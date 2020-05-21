Netflix just shared its list of arrivals and departures for the month of June 2020.

Some of the notable additions to Netflix next month include E.T. the Extra-Terrestrial, Lady Bird, V for Vendetta, Fuller House: The Farewell Season, all three seasons of Hannibal, F is for Family: Season 4, Queer Eye: Season 5, and 13 Reasons Why: Season 4.

One of Netflix’s longest-running reboots comes to an end in June as Fuller House comes to a close with the second half of its fifth and final season. June also sees the return of originals such as F is for Family, Queer Eye, 13 Reasons Why, and The Politician, but all in all, it’s shaping up to be one of the quieter months of 2020 for the streaming service so far. That said, I am looking forward to Eric Andre’s undoubtedly insane Legalize Everything special.

Check out all of the arrivals and departures on Netflix’s streaming service for June 2020 below:

Streaming June 1st

Act of Valor

All Dogs Go to Heaven

Bad News Bears

Cape Fear

Casper

Cardcaptor Sakura: Clow Card

Cardcaptor Sakura: Sakura Card

Clueless

Cocomelon: Season 1

E.T. the Extra-Terrestrial

The Healer

Inside Man

Lust, Caution

Observe and Report

Priest

The Silence of the Lambs

Starship Troopers

The Boy

The Car (1977)

The Disaster Artist

The Help

The Lake House

The Queen

Twister

V for Vendetta

Walk Hard: The Dewey Cox Story

West Side Story

You Don’t Mess with the Zohan

Zodiac

Streaming June 2nd

Alone: Season 6

Fuller House: The Farewell Season — NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Garth Brooks: The Road I’m On: Season 1

True: Rainbow Rescue — NETFLIX FAMILY

Streaming June 3rd

Killing Gunther

Lady Bird

Spelling the Dream — NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY

Streaming June 4th

Streaming June 5th

Streaming June 6th

Queen of the South: Season 4

Streaming June 7th

Patriot Act with Hasan Minhaj: Volume 6 (New Episodes Weekly) — NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Streaming June 8th

Before I Fall

Streaming June 10th

Curon – NETFLIX SERIES

DC’s Legends of Tomorrow: Season 5

Lenox Hill — NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY

Middle Men

My Mister: Season 1

Reality Z — NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Streaming June 11th

Pose: Season 2

Streaming June 12th

Streaming June 13th

Alexa & Katie Part 4 — NETFLIX FAMILY

How to Get Away With Murder: Season 6

Milea

Streaming June 14th

Marcella: Season 3 — NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Streaming June 15th

Underdogs

Streaming June 16th

Baby Mama

Charlie St. Cloud

The Darkness

Frost/Nixon

Streaming June 17th

An Evening with Beverly Luff Linn

Mr. Iglesias: Part 2 — NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Streaming June 18th

Streaming June 19th

Streaming June 21st

Goldie

Streaming June 22nd

Dark Skies

Streaming June 23rd

Eric Andre: Legalize Everything — NETFLIX COMEDY SPECIAL

Streaming June 24th

Streaming June 26th

Amar y vivir — NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Eurovision Song Contest: The Story of Fire Saga — NETFLIX FILM

Home Game — NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY

Straight Up

Streaming June 29th

Bratz: The Movie

Streaming June 30th

Adú — NETFLIX FILM

BNA — NETFLIX ANIME

George Lopez: We’ll Do It For Half — NETFLIX COMEDY SPECIAL

Keep reading for the full list of movies, shows, and specials being removed from Netflix next month. You can also watch a short video featuring some of the highlights coming to the service in June below:

Leaving June 1st

The King’s Speech

Leaving June 3rd

God’s Not Dead: A Light in Darkness

Leaving June 4th

A Perfect Man

Leaving June 7th

Equilibrium

From Paris with Love

Leaving June 9th

Mad Men: Season 1-7

Leaving June 10th

Standoff

Leaving June 11th

Jonathan Strange & Mr Norrell: Series 1

Leaving June 12th

Dragonheart

Dragonheart 3: The Sorcerer

Dragonheart: A New Beginning

Dragonheart: Battle for the Heartfire

Leaving June 13th

Cutie and the Boxer

Leaving June 16th

The Stanford Prison Experiment

Leaving June 22nd

Tarzan

Tarzan 2

Leaving June 24th

Avengers: Infinity War

Leaving June 27th

Jeopardy!: Celebrate Alex Collection

Jeopardy!: Cindy Stowell Collection

Jeopardy!: Seth Wilson Collection

Leaving June 29th

The Day My Butt Went Psycho!: Season 1-2

That’s everything you need to know about Netflix in June. As always, we’ll be back every Sunday with weekly lists of all the arrivals and departures, so you don’t have to scroll through this post every time.

