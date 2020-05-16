New shows and movies streaming on Disney+ in June 2020 have been revealed.

Artemis Fowl is one of the highlights of June, bringing Eoin Colfer’s beloved book series about a young criminal mastermind to life (on digital and a bit earlier than expected).

Disney+ is also debuting a documentary series about the making of Frozen 2 in June.

One of the side effects of the novel coronavirus pandemic is that some studios have opted to put their movies online rather than waiting for theaters to reopen. Disney has already made it clear its blockbusters will debut in theaters, no matter how long that takes, but some of the releases without such a high profile have been premiering on Disney+ instead, including Pixar’s Onward. In June, Artemis Fowl will join that group as well.

If you haven’t read the books, Artemis Fowl is a fantasy novel about a 12-year-old criminal mastermind who kidnaps a fairy and holds it for ransom. It didn’t quite generate same following as Harry Potter, but the series is genuinely great, and film studios have been trying to make a movie out of it for decades.

Here’s everything new coming to the Disney+ streaming service throughout the month of June:

Streaming June 5th

Alaska’s Grizzly Gauntlet (S1)

America’s Greatest Animals

Chasing the Equinox

Howie Mandel’s Animals Doing Things (S1-2)

Secrets of Wild India (S1)

The Greeks (S1)

Weird but True! (S1-2)

Wild Hawaii (S1)

Women of Impact: Changing the World

Be Our Chef | Episode 111, “The Spectacular”

Disney Family Sundays | Episode 131 – “101 Dalmatians: Onesie”

Disney Gallery: The Mandalorian | Episode 106 – “Visualization”

It’s a Dog’s Life with Bill Farmer | Episode 104 – “Disaster Rescue Dogs & A Dog Mayor”

One Day at Disney | Episode 127 – “George Montano: Plasterer”

Disney Insider | Episode 106 – “Artemis Adventure, Taste of Disney, Runaway Railway”

Streaming June 12th

Mighty Med (S1-2)



The Liberty Story



The Story of the Animated Drawing



Walt & El Grupo



Artemis Fowl



Disney Family Sundays | Episode 132 – “Winnie the Pooh: Bag Toss”

Disney Gallery: The Mandalorian | Episode 107 – “Score”

It’s a Dog’s Life with Bill Farmer | Episode 105 – “The Surfing Corgi & Bee Dogs”

One Day at Disney | Episode 128 – “Scot Drake: Imagineering Creative”

Streaming June 19th

101 Dalmatians (1997) (S1)



Big Sur: Wild California



Muppet Babies Play Date (S1)



Schoolhouse Rock (S1)



Tinker Bell and the Pirate Fairy



Disney Family Sundays | Episode 133 – “Monsters, Inc. Water Bottles”

Disney Gallery: The Mandalorian | Episode 108 – “Connections”

It’s a Dog’s Life with Bill Farmer | Episode 106 – “Stunt Dogs & Water Rescue Dogs”

One Day at Disney | Episode 129 – “Candice Valdez: Radio Disney Host”

Streaming June 26th

Man in Space



Mars and Beyond



Percy Jackson and the Olympians: The Lightning Thief



Raven’s Home (S3)



Tarzan



Tarzan II



Disney Family Sundays | Episode 134 – “Snow White and the Seven Dwarfs”

It’s a Dog’s Life with Bill Farmer | Episode 107 – “Detective Dogs & Truffle Hunting Dogs”

Into the Unknown: Making Frozen 2 | Episodes 1-6

One Day at Disney | Episode 130 – “Marc Smith: Story Artist”

That’s everything we’re going to see on Disney+ through the month of June. We’ll be back next month with a list of all the shows and movies coming to Disney’s streaming service in July.

