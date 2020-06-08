Best Buy is starting off the week with a big sale on tons of popular products from Apple and other top brands.

Deals include deep discounts on iPhones, laptops, TVs, and plenty more.

Here, we round up our 10 favorite deals that are available right now at Best Buy, some of which are set to end at midnight on Monday.

On top of all those great bargains, there’s another sale running right now that you definitely need to check out. It’s happening over at Best Buy, where the retailer is kicking off the new week with some fantastic deals on best-selling products. You’ll find everything from iPhones and MacBooks to TVs, kitchen gadgets, and more on sale right now. Head to Best Buy’s website to dig through all the deals, but first check out our picks for the 10 best bargains down below.

Save up to $500 on iPhone XS or iPhone XS Max

Apple – MacBook Air 13.3″ Laptop with Touch ID

Stunning 13.3″ Retina display with True Tone technology³ Backlit Magic Keyboard and Touch ID Tenth-generation Intel Core i3 processor Intel Iris Plus Graphics Fast SSD storage 8GB of memory Stereo speakers with wider stereo sound Two Thunderbolt 3 (USB Type-C) ports Up to 11 hours of battery life¹ Force Touch trackpad 802.11ac Wi-Fi Available in gold, space gray, and silver The latest version of macOS

Apple – MacBook Air 13.3″ Laptop with Touch ID: $899.99 (save $100)

Apple – MacBook Pro – 13″ Display with Touch Bar

Eighth-generation quad-core Intel Core i5 processor Brilliant Retina display with True Tone technology Backlit Magic Keyboard Touch Bar and Touch ID Intel Iris Plus Graphics 645 Ultrafast SSD Two Thunderbolt 3 (USB Type-C) ports Up to 10 hours of battery life² 802.11ac Wi-Fi Force Touch trackpad Available in space gray and silver The latest version of macOS

Apple – MacBook Pro – 13″ Display with Touch Bar: $1,199.99 (save $100)

Insignia™ – 32” Class – LED – 720p – Smart – HDTV – Fire TV Edition

Fire TV experience built-in

Fire TV Edition brings together live-over-the air TV and your streaming content on the home screen. Connect any HD antenna (sold separately) to watch live over-the-air TV or stream movies and shows from Disney+, Netflix, YouTube, Prime Video, Hulu, HBO and more. Voice Remote with Alexa

Everything you’d expect from a remote – plus launch apps, search for TV shows, switch inputs, control smart home devices and more, using just your voice. With Prime Video, Netflix and HBO buttons, instantly access your favorite apps. Keeps getting smarter

This TV is smart and simple in every way. Just plug it in, connect to Wi-Fi and enjoy. Plus, your TV keeps getting smarter with new Alexa skills and features through automatic over-the-air software updates, so that you always have the latest. Endless entertainment

Watch over 500,000 streaming movies and TV episodes in HD, from Disney+, Netflix, Prime Video, YouTube, Hulu, HBO, and more. Plus, access tens of thousands of channels, apps, and Alexa skills. Get it all in one place

With Fire TV Edition it’s easy to see everything you’ve recently watched – live TV, streaming services and connected devices – in one place. Plus, you can connect your cable/satellite box or gaming console through one of the TV’s three HDMI inputs. Alexa-enabled

Want to watch something new? Press the microphone button and say “Find dramas,” and Alexa will show results from hundreds of integrated apps and channels. Want to order a pizza? Check the weather? Dim the family living room lights? Alexa can do that too. Pair with an Echo device for hands-free control

Control your TV hands-free including power, volume, channel navigation, playback, search and more. Simply pair your TV with an Echo device and Alexa will hear you from across the room. (Echo sold separately) 31.5” screen (measured diagonally from corner to corner)

A good size for a small living room, bedroom, or dorm room. 720p resolution for quality HD images

Watch broadcast TV and DVDs in high definition. LED TVs perform well in all lighting conditions

