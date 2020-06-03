iPhone 12 leaks have been coming fast and furious lately, but most of them have just been rehashing details we’ve known for months or even longer.

Among the iPhone 12 details out there that have leaked from solid sources, we have learned that Apple’s 2020 iPhone lineup will feature a big design overhaul and plenty of new features.

In addition to a hotly anticipated new design, the iPhone 12 Pro and iPhone 12 Pro Max are expected to be released in a stunning new color called Midnight Blue.

At this point, we know just about everything there is to know about Apple’s upcoming new iPhone 12 lineup. That shouldn’t come as much of a surprise, of course, since details surrounding the iPhone 12 series first began leaking last year even before the iPhone 11 was announced. Those details and most of the other solid info we have came from the top Apple insider in the world, TF International Securities analyst Ming-Chi Kuo. He regularly leaks early intel long before Apple’s new products are announced, and he did it yet again with the iPhone 12.

According to information from Kuo’s many leaks, Apple plans to release not three but four new flagship iPhone models this year. That will bring the company’s 2020 iPhone release count up to five, which is the most in any calendar year. Kuo says we can look forward to two new iPhone 12 models with 5.4-inch and 6.1-inch OLED screens, and two iPhone 12 Pro models with 6.1-inch and 6.7-inch OLED screens. He also says all four new iPhone models with support 5G, and they’ll all feature a sleek new design two main differences compared to the iPhone 11 series. First, the notch at the top of the screens will be smaller. And second, the phones will have a flat metal border around the edges like the old iPhone 5 and the new iPad Pro. They’re shaping up to be exciting new devices indeed, but there’s even more to look forward to when the iPhone 12 debuts later this year.

There’s no question that Ming-Chi Kuo did all the heavy lifting as far as iPhone 12 leaks go. But there has been a bunch of new info that has emerged from fairly reliable sources since Kuo’s notes. We’ve gotten a bunch of info about iOS 14, but we also know that the triple-lens camera on the back of the iPhone 12 Pro will get a new LIDAR sensor like the one on the new iPad Pro models that were released earlier this year. We also learned about a new color option coming to Apple’s high-end iPhone models in 2020, and a new video was created to help us visualize it.

Graphic designer Mauro Battino created a video that showcases the leaked iPhone 12 Pro design we’ve heard so much about. His design has a few key flaws, but it is for the most part a terrific representation of what we expect to see when Apple unveils the iPhone 12 and iPhone 12 Pro later this year. The main issue is the rear camera, which features lenses that are flush with the rest of the “camera bump” around them. Instead, the iPhone 12 and iPhone 12 Pro rear cameras are expected to feature a design similar to the rear cameras on the iPhone 11 Pro, iPhone 11, and iPad Pro. That means each camera sensor will be an individual structure that protrudes from the camera bump.

Camera and a few other minor issues aside, this iPhone 12 Pro design video is a great representation of what Apple will likely announce this coming September. And best of all, we get a glimpse at the very end of what the phone might look like in its new “Midnight Blue” color, which the video refers to as navy blue. Battino’s video is embedded below and you should definitely check it out.