Best Buy has one more big sale lined up for shoppers this week and it has some fantastic deals ahead of Father’s Day 2020.

The star of the show is definitely the retailer’s deals on Apple’s MacBook Pro laptops, offering savings of up to $1,300.

Most of Best Buy’s hottest bargains are available today only, and we’ve rounded up our top 10 favorite deals.

Have you checked out BGR’s Deals channel lately? If not, you’re really missing out. Highlight from the Deals team’s coverage today alone include Amazon’s best-selling coronavirus face masks at a new all-time low price of 50¢ each, genuine NIOSH-approved 3M N95 disposable face masks and 3M 6300 respirator face masks (plus NIOSH-approved P95 and P100 particulate filters to go with them) that anyone can buy instead of just hospitals, JB Medical KN95 face masks that are down to $2.50 each, genuine Honeywell RWS-54000 face masks in stock for $1.32 per mask, a very rare chance to buy Purell hand sanitizer on Amazon or Amazon’s own-brand hand sanitizer at a much more reasonable price, $5 off a 12-pack of Medex hand sanitizer that uses the same formulation as Purell, Clorox wipes that are in stock and shipping now (for urgent needs only because prices are inflated), AirPods Pro at a new all-time low price of just $219.98, a Roku Premiere with 4K and HDR for just $29, the Roku Streaming Stick+ for $39, $50 off an Eero mesh Wi-Fi system plus a free Echo Dot, and plenty more.

Definitely load up on those 50¢ face masks while you can and then get a few KN95 masks or N95 face masks for higher-risk things like taking public transportation or an Uber, or visiting a doctor’s office. And those deals on AirPods Pro and Roku players are nuts — a Roku Premiere with 4K resolution and HDR support for only $29?! These aren’t the only killer deals online today though, because Best Buy is also hosting one last blowout sale before the week ends. You can shop the entire sale right here on the retailer’s site, and our picks for the 10 best deals can be found down below.

Save up to $1,300 on 15.4″ MacBook Pro with Touch Bar

9th generation 8-core Intel Core i9 processors Brilliant Retina display with True Tone technology Touch Bar and Touch ID Radeon Pro 560X graphics with 4GB of video memory Ultrafast SSD Four Thunderbolt 3 (USB-C) ports Up to 10 hours of battery life* 802.11ac Wi-Fi Latest Apple-designed keyboard Force Touch trackpad Available in space gray and silver macOS Mojave, inspired by pros but designed for everyone, with Dark Mode, Stacks, easier screenshots, useful built-in apps, and more

Save up to $1,300 on MacBook Pro with Touch Bar

Save up to $500 on iPhone XS or iPhone XS Max

Savings are deducted off the full total price of the phone and are reflected in either instant savings or in vendor bill credits, both of which will result in reduced monthly payments for the term of the agreement on your carrier account. Bill credits will be applied within 1–2 billing cycles and will end when the balance is paid, or the line is terminated or transferred. Savings promotion does not apply to one-time payment activation and may not be combinable with other credits, discounts and offers. Maximum savings listed may not be available for all phones and/or from all carriers. Carriers, devices and coverage (including 5G) not available in all markets. Requires credit approval, wireless service plan, qualifying phone and an installment billing agreement for the carrier’s required term. $0 down for well-qualified customers. For all others, down payment and other restrictions may apply. Monthly phone payments for term (20–30 months subject to carrier) at retail price. 0% APR. Sales tax (on total price) may be due at purchase. If you cancel wireless service, remaining balance on phone becomes due. Restocking fee and other charges may apply. Number of financed devices per account limitations may apply. Subject to carrier terms and conditions. Terms subject to change. Excludes prepaid and unlocked phones.

Save up to $500 on iPhone XS or iPhone XS Max

Eve – Energy Smart Plug & Power Meter

Talk or tap to control

Hands tied? Already comfortable? Switch on any appliance in your home with a simple tap, Siri voice command, or a press of the onboard button. And activate the child lock to prevent unwanted operation. Access on the go

Your home hub (not included) will keep you connected to your abode whether you’re strolling around the block, or exploring the world. Put everyday essentials on autopilot

Set schedules for lights, humidifiers, fans, and other vital devices. Then go about your usual business while they get on with theirs – all independently of your home hub. Make it easy for everyone

Have your appliances respond to occupancy. So everything is as it should be for the last to leave and first to return. Watch those watts

Curiosity. Economy. Conservation. Reasons to monitor power consumption and projected cost are aplenty. Eve Energy gives you the insight to embrace yours. Set the perfect scene

Scenes enable multiple accessories to work in concert. So you can create a scene called “Bedtime” that turns on your bedside lamp via Eve Energy, locks your doors, and shuts your shades – all with one tap or voice command.

