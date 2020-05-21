By Jacob Siegal
May 21st, 2020 at 8:27 AM
  • Netflix just shared its list of arrivals and departures for the month of June 2020.
  • Some of the notable additions to Netflix next month include E.T. the Extra-TerrestrialLady Bird, V for Vendetta, Fuller House: The Farewell Season, all three seasons of Hannibal, F is for Family: Season 4, Queer Eye: Season 5, and 13 Reasons Why: Season 4.
One of Netflix’s longest-running reboots comes to an end in June as Fuller House comes to a close with the second half of its fifth and final season. June also sees the return of originals such as F is for Family, Queer Eye, 13 Reasons Why, and The Politician, but all in all, it’s shaping up to be one of the quieter months of 2020 for the streaming service so far. That said, I am looking forward to Eric Andre’s undoubtedly insane Legalize Everything special.

Check out all of the arrivals and departures on Netflix’s streaming service for June 2020 below:

Streaming June 1st

  • Act of Valor
  • All Dogs Go to Heaven
  • Bad News Bears
  • Cape Fear
  • Casper
  • Cardcaptor Sakura: Clow Card
  • Cardcaptor Sakura: Sakura Card
  • Clueless
  • Cocomelon: Season 1
  • E.T. the Extra-Terrestrial
  • The Healer
  • Inside Man
  • Lust, Caution
  • Observe and Report
  • Priest
  • The Silence of the Lambs
  • Starship Troopers
  • The Boy
  • The Car (1977)
  • The Disaster Artist
  • The Help
  • The Lake House
  • The Queen
  • Twister
  • V for Vendetta
  • Walk Hard: The Dewey Cox Story
  • West Side Story
  • You Don’t Mess with the Zohan
  • Zodiac

Streaming June 2nd

Streaming June 3rd

Streaming June 4th

Streaming June 5th

Streaming June 6th

  • Queen of the South: Season 4

Streaming June 7th

Streaming June 8th

  • Before I Fall

Streaming June 10th

  • CuronNETFLIX SERIES
  • DC’s Legends of Tomorrow: Season 5
  • Lenox HillNETFLIX DOCUMENTARY
  • Middle Men
  • My Mister: Season 1
  • Reality ZNETFLIX ORIGINAL

Streaming June 11th

  • Pose: Season 2

Streaming June 12th

Streaming June 13th

Streaming June 14th

Streaming June 15th

  • Underdogs

Streaming June 16th

  • Baby Mama
  • Charlie St. Cloud
  • The Darkness
  • Frost/Nixon

Streaming June 17th

Streaming June 18th

Streaming June 19th

Streaming June 21st

  • Goldie

Streaming June 22nd

  • Dark Skies

Streaming June 23rd

Streaming June 24th

Streaming June 26th

Streaming June 29th

  • Bratz: The Movie

Streaming June 30th

Keep reading for the full list of movies, shows, and specials being removed from Netflix next month. You can also watch a short video featuring some of the highlights coming to the service in June below:

Leaving June 1st

  • The King’s Speech

Leaving June 3rd

  • God’s Not Dead: A Light in Darkness

Leaving June 4th

  • A Perfect Man

Leaving June 7th

  • Equilibrium
  • From Paris with Love

Leaving June 9th

  • Mad Men: Season 1-7

Leaving June 10th

  • Standoff

Leaving June 11th

  • Jonathan Strange & Mr Norrell: Series 1

Leaving June 12th

  • Dragonheart
  • Dragonheart 3: The Sorcerer
  • Dragonheart: A New Beginning
  • Dragonheart: Battle for the Heartfire

Leaving June 13th

  • Cutie and the Boxer

Leaving June 16th

  • The Stanford Prison Experiment

Leaving June 22nd

  • Tarzan
  • Tarzan 2

Leaving June 24th

  • Avengers: Infinity War

Leaving June 27th

  • Jeopardy!: Celebrate Alex Collection
  • Jeopardy!: Cindy Stowell Collection
  • Jeopardy!: Seth Wilson Collection

Leaving June 29th

  • The Day My Butt Went Psycho!: Season 1-2

That’s everything you need to know about Netflix in June. As always, we’ll be back every Sunday with weekly lists of all the arrivals and departures, so you don’t have to scroll through this post every time.

