Las Vegas casinos will now require gamblers to wear masks at game tables.

The new rule comes as Nevada has seen a spike in coronavirus cases over the past two weeks.

A number of states across the country are seeing positive coronavirus tests reach all-time highs.

In a development that many people saw coming a mile away, gaming regulators in Las Vegas are planning to enforce mask-wearing guidelines more vigorously as the city has seen a huge increase in the number of coronavirus cases over the past two weeks. Though Vegas was essentially a ghost town throughout the lockdown, the gambling and entertainment haven reopened at the end of May and quickly saw an influx of tourists hitting up casino floors. And though casinos implemented a few safety precautions, the spike in coronavirus cases demonstrates that more needs to be done.

Effective today, gamblers at tables that do not have a plexiglass partition will be required to wear a mask at all times. The Nevada Gaming Control Board also added that the rule doesn’t only apply to players, but even spectators who happen to be within six feet of the table. Up until now, casinos were exclusively focused on maintaining social distancing guidelines and disinfecting cards and dice.

Along with the new rule for gamblers, casinos will now be required to offer guests complimentary masks whenever they enter the casino floor. Admittedly, it’s somewhat strange that Nevada needed a huge uptick in coronavirus cases to implement a seemingly obvious safety plan.

As to the current state of the coronavirus in Nevada, the virus there is growing at a rate the state hasn’t seen in weeks.

KNTV Las Vegas adds:

Health officials are linking the spike in cases in the state to Nevada entering Phase 2 of its reopening about two and a half weeks ago. They say with gyms, bars and other businesses able to reopen – combined with Memorial Day weekend gatherings and mass protests – they saw social distancing and other pandemic practices go out the window.

Still, there’s no indication that officials in Nevada are preparing for another shutdown anytime soon.

Nevada, meanwhile, isn’t the only state experiencing an uptick in coronavirus cases. As it stands today, approximately 20 states are seeing the number of coronavirus cases rise. What’s more, some states like Florida and Arizona are reporting a record number of daily reported coronavirus cases. In Arizona specifically, the state on Thursday saw nearly 3,250 new coronavirus cases. The number of new cases in Florida, meanwhile, jumped up to 3,820.

The sad reality is that many areas are seeing new peaks in coronavirus infections. What’s more, the increase in coronavirus cases is coming at a time when people are going out more frequently while being more complacent when it comes to adhering to social distancing and other safety guidelines. Put simply, there’s a strong chance this is going to get a lot worse before it gets better.

Other states seeing a resurgence in coronavirus cases include North Carolina, Utah, and Oregon.