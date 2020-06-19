The Disney+ free trial offer has been one of the benefits that helped the streaming service, which launched back in November, quickly build up an impressive subscriber base — along with tons of great content, of course, from brands like Marvel and Star Wars.

However, Disney+ has quietly ended its practice of offering new subscribers a free week to try out the service before their paid subscription kicks in.

Disney+ costs $7/month — and, it should be noted, this move comes ahead of what’s sure to be a banner month for the service in July, when it will add programming like a live Broadway recording of the smash-hit Hamilton.

Disney+ is continuing to assert itself as perhaps the toughest rival Netflix has faced yet in the ongoing streaming wars, a rivalry that Disney is arguably kicking up a notch in July with a mammoth slate of new releases that includes a live Broadway recording of Hamilton. Personally, I’ve already got October circled on my calendar, because that’s when season two of my favorite Disney+ offering is set to premiere (The Mandalorian, notable for being the first live-action Star Wars series and in my opinion worth the price of a Disney+ subscription all by itself).

Speaking of the subscription price for the streamer, Disney has also just confirmed a big change on that front. New subscribers were getting the opportunity to trial Disney+ for free for a week before their subscription kicked in, but that’s a practice that, unfortunately, Disney has now ended.

The entertainment giant confirmed the news in a statement to The Verge, with a Disney+ spokesperson explaining that: “We continue to test and evaluate different marketing, offers, and promotions to grow Disney+. The service was set at an attractive price-to-value proposition that we believe delivers a compelling entertainment offering on its own.”

Disney built up a massive groundswell of interest ahead of its launch back in November, thanks in part to a bevy of free trial offers that enticed consumers to sign up. Such offers are a standard feature of digital subscription-based products — with Netflix, for example, offering its service free for a 30-day trial before your paid membership kicks in.

This news, of course, shouldn’t be read as Disney necessarily retooling to some degree in the face of poor performance. On the country, the streamer’s launch on November 12 for just $7 (or $12.99/month for a bundle that includes Disney+, Hulu, and ESPN+) was a predictable success, made even more so by all of the content from iconic brands like Marvel, Star Wars, and Pixar that’s available through the service.

As of May, Disney+ had amassed a base of 54.5 million subscribers, leading MoffettNathanson analyst Michael Nathanson to declare, about Disney, that “The company and their management team must be given credit for pulling off one of the greatest product launches of all time.”