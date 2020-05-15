The BGR Deals team has covered tons of terrific deals on Friday including best-selling 3-layer coronavirus face masks for only 70¢ each and a new all-time low price on AirPods Pro over at Amazon.

All of those deals are fantastic, but there’s another sale you definitely need to check out on Friday.

Best Buy has some of the hottest deals on the web today, and many of them are only available for one day so you’ll have to hurry if you don’t want to miss out.

Visit BGR’s homepage for more stories.

Are you sick and tired of all the price gouging out there on coronavirus essentials? All you need to do is follow the BGR Deals team’s coverage and you’ll see that you don’t have to stand for it. Best-selling 3-layer coronavirus face masks that the CDC recommends everyone should wear are down to just 70¢ each right now, and you can get bottles of hand sanitizer with 75% alcohol for only $4.60 each. Other top deals the BGR Deals squad has shared on Friday include AirPods Pro at a new all-time low price at Amazon, $5 off our favorite no-touch infrared forehead thermometer, top-rated Wi-Fi smart plugs that work with Alexa and Google Assistant for only $4.50 each with coupon code 40BCOO61, popular SoundPEATS true wireless earphones for just $19.59 with coupon code LKXEGOJO, Gold Box deals on two Anker portable projectors, a special sale for a select few lucky people that slashes the Fire TV Stick 4K to its lowest price of $24.99 (details here), the Roku Premiere with 4K and HDR for $29.99, an exercise bike for just $109 with free Prime shipping, treadmills starting at $149, and more.

Those deals are all terrific, as are all the other sales BGR Deals has covered on Friday. That said, there’s one big sale they haven’t gotten to yet, and we want to make sure our readers find it before it’s over. Best Buy is hosting a big sale with some of the best deals on the web right now, and it covers everything from Apple gear and TVs to home appliances and more. Shop the entire sale right here on the Best Buy site, and you’ll find our picks for the 10 best deals down below.

Apple – iPad (Latest Model) with Wi-Fi – 32GB

10.2-inch Retina display A10 Fusion chip Touch ID fingerprint sensor 8MP back camera, 1.2MP FaceTime HD front camera Stereo speakers 802.11ac Wi-Fi and Gigabit-class LTE cellular data² Up to 10 hours of battery life³ Lightning connector for charging and accessories Support for Smart Keyboard and Apple Pencil¹ iPadOS with intuitive multitasking, new Home screen, and all the great features of iOS 13

Apple – iPad (Latest Model) with Wi-Fi – 32GB: $249.99 (save $80)

iPhone 11 starting at $649.99 with $50 Best Buy gift card

Offer valid through 5/17/20. Excludes unlocked and prepaid phones. Online purchases will receive a Best Buy e-Gift Card. If you return your cell phone, for any reason, your gift card will be forfeited; however, if you exchange your cell phone for another cell phone, you will be eligible for gift card offers on the new cell phone. Offer may not be combinable with other credits, discounts & offers. Carriers, phones and coverage (including 5G) not available in all markets. Requires credit approval, wireless service plan, qualifying phone and an installment billing agreement for the carrier’s required term. $0 down for well-qualified customers. For all others, down payment and other restrictions may apply. Monthly phone payments for term (20–30 months subject to carrier) at retail price. 0% APR. Sales tax (on total price) may be due at purchase. If you cancel wireless service, remaining balance on phone becomes due. Restocking fee and other charges may apply. Number of financed devices per account limitations may apply. Subject to carrier terms and conditions. Terms subject to change. Sprint requires down payment for well-qualified customers on select phones and eligible upgrade. Savings are deducted off the full total price of the phone and are reflected in either instant savings or in vendor bill credits, both of which will result in reduced monthly payments for the term of the agreement on your carrier account. Bill credits will be applied within 1–2 billing cycles and will end when the balance is paid, or the line is terminated or transferred. Savings promotion does not apply to one-time payment activation and may not be combinable with other credits, discounts and offers. Maximum savings listed may not be available for all phones and/or from all carriers.

iPhone 11 starting at $649.99 with $50 Best Buy gift card

Package – Apple Watch Series 5 (GPS) 44mm + 3 more items

GPS Always-On Retina display 30% larger screen² Swimproof³ ECG app¹ Electrical and optical heart sensors Built-in compass Elevation Emergency SOS⁴ Fall detection S5 SiP with up to 2x faster 64-bit dual-core processor² watchOS 6 with Activity trends, cycle tracking, hearing health innovations, and the App Store on your wrist Aluminum case Some bands are sold separately. Apple Watch Series 5 requires an iPhone 6s or later with iOS 13 or later.

