More Apple stores are set to reopen in the US and around the world this week, following their closure back in March as the worst of the coronavirus pandemic began to unfold.

In a letter published on Sunday, one Apple executive described the measures underway to reopen the stores safely, including the mandating of face masks and temperature checks for all employees and customers.

Apple is continuing to gradually reopen more of its stores in the US and around the world, with the iPhone maker set to open an additional 25 US stores this week along with 12 in Canada and 10 in Italy. The company is also ready to talk about how that process will unfold, according to a letter Apple senior vice president Deirdre O’Brien posted on the company’s website Sunday which details the safety protocols that will accompany a restart of those stores’ operations.

What that includes, among other things, is a requirement that everyone inside these reopened stores wear a face mask — employees and customers, alike. According to O’Brien’s letter, Apple will provide you with a face covering if you don’t bring your own. “Temperature checks will be conducted at the door, and posted health questions will screen for those with symptoms — like cough or fever — or who have had recent exposure to someone infected with COVID‑19,” O’Brien continues. Additionally, store employees throughout the day will be “conducting enhanced deep cleanings that place special emphasis on all surfaces, display products, and highly trafficked areas.”

You can check out a full list of the imminent US reopenings at the bottom of this post to see if your local stores is included. This news comes in the wake of Apple already opening some 100 stores across its global footprint of 510 store locations — and a little more than two months after Apple shuttered all of its stores outside of China on March 15. The original goal was for those closures to last through the end of March, but Apple quickly adjusted the closures to an indefinite status, one more indication that the coronavirus pandemic which prompted them in the first place had turned into a full-blown global catastrophe that left everyone from government leaders and health experts down to members of the public with tons of questions and little-to-no answers.

O’Brien’s letter encourages Apple customers to use the Find a Store tool on Apple’s website to stay up-to-date on reopenings in your area. “Our commitment is to only move forward with a reopening once we’re confident we can safely return to serving customers from our stores. We look at every available piece of data — including local cases, near and long‑term trends, and guidance from national and local health officials. These are not decisions we rush into — and a store opening in no way means that we won’t take the preventative step of closing it again should local conditions warrant.”

Per 9to5Mac, here’s a partial list of Apple stores set to reopen this week (hit the link for the full list):

California:

Arden Fair (Sacramento) — May 18

Roseville (Roseville) — May 18

Higuera Street (San Louis Obispo) — May 18

Vintage Faire (Modesto) — May 20

Del Monte (Monterey) — May 20

Fashion Fair (Fresno) — May 20

Valley Plaza (Bakersfield) — May 20

Washington:

Tacoma Mall (Tacoma) — May 18

Southcenter (Tukwila) — May 18

Bellevue Square (Bellevue) — May 18

River Park Square (Spokane) — May 18

Alderwood Mall (Lynwood) — May 18

University Village (Seattle) — May 18

Florida:

Altamonte (Altamonte Springs) — May 18

Florida Mall (Orlando) — May 18

Millenia (Orlando) — May 18

St. Johns Town Center (Jacksonville) — May 18

Temperature check and face masks at Apple Stores Image Source: ERIK S LESSER/EPA-EFE/Shutterstock