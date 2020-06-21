Father’s Day 2020 sales are in full swing right now, and there are plenty of freebies, discounts, and coupons available at restaurants across the country.

Here, we’ll show you all the best bargains you can find at your favorite restaurants, including a few special freebies to help you and your family celebrate Father’s Day.

Once you’re done stocking up, it’s time to eat! There are tons of great Father’s Day deals to be found this year from just about every nationwide restaurant chain you can think of. You’ll find some awesome freebies, combo deals, discounts, coupons, and more — and needless to say, all the deals involving food are available for delivery, takeout, or curbside pickup. Offers.com rounded up all the top deals being offered by all the top restaurants out there, and you’ll find them listed below. And don’t forget to also call your favorite local family-owned eatery to see what deals they might be offering as well.

99 Restaurants: Give $25 in gift cards, and receive two $5 bonus cards.

Abuelos: For every $50 gift card purchased, receive a $10 VIP Card. Redeemable through Sept. 30, 2020.

Applebees: 10% off any online gift card purchase of $50 or more.

Bahama Breeze: Pre-order your Father’s Day Bundle and celebrate dad “island style.” It’s available for curbside pickup.

Baskin-Robbins: Celebrate Father’s Day with Someecards Cake or a guest-favorite The Cold One Cake, customized with Dad’s favorite ice cream and cake flavors. With nine creative designs, ranging from $24.99 to $31.99, this is a clever and delicious way to celebrate.

Benihana: For a limited time, receive a $10 promotional card when you purchase $50 in gift cards. Promotional cards are valid from June 22, 2020, until July 26, 2020.

BJ’s Restaurant & Brewhouse: Feed your family of four with five new Family Bundles, starting at $44.95, with entrées like Ribeye Steaks, Ribs, Salmon, and more.

Black Angus: Celebrate in the future and save now with steak from Black Angus. Spend $50 on gift cards, and get $10 in Bonus Bucks.

Bonefish Grill: The restaurant is offering three Father’s Day Specials this year:

Dads can enjoy a lobster tail three-course dinner that includes a choice of house or caesar salad, a cold-water lobster tail with two signature sides, and a cheesecake. Available for dine-in only.

For those looking to celebrate dad at home, bring the sea to your table with a Bourbon Glazed Salmon Family Bundle that feeds up to five.

Buy $50 in gift cards online and get a $10 e-bonus card from now until Sunday, June 21. E-bonus cards are valid through Dec. 31, 2020.

Bubba Gump Shrimp Co.: Celebrate Father’s Day with Lt. Dan’s Special Surf ’n Turf dinner just for dad. It includes Lt. Dan’s Shrimp, Ribs, and Fries.

California Pizza Kitchen: From June 16 through June 20, buy a Father’s Day Gift Card and receive a $10 eBonus.

Carrabba’s Italian Grill: This Father’s Day, Carrabba’s Italian Grill is bringing back two specialty dishes (Short Rib Marsala or Rigatoni Al Forno), available for delivery, car-side carryout and in re-opened dining rooms from Thursday, June 18 through Sunday, June 21.

The Rigatoni Al Forno will also be offered as a Family Bundle, feeding up to five, for car-side carryout only.

Or, if you prefer to give dad a gift card, buy $50 in gift cards online and get a $10 e-bonus card from now until Sunday, June 21. E-bonus cards are valid through Dec. 31, 2020.

Cheddar’s Scratch Kitchen: Enjoy a scratch-made family bundle to-go, starting at $24.99. Choose either Chicken Tenders, House-Smoked Baby Back Ribs or the Grilled Salmon entree and your bundle will include two family-sized sides and a half-dozen signature Honey Butter Croissants. Order ahead or on the same day for curbside pickup. Or perhaps you’d rather give dad a gift card, in which case, Cheddar’s is offering an extra $5 for every $25 in eGift cards purchased online.

Chart House: Receive 15% off all traditional and e-gift card purchases from $100 up to $500. No service fees or expiration dates.

Cheesecake Factory: Get a $10 Bonus eCard for every $50 in gift cards purchased online.

