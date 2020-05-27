We share top 10 lists each week that help people find new shows to watch on Netflix and on TV, and they pretty much all have one thing in common: The most popular show each week is an original Netflix series.

This week’s list has a huge surprise though, because the most popular new series of the week isn’t on Netflix.

Is it TNT’s Snowpiercer? Did Amazon Prime Video make a big enough splash with the return of Homecoming? You’ll have to read on to find out.

It’s week 4,395,291 of coronavirus quarantines and if you’re like most people, you finished plowing through all the shows you’ve been meaning to watch a long time ago. Now, you’re left to dig through all the other shows out there in search of some entertaining new series to check out. There’s so much out there that it can be very difficult to figure out what to try and what to skip, but a great way to get some guidance is to see what everyone else is watching.

That’s why we share a new list each week of the top 10 most popular new and returning shows that people are watching — and this week’s list has a huge surprise.

Each week, we look to TV Time for guidance so we can check out the hottest new and returning series on TV, Netflix, and all the other popular streaming services out there. What’s TV Time, you might ask? It’s a very popular iPhone and Android app used by more than 14 million people to track the shows they’re watching. Each week, the developers behind the app aggregate and anonymize the data to see which shows people are watching most, and they share a list of the top 10 new and returning shows in their series called “Shows on the Rise.”

As we mentioned earlier, there’s a huge surprise on this week’s list from TV Time. The top show on the list has been a Netflix original series almost every week since we started covering these lists, but this time Netflix isn’t in the top spot. In fact, Netflix shows are not in the top spot or in the second spot! Let’s take a look:

As you can see, the hot new DC Universe show Stargirl debuted in the #1 spot on this week’s list and then TNT’s new show Snowpiercer comes in at #2. Both of these shows have been hyped to no end, and it’s clear that all that advertising and promotion paid off.

Netflix does have original shows in the #3 and #4 spots though, with Trailer Park Boys: The Animated Series and Selling Sunset both making strong debuts on the list. Then #5 is an Amazon Prime Video original production, the second season of Homecoming that has been getting impressive reviews. YouTube series Super Dragon Ball Heroes is #6, Ex on the Beach (Brazil) on MTV is #7, and Inhuman Resources comes in at #8. The CW’s Dynasty is #9 on the TV Time list this week, and the return of Netflix’s Patriot Act with Hasan Minhaj closes things out at #10.