Package – Apple Watch Series 5 (GPS) 44mm + 3 more items: $493.97 (save $20)

Apple – AirPods with Charging Case (Latest Model)

Automatically on, automatically connected Easy setup for all your Apple devices² Quick access to Siri by saying Hey Siri Double-tap to play or skip forward New Apple H1 headphone chip delivers faster wireless connection to your devices Charges quickly in the case Case can be charged using the Lightning connector Rich, high-quality audio and voice Seamless switching between devices Listen and talk all day with multiple charges from the Charging Case

Apple – AirPods with Charging Case (Latest Model): $139.99 (save $20)

Sony – 55″ Class – LED – X800H Series – Smart – 4K UHD TV with HDR

4K HDR Processor X1 and 4K X-Reality PRO

See 4K pictures, rich with real-world detail and texture, powered by 4K HDR Processor X1. Even images filmed in Full HD are upscaled close to 4K resolution by 4K X-Reality PRO using a unique 4K database. TRILUMINOS Display

Reproduces more colors than a conventional television. It analyzes and processes data in every image to make colors even more natural and precise so pictures are closer than ever to real life. HDR and Dolby Vision

Bring dazzling detail, color and contrast to everything you watch, while keeping a far wider range of brightness. Dolby Vision™ brings scenes to life with striking highlights, deeper darks and vibrant colors. Android Smart TV

Provides a smarter viewing experience. With the Google Assistant, easily search and watch your favorite movies, get answers on screen like sports scores or weather updates, control your TV and even your home – all with your voice. 54.6″ screen

Large enough to provide an immersive experience for everyone in the room. 2160p resolution for breathtaking HD images

Watch 4K movies and TV shows at 4x the resolution of Full HD, and upscale your current HD content to gorgeous, Ultra HD-level picture quality. Control your Sony TV with Alexa

Control essential TV functions such as power, channels, volume and more. See visual responses on your TV for music and camera feeds. LED TVs perform well in all lighting conditions

They also deliver plasma-like deep blacks and rich colors. Seamless content sharing of Apple AirPlay 2

Helps you effortlessly cast anything from Apple iPhone or laptop to your TV. You can even sync music with other AirPlay 2-compatible speakers anywhere in your home. Motionflow XR 240 technology

Enjoy fast-moving movies, sports and video games with virtually no motion blur. Advanced TV sound

Two 10W speakers, DTS Digital Surround. 4 HDMI inputs for the best home theater connection

High-speed HDMI delivers picture and digital surround sound in one convenient cable. HDMI cable not included. 2 USB inputs

Easily connect your digital camera, camcorder or other USB device.

Sony – 55″ Class – LED – X800H Series – Smart – 4K UHD TV with HDR: $799.99 (save $200)

Samsung – T5 1TB External USB Type C Portable Solid State Drive

1TB portable storage capacity

Gives you simple and efficient access to your massive data so you can complete tasks quickly and on the move. Take along your documents, large-sized photos or videos, and get things done wherever you go. USB Type-C interface

Offers convenient connection to an extensive range of devices from PCs, Macs, smartphones and other devices. Transfer speeds of up to 540 MB/s

With Samsung V-NAND flash memory and a USB 3.1 Gen 2 interface, the T5 provides transfer speeds of up to 540 MB/s.* Password protection with AES 256-bit hardware encryption

Keeps your personal and private data more secure. Solid inside and out

Stay worry-free. The T5 has no moving parts and a sturdy body, so it can handle drops of up to 6.6′.** Top-to-bottom metal design

Comes in a rounded unibody that fits comfortably in the palm of your hand. Management software

The T5 comes embedded with an intuitive software for PCs and Macs to easily set the password and get the latest firmware updates. You can also download the mobile app for Android smartphones and tablets.