Cooper’s Hawk Winery and Restaurants: Whether you are planning to celebrate at home or do a surprise drop-off, it’s easy to show dad some love with the Grill Master Filet Meal Package. Serve between 4-5 for $129.99 or serve between 6-8 for $199.99. Cooper’s Hawk is also offering three gift sets for dad. Choose from a Sparkling Almond Gift Set—A bottle of Sparkling Almond with two 10 oz. Cooper’s Hawk Logo Champagne Flutes in a gift box for $29.99, the Custom Gift Set—A bottle of Cooper’s Hawk Red and a bottle of Cooper’s Hawk White wine in our Signature Black Gift Box for $36.99, or the Etched Bottle—Red, White and ’Cue bottle with a Bourdeaux-style red blend crafted by their winemakers for $39.99

Cracker Barrel: For a limited time, get a free breakfast when you purchase your dinner. The Family Meal Basket to-go for dinner comes with four free Four-Layer Bacon Breakfast Bowls.

Del Friscos Double Eagle Steakhouse: In celebration of Dads & Grads, receive 15% off gift card purchases from $100 up to a maximum of $500, from now until June 20.

Eddie V’s: Eddie V’s is offering a “Here’s to Living it Up” gift card deal that is sure to make dad smile. Receive a 10% bonus gift card when you spend $250 or more. Maybe you would rather have your Eddie V’s dinner at home. Then take advantage of their four-course family-style Father’s Day dinner for takeout, featuring a choice of Rye Whiskey Glazed Salmon or Oven-Roasted Tenderloin with Morel Mustard Crust served alongside Truffle Macaroni and Cheese, Grilled Asparagus and Potatoes Au Gratin, and a Bananas Foster Butter Cake. Dinners start at $125 for two and $195 for families of four to six.

El Pollo Loco: In celebration of dads and their passion for grilling, El Pollo Loco is sponsoring a 12-day giveaway of grilling tools, apparel, and gift cards, (from June 10 through June 21, on Instagram), and one winner will receive a custom, outdoor Imperial Grill and a virtual one-on-one lesson from El Pollo Loco’s Top Grill Master. Nominate a deserving dad by tagging him on El Pollo Loco’s Instagram (@elpolloloco) and sharing what makes him the ultimate Grill Master. Winners will be chosen by random selection.

Firehouse Subs: Over Father’s Day weekend, June 19-21, Firehouse Subs loyalty members can earn triple points on the Family Meal Deal, where you can mix and match from a choice of dad’s three most-loved subs (the iconic Hook & Ladder, Italian or Meatball Subs), three chips and three cookies for $24.

Flemings: When you purchase $100 in gift cards, receive a $20 e-bonus card, redeemable April 6, 2020, through Dec. 30, 2020. Delivered via email.

Fogo de Chao: For every $125 in online gift card purchases, receive a 15% bonus card towards FOGO To-Go and Butcher Shop for ordering now. For dining in later, spend $125 and receive a $25 bonus card towards a full churrasco lunch, brunch, or dinner experience.

Hooters: Spend more than $20 on physical or digital gift cards at Hooters and get 20% off instantly.

Houlihan’s: Enjoy 15% off gift cards ordered online at Houlihan’s.

Jet’s Pizza: On Sunday, June 21, Jet’s Pizza customers can purchase a small, Eugene Supreme pizza for $6.99. This deal is available in-store and online for both pickup and delivery.

Macaroni Grill: Get a “Feast for Five” for $25. Choose from Spaghetti Bolognese, Chicken Fettuccine Alfredo, or Pasta Milano. Includes Rosa’s Signature Caesar Salad and Rosemary Peasant Bread. Valid Sunday through Thursday from 11 a.m. until closing.

Maggiano’s: Purchase $100 in Maggiano’s gift cards and get a $20 eBonus Card good toward a minimum spend of $60 on food and drink.

Mastro’s Restaurants: Receive 15% off gift card purchases from $100 up to a maximum of $500. No service fees or expiration dates.

