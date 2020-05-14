Spotify introduced two new offers on Thursday to try to convince more people to sign up for Premium.

New users can get three months of Spotify Premium for free if they sign up before June 30th. Once the trial period ends, they will be charged the monthly price of whichever plan they chose.

Lapsed Spotify Premium users can also get three months for $9.99 until June 30th.

Visit BGR’s homepage for more stories.

If you’ve been waiting for the right time to try Spotify Premium, this is it. On Thursday, Spotify began offering two new deals that should tempt free users to give the paid version a shot. Starting today, first-time users can get three months of Spotify Premium for free across all of the service’s plans including Duo, Family, and Student.

Additionally, any members who canceled their Premium subscriptions on or before April 14th, 2020 can sign back up and get three months of service for $9.99. That’s about $20 off over the next three months, and you’ll get access to all of the features you lost when you decided to cancel, such as unlimited skips and offline listening. Users in all markets other than Japan have until June 30th, 2020 to take advantage of these offers.

All in all, Spotify’s latest earnings report was a positive one, with growth across the board and 130 million Premium subscribers around the world. While Apple Music has become the music streamer to beat in the United States, Spotify is still the undisputed king internationally. Even amidst the uncertainty of the novel coronavirus pandemic, Spotify met or exceeded all of its most important metrics, and expects to see continued growth in the second quarter.

The one major area of concern for Spotify is ad-supported revenue, as advertising took a gigantic hit when the global economy came to a screeching halt earlier this year. With ad-supported revenues failing to meet expectations, Spotify appears to be tempting as many free users into signing up for Premium subscriptions as possible, hoping that many of them opt to stay on board once their free trial period runs out later this summer or fall.

If you want to take advantage of either offer, just head to the Spotify Premium landing page and hit the big button that says “Get 3 Months Free,” create or sign in to your account, and pick the plan that’s right for you. If you aren’t eligible, Spotify will let you know and show you the standard Premium plans instead.

The Individual plan costs $9.99/month and comes with one account, the Family plan costs $14.99/month and includes six accounts and the Spotify Kids app, and the Student plan costs $4.99/month and includes access to ad-supported Hulu and Showtime, but is otherwise the same as the Individual plan.

Image Source: Valentin Wolf/imageBROKER/Shutterstock