States are starting to open up after nearly three months of lockdown.

The coronavirus pandemic, however, is still killing hundreds of Americans every single day.

On a per capita basis, New York has had the highest number of coronavirus cases

With June now in full swing, and the coronavirus having peaked in many areas, a number of states have started reopening over the past few days. Many states, for instance, have slowly but surely started to let non-essential businesses like barbershops and salons open back up. Additionally, bars and restaurants are starting to reopen, albeit with new rules that limit how many patrons can be inside at a given time. And earlier today, Las Vegas reopened after a 78-day lockdown, with gamblers and tourists flocking back to casinos and restaurants en masse.

Still, the coronavirus continues to wreak havoc across the country. And though the virus has subsided in many areas, we’re starting to see a spike in coronavirus cases in places like Texas and Arizona. With that said, MSN recently directed us to a data grouping which lays out the rate of coronavirus cases on a per capita basis across each and every state. Note that the data is current as of late May but likely hasn’t changed drastically over the past few days.

Not surprisingly, New York still takes the top spot even though the virus there peaked a few weeks ago.

5. Connecticut

Confirmed COVID-19 cases as of May 24: 1,144 per 100,000 people (40,873 total cases)

COVID-19 related deaths as of May 24: 105 per 100,000 people — 3rd most (3,742 total deaths)

Tests completed as of May 24: 6,206 per 100,000 people — 9th most (221,726 total tests)

Positive test rate: 18.4% — 4th highest

Date of first known case: 3/8/2020

Total population: 3,572,665

4. Rhode Island

Confirmed COVID-19 cases as of May 25: 1,330 per 100,000 people (14,065 total cases)

COVID-19 related deaths as of May 25: 58 per 100,000 people — 5th most (608 total deaths)

Tests completed as of May 25: 12,551 per 100,000 people — the most (132,701 total tests)

Positive test rate: 10.6% — 18th highest

Date of first known case: 3/1/2020

Total population: 1,057,315

3. Massachusetts

Confirmed COVID-19 cases as of May 25: 1,351 per 100,000 people (93,271 total cases)

COVID-19 related deaths as of May 25: 93 per 100,000 people — 4th most (6,416 total deaths)

Tests completed as of May 25: 7,832 per 100,000 people — 5th most (540,561 total tests)

Positive test rate: 17.3% — 5th highest

Date of first known case: 2/1/2020

Total population: 6,902,149

2. New Jersey

Confirmed COVID-19 cases as of May 25: 1,741 per 100,000 people (155,092 total cases)

COVID-19 related deaths as of May 25: 125 per 100,000 people — the most (11,144 total deaths)

Tests completed as of May 25: 7,002 per 100,000 people — 7th most (623,797 total tests)

Positive test rate: 24.9% — the highest

Date of first known case: 3/4/2020

Total population: 8,908,520

1. New York

Confirmed COVID-19 cases as of May 25: 1,856 per 100,000 people (362,764 total cases)

COVID-19 related deaths as of May 25: 120 per 100,000 people — 2nd most (23,488 total deaths)

Tests completed as of May 25: 8,901 per 100,000 people — 2nd most (1,739,449 total tests)

Positive test rate: 20.9% — 2nd highest

Date of first known case: 3/1/2020

Total population: 19,542,209

