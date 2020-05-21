- Netflix just shared its list of arrivals and departures for the month of June 2020.
- Some of the notable additions to Netflix next month include E.T. the Extra-Terrestrial, Lady Bird, V for Vendetta, Fuller House: The Farewell Season, all three seasons of Hannibal, F is for Family: Season 4, Queer Eye: Season 5, and 13 Reasons Why: Season 4.
- Visit BGR’s homepage for more stories.
One of Netflix’s longest-running reboots comes to an end in June as Fuller House comes to a close with the second half of its fifth and final season. June also sees the return of originals such as F is for Family, Queer Eye, 13 Reasons Why, and The Politician, but all in all, it’s shaping up to be one of the quieter months of 2020 for the streaming service so far. That said, I am looking forward to Eric Andre’s undoubtedly insane Legalize Everything special.
Check out all of the arrivals and departures on Netflix’s streaming service for June 2020 below:
Streaming June 1st
- Act of Valor
- All Dogs Go to Heaven
- Bad News Bears
- Cape Fear
- Casper
- Cardcaptor Sakura: Clow Card
- Cardcaptor Sakura: Sakura Card
- Clueless
- Cocomelon: Season 1
- E.T. the Extra-Terrestrial
- The Healer
- Inside Man
- Lust, Caution
- Observe and Report
- Priest
- The Silence of the Lambs
- Starship Troopers
- The Boy
- The Car (1977)
- The Disaster Artist
- The Help
- The Lake House
- The Queen
- Twister
- V for Vendetta
- Walk Hard: The Dewey Cox Story
- West Side Story
- You Don’t Mess with the Zohan
- Zodiac
Streaming June 2nd
- Alone: Season 6
- Fuller House: The Farewell Season — NETFLIX ORIGINAL
- Garth Brooks: The Road I’m On: Season 1
- True: Rainbow Rescue — NETFLIX FAMILY
Streaming June 3rd
- Killing Gunther
- Lady Bird
- Spelling the Dream — NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY
Streaming June 4th
- Baki: The Great Raitai Tournament Saga — NETFLIX ANIME
- Can You Hear Me / M’entends-tu? — NETFLIX ORIGINAL
Streaming June 5th
- 13 Reasons Why: Season 4 — NETFLIX ORIGINAL
- Choked: Paisa Bolta Hai — NETFLIX FILM
- Hannibal: Season 1-3
- The Last Days of American Crime — NETFLIX FILM
- Queer Eye: Season 5 — NETFLIX ORIGINAL
Streaming June 6th
- Queen of the South: Season 4
Streaming June 7th
- Patriot Act with Hasan Minhaj: Volume 6 (New Episodes Weekly) — NETFLIX ORIGINAL
Streaming June 8th
- Before I Fall
Streaming June 10th
- Curon – NETFLIX SERIES
- DC’s Legends of Tomorrow: Season 5
- Lenox Hill — NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY
- Middle Men
- My Mister: Season 1
- Reality Z — NETFLIX ORIGINAL
Streaming June 11th
- Pose: Season 2
Streaming June 12th
- Da 5 Bloods — NETFLIX FILM
- Dating Around: Season 2 — NETFLIX ORIGINAL
- F is for Family: Season 4 — NETFLIX ORIGINAL
- Jo Koy: In His Elements — NETFLIX COMEDY SPECIAL
- Kipo and the Age of Wonderbeasts: Season 2 — NETFLIX FAMILY
- ONE PIECE: Alabasta
- ONE PIECE: East Blue
- ONE PIECE: Enter Chopper at the Winter Island
- ONE PIECE: Entering into the Grand Line
- Pokémon Journeys: The Series — NETFLIX FAMILY
- The Search — NETFLIX ORIGINAL
- The Woods — NETFLIX ORIGINAL
Streaming June 13th
- Alexa & Katie Part 4 — NETFLIX FAMILY
- How to Get Away With Murder: Season 6
- Milea
Streaming June 14th
- Marcella: Season 3 — NETFLIX ORIGINAL
Streaming June 15th
- Underdogs
Streaming June 16th
- Baby Mama
- Charlie St. Cloud
- The Darkness
- Frost/Nixon
Streaming June 17th
- An Evening with Beverly Luff Linn
- Mr. Iglesias: Part 2 — NETFLIX ORIGINAL
Streaming June 18th
- A Whisker Away — NETFLIX ANIME
- The Order: Season 2 — NETFLIX ORIGINAL
Streaming June 19th
- Babies: Part 2 — NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY
- Father Soldier Son — NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY
- Feel the Beat — NETFLIX FILM
- Floor Is Lava — NETFLIX ORIGINAL
- Lost Bullet — NETFLIX FILM
- Girls from Ipanema: Season 2 — NETFLIX ORIGINAL
- One-Way To Tomorrow — NETFLIX FILM
- The Politician: Season 2 — NETFLIX ORIGINAL
- Rhyme Time Town — NETFLIX FAMILY
- Wasp Network — NETFLIX FILM
Streaming June 21st
- Goldie
Streaming June 22nd
- Dark Skies
Streaming June 23rd
- Eric Andre: Legalize Everything — NETFLIX COMEDY SPECIAL
Streaming June 24th
- Athlete A — NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY
- Crazy Delicious — NETFLIX ORIGINAL
- Nobody Knows I’m Here / Nadie sabe que estoy aquí — NETFLIX FILM
Streaming June 26th
- Amar y vivir — NETFLIX ORIGINAL
- Eurovision Song Contest: The Story of Fire Saga — NETFLIX FILM
- Home Game — NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY
- Straight Up
Streaming June 29th
- Bratz: The Movie
Streaming June 30th
- Adú — NETFLIX FILM
- BNA — NETFLIX ANIME
- George Lopez: We’ll Do It For Half — NETFLIX COMEDY SPECIAL
Keep reading for the full list of movies, shows, and specials being removed from Netflix next month. You can also watch a short video featuring some of the highlights coming to the service in June below:
Leaving June 1st
- The King’s Speech
Leaving June 3rd
- God’s Not Dead: A Light in Darkness
Leaving June 4th
- A Perfect Man
Leaving June 7th
- Equilibrium
- From Paris with Love
Leaving June 9th
- Mad Men: Season 1-7
Leaving June 10th
- Standoff
Leaving June 11th
- Jonathan Strange & Mr Norrell: Series 1
Leaving June 12th
- Dragonheart
- Dragonheart 3: The Sorcerer
- Dragonheart: A New Beginning
- Dragonheart: Battle for the Heartfire
Leaving June 13th
- Cutie and the Boxer
Leaving June 16th
- The Stanford Prison Experiment
Leaving June 22nd
- Tarzan
- Tarzan 2
Leaving June 24th
- Avengers: Infinity War
Leaving June 27th
- Jeopardy!: Celebrate Alex Collection
- Jeopardy!: Cindy Stowell Collection
- Jeopardy!: Seth Wilson Collection
Leaving June 29th
- The Day My Butt Went Psycho!: Season 1-2
That’s everything you need to know about Netflix in June. As always, we’ll be back every Sunday with weekly lists of all the arrivals and departures, so you don’t have to scroll through this post every time.