Samsung – T5 1TB External USB Type C Portable Solid State Drive: $179.99 (save $20)

Dyson – V7 Animal Cord-Free Stick Vacuum

Keeps carpets and hard floors looking great

Care for surfaces of all types with flexible cleaning options. Cordless design

The built-in battery provides up to 30 minutes of powerful fade-free suction. Dyson digital motor V7

Engineered for powerful suction on carpets and hard floors. Bagless technology

Saves time and energy with no bags to buy or replace. Strong suction power from start to finish

Cyclonic technology separates dirt from the air, preventing it from clogging filters and ensuring consistently strong suction power. 2 Tier Radial cyclones

The 15 cyclones, arranged across two tiers, work in parallel to increase airflow and capture more fine dust. Convertible design

Quickly transforms to a handheld for quick clean ups, spot cleaning and cleaning difficult places. Direct-drive cleaner head deep cleans

Stiff nylon bristles get ground-in dirt out of carpets while carbon fiber filaments remove fine dust from hard floors. Tools Included

Mini motorhead, combination tool, crevice tool, and docking station. Easily reaches up high

Lightweight and balanced for floor to ceiling cleaning. Cleans up top, down low and in-between. Hygienic dirt ejector

Empties dust from the bin in a single action, so you have no need to touch the dirt. Convenient docking station

Stores and charges the machine, and holds additional attachments. So it’s always ready to go.

Dyson – V7 Animal Cord-Free Stick Vacuum: $249.99 (save $150)

Samsung – Galaxy A50 with 64GB Memory Cell Phone (Unlocked)

Octa-core 2.3GHz processor with 4GB of RAM

Delivers outstanding overall performance for opening and running applications, flipping through menus, running home screens and more. Android 9

A custom operating system for Android phones that delivers easy app usability and responses. Universal Unlocked

Compatible with all major U.S. carriers, including Verizon, AT&T, Sprint, and T-Mobile. Also compatible with prepaid carriers including Cricket Wireless, MetroPCS, Simple Mobile, Total Wireless, Tracfone, Net10, Mint, and H2O. 4G LTE speed

Provides fast Web connection for downloading apps, streaming content and staying connected with social media. 6.4″ Super AMOLED touch screen

Extra-large screen is matched with a slim body to comfortably fit in your hand. 64GB internal memory plus microSD slot

Extensive storage space for your contacts, music, photos, apps and more. Expand storage up to 512GB by adding a microSD card (sold separately). Intelligent Bixby interface

Learns your routines to serve up the right content and apps at the right time, keeps track of your to-do list and gives you a deeper understanding of what you are looking at. Your fingerprint keeps your phone secure

Hold your finger on the fingerprint sensor to unlock your phone. Access to Google Play

Browse and download apps, magazines, books, movies, and television programs directly to your phone.

Samsung – Galaxy A50 with 64GB Memory Cell Phone (Unlocked): $199.99 (save $150)

Skullcandy – Indy True Wireless In-Ear Headphones

Truly-wireless headphones

Let you listen to your favorite tracks, so you won’t be held back by wires. Rechargeable battery

Offers up to 16 hours of use on a charge. Water- and sweat-resistant

Helps prevent sweat and water from entering the headphones. Built-in microphone

Enables simple hands-free chatting via a compatible device. Bluetooth interface

Enables simple wireless pairing with your Bluetooth-enabled device. In-ear design

Fits securely and directs music into your ears for full, uninterrupted audio. Stereo design

Delivers crisp tones.

Skullcandy – Indy True Wireless In-Ear Headphones: $49.99 (save $35)

Black Book – Horizon 2.0 Briefcase

Padded 14″ laptop compartment

Secures your device while on the go. Multiple inner pockets with multiuse built-in organizer

Holds business cards, keys, pens, and other accessories. Tablet compartment

Lets you bring your tablet with you. Exterior zippered pocket

Additional storage space for stowing accessories. Adjustable and removable crossbody strap

Provides comfortable carrying options. Pebble grain leather

Blends durability with sleek fashion trends. Zippered closure

Allows for easy access to the main compartment. Trolley pass-through

Facilitates consolidated travel.

Black Book – Horizon 2.0 Briefcase: $99.99 (save $50)

ETOBICOKE, CANADA - JULY 24: Best Buy store sign on July 24, 2013 in Etobicoke, Ontario, Canada. Best Buy is a multinational retail chain that sells all kinds of consumer electronics products. Image Source: Niloo/Shutterstock