McCormick & Schmick’s: This Father’s Day, give dad a Grill and Bourbon Tasting Kit. And while you’re at it, why not reserve a spot on McCormick & Schmick’s virtual bourbon tasting with National American Whiskey Ambassador, Adam Harris to take place on June 21?

Metro Diner: If you’re planning a cook-free backyard bbq for Father’s Day, Metro Diner is prepping Heat & Serve Meals that guests can preorder and pick-up all holiday weekend long (Friday, June 19 through Sunday, June 21). Try the Meat Lovers or Vegetarian Breakfast Casserole for $39, Iron City Meatloaf for $44, or Roasted Turkey for $44.

Morton’s The Steakhouse: Celebrate Father’s Day with “Chef’s at Home” Steak Kits, starting at $89 or dine in-house on Morton’s Legendary Cuisine from June 19 through June 21 with four-course, prix fixe meals, from $59 to $79.

Mrs. Fields: If you can’t be there to celebrate dad in person, send a personalized cookie cake. Prices range from $29.99 to $44.99.

Ocean Prime: Looking to take dad out to a restaurant for Father’s Day? Ocean Prime has 10 locations open for Father’s Day. All 10 are open for dinner and several are opening for brunch.

Olive Garden: Get a $10 bonus card with every $50 in gift cards purchased. Offer available until June 21. Bonus card valid from July 1, 2020, through July 31, 2020. Or, starting June 20 for a limited time while supplies last, order the Giant Chicken Parmigiana served with Fettuccine Alfredo. Other Family-Style Take & Bake Bundles include the Giant Cheese Stuffed Shells (serves up to 5) or Classic Lasagna (serves up to 8), starting at $40. Bundles include a jumbo house salad with a bottle of signature Italian dressing, one dozen ready-to-bake breadsticks and choice of homemade Alfredo or Marinara dipping sauce.

Omaha Steaks: Putting together a variety of combination packages that include filet mignons, ribeyes, lobster tails, burgers, jumbo franks, potatoes au gratin, and more, find the perfect gift set for dad with discounts ranging from 38% to 51% off at Omaha Steaks.

Outback: There’s no better way to show your appreciation than with a gift card for a steak. Buy a $50 card and get $10 off.

P.F. Chang’s is putting together customizable, dad-approved feasts for $20 per person for takeout orders so you can celebrate dad at home.

Red Robin: Get a $5 Bonus Buck for every $25 in gift cards purchased online.

Ruth’s Chris Steak House: Treat dad to a prime ribeye surf & turf, or one of his other Ruth’s favorites, starting at $59. Or, spend $250 on gift cards and receive a $50 bonus card.

Saltgrass: Receive 15% off gift card purchases from $100 up to a maximum of $500, from now until June 20.

Seasons 52: is offering a three-course Father’s Day dinner to-go featuring either a Rack of Dry Rubbed Pork Loin or Whole Side of Sriracha-Glazed Cedar-Plank Roasted Salmon, which comes with salad, whole corn on the cob, choice of an additional side and Mini Indulgences. Options start at $130 for family-style or $75 for two.

Smashburger: Get the Smoked Bacon Brisket Burger for just $5 on Father’s Day, June 21. Or, if you prefer to celebrate Dad at home this year, Smashburger is offering Take and Make Meal Kits to cook their own Smoked Bacon Brisket Burger with step-by-step recipe instructions and tips from Smashburger chefs! The meal kits include 4 Smoked Bacon Brisket Burgers and smash tots (Price ranging from $32.95 to $47.95), perfect for the whole family.

Steak ’n Shake: When you buy $20 in gift cards, receive a FREE $5 certificate.

Subway: When you buy $25 or more in eGift Cards, get a $5 eGift Card for free.

The Capital Grille: Also offering a three-course family-style Father’s Day dinner for takeout, featuring a Whole Roasted Rack of Ribeye served alongside Grilled Asparagus, Mashed Potatoes, a freshly baked Cheesecake and a jar of Homemade Steak Sauce. Dinner starts at $135 for two and $245 for families of four.

The Fresh Market: Featuring a Father’s Day Meal Kit with either strip steaks or salmon (or a combo) with all the sides, enough to feed a family of four, for between $49.99 and $59.99.