They also deliver deep blacks and rich colors. Speed and performance

Powered by Quad-core CPU/Multi-core GPU for responsive streaming – experience instant search results and fast and fluid responsiveness. Advanced TV sound

Two 5w Onkyo speakers, with DTS TruSurround and Dolby audio deliver an immersive experience. Personalize your viewing experience

Customize the name of each input, adjust picture settings for each connected device, favorite live TV channels in the guide and more. 3 HDMI inputs for the best home theater connection

Plug in plenty of devices, like your cable/satellite box or gaming console. (HDMI cable not included) 1 USB input

Connect a USB to extend the duration of live TV pause from 2 minutes up to 60 minutes. Easily connect your digital camera or other USB device to view compatible photo and video files. Enjoy the picture from multiple angles

The wide 178° viewing angle provides a clear picture for viewers seated near the side of the screen. Manage the viewing experience for your kids

The parental control functionality lets you block content based on program ratings and check ratings of unfamiliar programs.

Insignia™ – 32” Class – LED – 720p – Smart – HDTV – Fire TV Edition: $149.99 (save $20)

CyberPower – 1500VA Battery Back-Up System

890-joule rating

Absorbs a high amount of energy to adequately protect your equipment and prolong the life of the unit. 10 surge-protected outlets

Include 5 with battery backup and 2 widely spaced outlets to protect the equipment in your home office. Data line protection

Halts power surges in your phone, coaxial and Ethernet line. Two 5V, 2.1-amp USB ports make it easy to safely charge compatible devices, such as tablets, cell phones, cameras and MP3 players. GreenPower UPS Bypass design

Enables stable power to bypass the power supply’s transformer for minimized energy consumption, noise and heat buildup. Ultraquiet design hushes operational noise. AVR (Automatic Voltage Regulation)

Automatically regulates low voltages and overvoltage, within defined tolerances, for clean, consistent AC power. Line Interactive topology

Utilizes an autotransformer to regulate low-voltage situations, such as brownouts, and overvoltages, without switching to battery power. Simulated sine wave output

With pulse wave modulation generates a stepped, approximated sine wave for efficient power. PowerPanel Personal Edition software

Offers a user-friendly dashboard interface that allows you to easily control and monitor the power supply. Multifunction LCD

Displays immediate, detailed information on the UPS battery and power conditions, showing you potential problems before they can harm critical equipment. ENERGY STAR certified

Designed to use less energy and meets strict energy efficiency guidelines set by the Environmental Protection Agency and U.S. Department of Energy.

CyberPower – 1500VA Battery Back-Up System: $139.99 (save $20)

Streamlabs – Wi-Fi Home Water Monitoring and Leak Detection System

Streamlabs smart home water monitor

Offers water usage tracking, submetering and sustainability, water conservation awareness as well as leak detection with real time alerts so you know about water problems before they turn into disasters. Easy to install and mount

Mounts to your main waterline in minutes. No pipe cutting is required and works Copper Schedule M & L, PEX and CPVC pipe types. Wi-Fi connection

Works directly with your home Wi-Fi network (no hub is required). Advanced ultrasonic technology

The monitor stays tuned to the pulse of your home’s water with Smart Alert Learning, delivering accurate usage data in real time based on your typical water usage. Remote home monitoring

24/7 real time whole-house monitoring with push notifications sent to your mobile device for early alert in case of leaks in your home. Everything you need to know about your home’s water

Data/Alerts include; Live low Flow Data, Slow and Major Leak Alerts, Freeze Alerts, Smart Alerts Learning, Leak Alert History as well as Comparative Usage Charts. Streamlabs app

Customize alerts to fit your water habits and adjust sensitivity while you’re away. The app lets you track usage by the hour and compare over time, helping your house become water-efficient. Integrates with Nest and Alexa

Measures and records data automatically and allows you to access it simply with the sound of your voice, so you can find out everything you need to know about your water from leaks to efficiency.

