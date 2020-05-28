Amazon.com is down for many people in the United States

Amazon has proven to be especially useful amidst the coronavirus pandemic, but we’re now seeing reports that the company’s website is unavailable for many in the United States. Twitter is currently blowing up with people lamenting the fact that the site is unaccessible. What’s more, the Downdetector website relays that the issue is currently widespread.

As it stands now, it appears that most every other major website is online, which is to say that we’re not seeing a repeat of the June 2019 event that saw a good number of the bigger sites on the web — including Google and Reddit — go offline. That particular issue was ultimately resolved and it turned out Verizon was to blame.

Developing…

Honolulu - January 12, 2017: Amazon logo on black shiny wall in Honolulu Best Buy store on January 12, 2017. Amazon is an American international electronic commerce company. Image Source: Eric Broder Van Dyke/Shutterstock