SPECIAL

Street Food: Latin America — NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY

Streaming July 22nd

61

Fear City: New York vs The Mafia — NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY

Love on the Spectrum — NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY

Norsemen: Season 3 — NETFLIX ORIGINAL

The Remix: Hip Hop X Fashion

Signs — NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Spotlight

Streaming July 23rd

The Larva Island Movie — NETFLIX FAMILY

Streaming July 24th

¡A cantar! (Sing On! Spain) — NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Animal Crackers — NETFLIX FILM

Dragons: Rescue Riders: Secrets of the Songwing — NETFLIX FAMILY

In the Dark: Season 2

The Kissing Booth 2 — NETFLIX FILM

Ofrenda a la tormenta — NETFLIX FILM

Streaming July 26th

Banana Split

Shameless (U.S.): Shameless: Season 10

Streaming July 28th

Jeopardy!: Collection 6

Last Chance U: Laney — NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY

Streaming July 29th

Streaming July 30th

Pirates Who Don’t Do Anything: A VeggieTales Movie

Transformers: War For Cybertron Trilogy — NETFLIX ANIME

Streaming July 31st

Keep reading for the full list of movies, shows, and specials being removed from Netflix next month. You can also watch a short video featuring some of the highlights coming to the service in July below:

Leaving July 4th

Blue Valentine

Leaving July 5th

The Fosters: Season 1-5

The Iron Lady

Leaving July 8th

Solo: A Star Wars Story

Leaving July 9th

47 Metres Down

Leaving July 11th

A Glimpse Inside the Mind of Charles Swan III

The Adderall Diaries

Enemy

Ginger & Rosa

Locke

The Spectacular Now

Under the Skin

Leaving July 12th

Kevin Hart: Let Me Explain

Leaving July 15th

Forks Over Knives

Leaving July 18th

A Most Violent Year

Laggies

Life After Beth

Obvious Child

Room

Tusk

Leaving July 21st

Bolt

Inglourious Basterds

Leaving July 25th

Dark Places

Ex Machina

Mississippi Grind

Leaving July 26th

Country Strong

Leaving July 28th

Ant-Man and the Wasp

Her

Leaving July 29th

The Incredibles 2

Leaving July 31st

Back to the Future

Back to the Future Part II

Back to the Future Part III

Can’t Hardly Wait

Casper

Charlie and the Chocolate Factory

Chernobyl Diaries

E.T. the Extra-Terrestrial

Freedom Writers

Godzilla

Guess Who

Hancock

Hitch

Jarhead

Jarhead 2: Field of Fire

Jarhead 3: The Siege

Open Season

QB1: Beyond the Lights: Season 1

Resident Evil: Extinction

Romeo Must Die

Salt

Scary Movie 2

Searching for Sugar Man

Sex and the City 2

Stuart Little

The Edge of Seventeen

The Interview

The Pianist

The Pursuit of Happyness

Twister

Willy Wonka & the Chocolate Factory

That’s everything you need to know about Netflix in July. As always, we’ll be back every Sunday with weekly lists of all the arrivals and departures, so you don’t have to scroll through this post for the whole month.