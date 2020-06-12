If you’re looking for a sneak peek at what to watch on Netflix in July 2020, you’ve come to the right place.

Netflix won’t announce its full schedule of new movies and shows coming to the streamer’s catalog in July until later this month, but we have a terrific preview of more than two dozen additions that Netflix has confirmed.

Highlights include the arrival of ESPN’s critically acclaimed docu-series The Last Dance and season 2 of Netflix’s popular original show The Umbrella Academy.

June is packed from start to finish with new releases on Netflix, including some of the most hotly anticipated premieres of the season. Definitely check out all the Netflix original series, films, and specials set to be released in June 2020, and you should also be sure to browse through the full list of 57 new movies coming to Netflix this month. There’s a whole lot to look forward to on top of all the great titles that have already been released like the final seasons of Fuller House and 13 Reasons Why. It’s definitely a busy month — 26 new movies were added to Netflix’s catalog in the United States on June 1st alone.

As for July 2020, Netflix fans still have a bit of a wait ahead of them before everyone’s favorite streaming entertainment service announces its full July release schedule. It typically happens toward the end of the month, but Netflix has already confirmed quite a few premieres that will take place over the course of the month in July. In fact, we already know about a whopping 29 different titles set to debut next month.

There are plenty of movies and shows to get excited about, but there’s no question which titles are the stars of the show so far. ESPN’s critically acclaimed docu-series The Last Dance about Michael Jordan and his historic run with the Bulls hits Netflix on July 19th, and the season 2 of Netflix’s hit series The Umbrella Academy arrives at the end of the month on July 31st.

Want to see what else is coming to Netflix in July 2020? You’ll find the full sneak peek with everything we know about so far down below.

Streaming July 1st

Abby Hatcher, Season 1

Anne Frank – Parallel Stories (2019)

A Thousand Words (2012)

A Touch of Green, Season 1

Chico Bon Bon: Monkey with a Tool Belt, Season 2

Cleo & Cuquin, Season 1

Killing Hasselhoff (2017)

Patriots Day (2016)

Sucker Punch (2011)

Under the Riccione Sun (2020) (Netflix original)

Unsolved Mysteries, Season 15 (Netflix original)

Winchester (2018)

Streaming July 3rd

Cable Girls, Season 5B (Netflix original)

Desperados (2020) (Netflix original)

JU-ON: Origins, Season 1 (Netflix original)

The Baby-Sitters Club, Season 1 (Netflix original)

Streaming July 4th

Hook, Season 1

Streaming July 5th

The Underclass, Season 1

Streaming July 7th

How Do You Know (2010)

Streaming July 8th

Mucho Mucho Amor: The Legend of Walter Mercado (2020) (Netflix original)

Stateless (Limited Series) (Netflix original)

Streaming July 9th

Japan Sinks: 2020, Season 1 (Netflix original)

Streaming July 10th

The Old Guard (2020) (Netflix original)

Streaming July 19th

The Last Dance (Limited Series)

Streaming July 24th

The Kissing Booth 2 (2020) (Netflix original)

Streaming July 31st

The Umbrella Academy, Season 2 (Netflix original)

Streaming July TBD

Street Food: Latin America, Season 1 (Netflix original)

The Seven Deadly Sins, Season 4 (Netflix original)

Wizards: Tales of Arcadia, Season 1 (Netflix original)