If you want to stream movies online for free, Tubi is definitely our favorite service that fits the bill.

Tubi is home to a catalog of more than 20,000 movies and television shows that can all be streamed without paying a dime.

The service is adding 26 new movies to its catalog next month, including cult classics and fan favorites like A Night at the Roxbury, Resident Evil, Scary Movie, and plenty more.

If you're a Netflix subscriber, you undoubtedly know all about the streaming giant's full slate of June 2020 releases by now.

There are plenty of movies set to hit the streaming service next month as well, and you can see all of them in our earlier coverage. Of course with more than 12% of the workforce in America currently unemployed, temporarily cancelling Netflix is an easy way for people to cut costs until they get back on their feet. Back in March, we shared a list of 10 completely free movie and TV show streaming services that can serve as fantastic alternatives for those who want to temporarily cancel Netflix or anyone looking for some great content that might not be available on Netflix. Now, our favorite service among them just announced some terrific new additions that are coming to its catalog in July 2020.

We’re talking about Tubi, the awesome free streaming service with apps available on every major mobile and smart TV platform. Tubi is home to more than 20,000 different movies and TV shows that can all be streamed totally free. It’s ad-supported, of course, but that’s a pretty small tradeoff for access to all this great content for free.

Tubi announced a bunch of awesome additions to its streaming catalog in June 2020, including Ender’s Game, Kill Bill: Volume I, Scream 1-3, The Terminator, and White Chicks. The service also recently announced that it’s the exclusive free home of The Masked Singer, which is currently the most popular show on television. The first two seasons are available to stream in their entirety, so it’s a great chance to catch up if you’ve missed out on the phenomenon so far. New episodes from the current season will also be made available within a few weeks after they air.

Accident Man (2018)

A Night at the Roxbury (1998)

Biker Boyz (2003)

Charlotte’s Web (2006)

Cleaner (2007)

Concussion (2015)

Dinner for Schmucks (2010)

Draft Day (2014)

Drillbit Taylor (2008)

Imagine That (2009)

Labor Day (2013)

Nebraska (2013)

Premium Rush (2012)

Resident Evil (2002)

RocknRolla (2008)

Scary Movie (2000)

Snakes on Plane (2006)

Solace (2015)

The Brothers Grimsby (2016)

The Legend of Zorro (2005)

The Machinist (2004)

The Naked Gun 2 ½: The Smell of Fear (1991)

The November Man (2014)

The Score (2001)

XXX (2002)

XXX: State of the Union (2005)