Streamlabs – Wi-Fi Home Water Monitoring and Leak Detection System: $129.99 (save $40)

Emerald – 5.2L Digital Air Fryer

Extra-large air fryer

Provides an easy and healthy way of preparing your favorite ingredients. By using rapid air circulation, it helps you cook numerous dishes and tasty delicacies. 5.2L capacity

Allows you to prepare meals for your family and friends. Designed for healthy food

This air fryer is designed to heat up foods with little to no oil at all. Nonstick coating allows easy food release

You can serve dishes and clean up without hassle. Digital controls with display

Select from one of the seven preset programs, and start cooking with a press of a button. Adjustable temperature control from 180°F to 400°F. Heat preservation function

Keeps your food warm for two hours after your cooking is done. Built-in 60-minute timer

Turns off the fryer once it counts down to zero. Removable basket and pan

Offer easy cleanup. Learn to make a variety of dishes

Various delicious recipes are included.

Emerald – 5.2L Digital Air Fryer: $49.99 (save $60)

Sharp – SuperSteam Steam Oven

It’s time to rethink steam

The innovation is simply that steam can be hotter, cook better, and promote healthy living. Steam technology for better tasting food

Food is crispy and browned on the outside, moist and delicious on the inside. The food cooked in steam retains moisture better than the food cooked in a convection oven. Personal, powerful pizzeria-style oven

This countertop steam oven is powerful enough to broil and roomy enough for a 12″ pizza or 9 slices of toast. Five versatile cooking modes

Include toast, broil/grill, bake/reheat, pizza, and warm. Bright and easy-to-read display

Keeps control at your fingertips. Single-dial controls make it easy to operate. Premium stainless steel finish

Provides a stylish look to your kitchen and will complement almost any decor. Easy to clean, inside and out

The flat oven door wipes clean easily, and the removable trip tray is easy to access and rinses clean. Broiling pan and crisper tray are included

They come in a 12.5″ x 12.5″ size and give you a perfect cooking area.

Sharp – SuperSteam Steam Oven: $199.99 (save $200)

Black & Decker – Compact Garment Steamer

Lightweight ergonomic design

Ensures easy and comfortable use of the steamer. Burst of steam

Hit a steam trigger to generate a burst of steam that blasts wrinkles away. Continuous steam

Lock the steam trigger into place to release a continuous flow of steam. Fast preheat time

This steamer heats up in less than a minute. Metal press plate

Offers simple wrinkle reduction. Removable water tank

Enables easy water refilling.

Black & Decker – Compact Garment Steamer: $19.99 (save $10)

Dyson – Pure Hot + Cool Link 400 Sq. Ft. Air Purifier

Effective filtration

Automatically removes 99.97% of allergens and pollutants as small as 0.3 microns. Captures smells

A layer of activated carbon granules captures odors and potentially harmful VOCs like paint fumes. Air Multiplier™ technology

Long-range projection to circulate purified air across the room. Triple functionality

Purifies all year round. Heats with thermostat control in winter. Cooling fan in summer. Jet focus control

For diffused or focused airflow modes. Intelligent purification.

Automatically monitors, reacts and purifies – then reports to your Dyson Link app. So you can remotely control your environment. HEPA filter

Active carbon layer of 360 degree HEPA filter captures household odors. AAFA certified

Certified asthma & allergy friendly™ by the Asthma and Allergy Foundation of America. Night-time mode

Monitors and purifies, but only using the quietest settings. Led display dims. Built-in sleep timer can be set for up to 9 hours.

Dyson – Pure Hot + Cool Link 400 Sq. Ft. Air Purifier: $449.99 (save $150)

ETOBICOKE, CANADA - JULY 24: Best Buy store sign on July 24, 2013 in Etobicoke, Ontario, Canada. Best Buy is a multinational retail chain that sells all kinds of consumer electronics products. Image Source: Niloo/Shutterstock