Eve – Energy Smart Plug & Power Meter: $19.99 (save $30)

GE – LED+ Linkable Motion PAR38 Flood Light

Compatible with most 120V fixtures

Not designed for use with other fixture types. 15W of power

Deliver the equivalent of a 90W standard halogen floodlight bulb for efficiency. LED light bulb with reflector

Designed to provide longer, more energy-efficient illumination. 1200 lumens light output

Efficiently illuminates a dark area. Lasts up to 15,000 hours

For efficient use.

GE – LED+ Linkable Motion PAR38 Flood Light: $14.99 (save $9)

BlenderBottle – Pro32 32-Oz. Water Bottle/Shaker Cup

32-oz. capacity

So you have enough water on hand. Leakproof when spout is closed

For worry-free carting BPA-free Tritan material

Helps ensure a stain-free design with high impact resistance. Dishwasher-safe design

Enables easy maintenance.

BlenderBottle – Pro32 32-Oz. Water Bottle/Shaker Cup: $7.49 (save $7.50)

Dyson – Ball MultiFloor Upright Vacuum

Radial Root Cyclone technology

Along with a self-adjusting cleaner head ensures you can clean thoroughly without losing suction. Multiple carpet height adjustments

Allow you to take on a variety of carpets and bare floor with ease. Combination and stair tool with tool holster

Helps you take on the stairs and other tough-to-clean areas in the home. Reusable cyclonic cloth filter

Removes dust and other potential allergens to promote a healthy living environment. 30′ cord

Enables you to clean a large area before needing to change outlets. Bagless technology

Saves you time and energy with no bags to replace. 13.39″ cleaning path

Helps you clean large areas efficiently. 0.55-gallon dust cup capacity

For emptying the cup less often. Rides on a ball

For simple maneuverability.

Dyson – Ball MultiFloor Upright Vacuum: $219.99 (save $180)

Apple – Geek Squad Certified Refurbished AirPods Pro

Active noise cancellation for immersive sound Transparency mode for hearing and connecting with world around you Three sizes of soft, tapered silicone tips for customizable fit Sweat- and water-resistant¹ Apple’s adaptive EQ automatically tunes music to the shape of your ear Easy setup for all your Apple devices² Quick access to Siri by saying “Hey, Siri”³ The wireless charging case delivers more than 24 hours of battery life

Apple – Geek Squad Certified Refurbished AirPods Pro: $199.99

Barbasol – Rechargeable Power Single Blade Wet/Dry Electric Shaver with Beard Trimmer

Adjustable detachable beard trimmer

Features 20 length settings from 0.5mm to 10mm for any type of beard. Up to 60 minutes of cordless shaving per full charge

Its high-capacity lithium battery fully charges in two hours. Washable design simplifies cleanup

You can conveniently rinse your shaver under running water. Shave wet or dry

This electric shaver provides a close stubble shave with the use of shaving cream or gel, or it can be used dry as a grooming tool.

Barbasol – Rechargeable Power Single Blade Wet/Dry Electric Shaver with Beard Trimmer: $24.99 (save $15)

Sylvania – 13.3” Portable Blu-ray Player with Swivel Screen

Built-in memory card slot

Supports SD. Blu-ray player

For high-definition movie playback with resolution up to 5 times greater than DVD. Watch films in stunning high-definition just like you do on the big screen. Playable formats

Include SVCD, DVD-R, DVD+RW, DVD-RW, DVD+R, DVD and CD.

Sylvania – 13.3” Portable Blu-ray Player with Swivel Screen: $189.99 (save $60)

Scosche – Car Holder for Mobile Phones

Cell phone compatible

Suitable for a range of cell phones. Vehicle mount

Allows you to attach your phone to your car’s windshield. Adjustable design

Allows you to place your device at an ideal viewing angle.

Scosche – Car Holder for Mobile Phones: $13.99 (save $6)