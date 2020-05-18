Apple started seeding the golden master build of iOS 13.5 to developers on Monday.

iOS 13.5 GM and iPadOS 13.5 GM mark the last changes before the update is released to the public.

We can expect to see the public launch of iOS 13.5 and iPadOS 13.5 within the next week.

Following an interesting beta testing period that included an impromptu name change, the iOS 13.5 and iPadOS 13.5 golden master builds are now being seeded to developers. iOS/iPadOS 13.4.5 actually morphed into iOS 13.5 in the middle of the beta testing process when Apple introduced a new SDK in beta 3.

“iOS 13.5 speeds up access to the passcode field on devices with Face ID when you are wearing a face mask and introduces the Exposure Notification API to support COVID-19 contact tracing apps from public health authorities,” read the release notes for the iOS 13.5 GM. “This update also introduces an option to control automatic prominence of video tiles on Group FaceTime calls and includes bug fixes and other improvements.”

Apple’s iOS 13.5 GM is now available for developers, alongside iPadOS 13.5 GM. We can expect the public release of the update to follow in the coming days. Wondering whether or not your phone or tablet is compatible with iOS 13.5 or iPadOS 13.5? We put together a list below that contains every compatible device. If your device can be found on this list, then it’s compatible with Apple’s latest software update:

iPhone SE 2nd generation

iPhone 11 Pro

iPhone 11 Pro Max

iPhone 11

iPhone XS

iPhone XS Max

iPhone XR

iPhone X

iPhone 8

iPhone 8 Plus

iPhone 7

iPhone 7 Plus

iPhone 6s

iPhone 6s Plus

iPhone SE

12.9-inch iPad Pro 3rd generation

12.9-inch iPad Pro 2nd generation

12.9-inch iPad Pro 1st generation

10.5-inch iPad Pro

9.7-inch iPad Pro

iPad Air 3rd generation

iPad Air 2

iPad 6th generation

iPad 5th generation

iPad mini 5th generation

iPad mini 4

iPod touch 7th generation

As you know by now, installing a new iOS or iPadOS beta on your iPhone, iPad, or iPod touch couldn’t be easier. Just navigate to Settings > General > Software Update and then tap “Download and Install” at the bottom of that page. If you want, you can also install the update through iTunes by connecting your iOS device to your computer. Whichever method you choose, just make sure to back up your device before installing the update.

Here are the full release notes from Apple:

Face ID and Passcode Simplified unlock process for devices with Face ID when you are wearing a face mask

Passcode field automatically presented after swiping up from the bottom of the Lock screen when you are wearing a face mask

Also works when authenticating with the App Store, Apple Books, Apple Pay, iTunes, and other apps that support signing in with Face ID Exposure Notification Exposure Notification API to support COVID-19 contact tracing apps from public health authorities FaceTime Option to control automatic prominence on Group FaceTime calls so video tiles do not change size when a participant speaks Emergency Services Option to automatically share health and other essential information from your Medical ID with emergency services when you place an emergency call (US only) This update also includes bug fixes and other improvements. Fixes an issue where users may see a black screen when trying to play streaming video from some websites

Addresses an issue in the share sheet where suggestions and actions may not load

