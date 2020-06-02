Will Marvel movies beyond Spider-Man 3 and a future Avengers film feature Peter Parker? An MCU insider has good news for fans wondering about Spidey’s future.

The current Sony-Disney deal covers two MCU movies, several reports said last summer, when the companies announced a new partnership.

But a new Sony-Disney deal might be in the works, according to a person who revealed several Endgame plot details long before the film’s premiere last year.

Due to the novel coronavirus pandemic, theaters have not been allowed to operate, and it will be a while until moviegoers are ready to risk exposure to COVID-19 in a packed room. On top of that, production for several movies and TV shows was stopped indefinitely to prevent infections.

One of the companies most affected by lockdowns and travel bans is Disney, and many of its revenue streams are now on pause. Marvel is one of Disney’s big money makers, and the health crisis impacted its plans severely. All the upcoming MCU Phase 4 films were postponed, as Disney doesn’t want to squander potential profits by launching movies like Black Widow on Disney+. Some of the Marvel TV series set to hit the streaming service might still be on track for a late 2020 release, but they could also be impacted by the movie delays. After all, everything has to happen in a specific order in the MCU. It’s not all bad news for Marvel, though, especially if this following rumor is to be believed. Apparently, Disney and Sony are close to solving their Spider-Man problem once and for all.

Remember 2019, when one of your biggest concerns was whether or not Spider-Man would be yanked from the MCU? After weeks of discord, Sony and Disney were able to come to an understanding, with Sony reportedly agreeing to make the hero available to Marvel for at least two other films. As a reminder, Spider-Man might be one of Marvel’s most popular superheroes, but it’s Sony that holds the movie rights for the character. As long as Sony makes a Spider-Man movie every so often, it keeps the rights. After the success of Far From Home, Sony believed it could build its own universe of films based solely on Spider-Man and connected characters.

Sony is indeed proceeding with such plans, with movies like Venom and Morbius. In fact, the first Morbius was filled with Easter eggs that made it clear to the audience that the movie is taking place in the same universe as the MCU. This is Sony’s way of drafting off of Marvel’s success. Rumor has it that Marvel didn’t want Iron Man to have a huge presence in Homecoming, but Sony insisted on the coolness-by-association factor to relaunch Spider-Man.

Tom Holland will play Spider-Man in both Disney and Sony films, we learned last summer. Marvel went as far as to announce that Spider-Man 3 will be included in Phase 4, which now has a new release date as well due to COVID-19. Rumors suggested Holland will also appear in a new crossover from Marvel, without revealing what it would be. Avengers 5 is a good guess, given that the Avengers franchise needs to be rebooted as well.

This brings us to Roger Wardell, an insider that made a name for himself early last year when he leaked several Endgame plot details well before any of them could be confirmed. He would make these MCU revelations via Twitter bursts and then go silent. At some point, he created a new Twitter handle where he continued to deliver bits and pieces of Marvel’s alleged MCU plans, and the last ones were posted a few days ago, including one that concerns Peter Parker’s future in Disney’s Marvel moves:

Disney understands the money-making powers of Spider-Man while Sony is aware of being completely unable to compete with the Mouse at the moment. New agreement should please many Marvel fans. — Roger Wardell (@WardellRoger) May 30, 2020

That’s as far as Wardell would go. Many Marvel fans are hoping that Holland’s Peter Parker will continue to exist in the MCU well beyond the two rumored movies, and it makes sense for these two corporate giants to extend their partnership. It’s the kind of win-win-win situation that would make Michael Scott proud.

That said, it’s unclear when Marvel will share any details that could confirm a new partnership with Sony. Given that Phase 4 was delayed by at least six months, Marvel might not make any MCU announcements anytime soon. Spider-Man 3 is set to premiere on November 5th, 2021. Also, we have no significant crossover MCU film announcements as of right now, which gives Disney and Sony plenty of time to announce a new deal.

Image Source: Sony Still from Spider-Man: Far From Home movie featuring Tom Holland's Spider-Man.