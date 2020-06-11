Sony revealed dozens of PS5 games at its Future of Gaming event on Thursday.

While the broadcast was in 1080p, you can watch all of the trailers in 4K resolution below to get a better idea of what the games will look like on the PS5.

We also got to see the design of the PS5 and its Digital Edition for the very first time.

Sony’s PlayStation 5 event on Thursday was packed to the gills with game reveals. From beloved series like Ratchet & Clank, Resident Evil, and Gran Turismo, to brand new franchises like GhostWire: Tokyo, Deathloop, and Pragmata, there was a little something for everyone at the Future of Gaming event. And we even got to see the final design of the PS5, despite all the rumors, including its slightly slimmer Digital Edition.

We will have plenty more to say in the weeks and months to come, as will Sony, but for now, scroll down to check out all of the trailers that Sony premiered at its event on Thursday. Best of all, you can watch them in 4K.

Grand Theft Auto V

An “expanded and enhanced” version of GTA 5 is coming to PS5 in the second half of 2021.

Marvel’s Spider-Man Miles Morales

A new Spider-Man adventure from Insomniac Games coming to the PS5 this holiday season.

Gran Turismo 7

From classic vehicles and tracks to the reintroduction of the legendary GT Simulation Mode – Gran Turismo 7 brings together the best features from past installments of the series alongside the future. An even more realistic driving experience awaits thanks to haptic feedback, which brings to life what it’s like when the tires hit the road. PS5’s immersive 3D audio allows players to sense the position of other cars and drivers around them.

Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart

A brand new entry in the Ratchet & Clank series from Insomniac Games.

Project Athia

Project Athia is the culmination of Luminous Productions’ philosophy to create a completely new and fresh gaming experiences that fuses together the latest technologies with art. With the PlayStation 5, their vision truly comes to life, and with Project Athia you can look forward to being transported to a vast and detailed world filled with beauty and dismay.

Stray

Lost, alone, and separated from family, a stray cat must untangle an ancient mystery to escape a long-forgotten cybercity and find the way home.

Returnal

Returnal combines side-scrolling action with roguelike gameplay into a third-person shooter where players fight to survive a hostile planet that changes with every death. Players can switch instinctively between firing modes by using a single adaptive trigger and can get right back into the action after dying. PS5’s immersive 3D audio brings the alien world to life around the player, helping players navigate the intense positional combat.

Sackboy: A Big Adventure

Iconic PlayStation hero, Sackboy returns in an all-new 3D adventure with a deeply immersive and expressive control scheme. Players can go on this epic platforming journey solo-style, or they can team up with friends for collaborative, chaotic multiplayer fun.

Destruction AllStars

Destruction AllStars is an action-packed sports event that pits drivers against one another in an intense competition. The goal? Wreck as many cars as possible.

Kena: Bridge of Spirits

A story-driven action adventure with a stunning visual aesthetic combining exploration with fast-paced combat. Players find and grow a team of charming spirit companions called the Rot, enhancing their abilities and creating new ways to manipulate the environment. Kena: Bridge of Spirits seamlessly blends action and narrative into an unforgettable experience. Travel with Kena, a young Spirit Guide on a quest to uncover the mysterious story surrounding the demise of the village.

Goodbye Volcano High

Goodbye Volcano High is a cinematic narrative adventure about the end of an era… and the beginning of a love story. Coming 2021 to PS5 & PS4.

Oddworld Soulstorm

Witness Abe’s horrifying conflict with a terrifying new machination in this fresh narrative adventure. Oddworld Soulstorm represents a big visual and cinematic leap aiming that breaks new ground for Oddworld. With intelligent new mechanics and twisted new devices which enable highly explosive deviousness. This is a dark parable that tells an epic tale of a volatile society pushed to its limits.

GhostWire: Tokyo

Tokyo is overrun by deadly supernatural forces after 99% of the city’s population vanished. Use a powerful arsenal of spectral abilities to fight the paranormal threat and unravel the mystery behind the mass disappearance. FACE THE UNKNOWN, discover the truth and save the city when GhostWire: Tokyo arrives in 2021, exclusively on PlayStation 5.

JETT: The Far Shore

JETT: The Far Shore invites you on an interstellar trip to carve out a future for a people haunted by oblivion in this cinematic action adventure coming Holiday 2020 on the PlayStation 5 and PlayStation 4.

Godfall

Take your first look at PlayStation 5 gameplay of Godfall and the world of Aperion—a world on the precipice of ruin. You are the last of the Valorian knights, god-like warriors able to equip Valorplates, legendary armor sets that transform wielders into unstoppable masters of melee combat. Tear through foes as you climb through each of the elemental realms and challenge the mad god, Macros who awaits you at the top. Ascend in Godfall, the first-of-its-kind, looter-slasher, melee action-RPG.

Solar Ash

Journey through a surreal, vivid and highly stylized world filled with mystery, wild high-speed traversal, endearing characters, and massive enemy encounters. The Void beckons…

Hitman 3

Hitman III is the dramatic conclusion to the World of Assassination trilogy. Agent 47 is back as a ruthless professional for the most important contracts of his entire career. Death Awaits.

Astro’s Playroom

Astro and his crew lead you on a magical introduction through PS5 in this fun platformer that comes pre-loaded on PS5. Explore four worlds, each based on PS5’s console components. Each area showcases innovative gameplay that taps into the new features of the PS5’s DualSense wireless controller.

Little Devil Inside

Little Devil Inside is an action-adventure RPG with survival elements set in an atmospheric, semi-open world. The trailer reveals new scenes, monsters and glimpses of gameplay in various environments.

NBA 2K21

NBA 2K21 is built from the ground up for PS5. Get ready for Next Gen graphics, load times, and power.

Bugsnax

From the minds behind Octodad: Dadliest Catch comes Bugsnax, a whimsical adventure game coming to PlayStation 5 and PlayStation 4 holiday 2020.

Demon’s Souls

From JAPAN Studio and Bluepoint Games comes a remake of the PlayStation classic, Demon’s Souls. This remake invites players to experience the original brutal challenge, completely rebuilt from the ground up and masterfully enhanced with a new “Fractured Mode.” In addition to beautiful shadow effects and ray tracing, players can choose between two graphics modes while playing: one focused on fidelity, and one focused on frame rate.

Deathloop

The island of Blackreef. For most of its inhabitants, it’s a paradise. But for Colt, it’s an inescapable prison. Thanks to a mysterious timeloop, he’s reliving the same day, over and over, trying to find a way to break the endless cycle he’s trapped in. As Colt, you’ll have to take out eight targets – including your arch-nemesis Julianna Blake – if you ever want to escape. But remember: It’s a timeloop, so if at first you don’t succeed… die, die again.

Resident Evil 8

Fear surrounds you in Resident Evil 8, unleashing a new chapter of survival horror on PlayStation 5 in 2021!

Pragmata

Announcing Pragmata, a brand new game from Capcom, now in development for PlayStation 5 launching in 2022.

Horizon: Forbidden West

Horizon: Forbidden West continues Aloy’s story as she moves west to a far-future America to brave a majestic, but dangerous frontier where she’ll face awe-inspiring machines and mysterious new threats.