Best Buy is running a big 1-day sale that ends tonight, offering deep discounts on many popular products.

The sales event includes great deals on everything from laptops and TVs to headphones and smart home devices.

Here, we offer our picks for the 10 best deals in Best Buy’s big sale.

If you’re looking to check out even more great deals, we just came across a killer sale that you’ll definitely want to see. It’s taking place over at Best Buy, where a huge 1-day sales event offers deep discounts on all sorts of popular products. From laptop computers and 4K TVs to headphones, smart home gadgets, and more, this sale has something for everyone. Shop all the deals right here on Best Buy’s site, or check out our picks for the 10 best deals down below.

VivoBook 15 15.6″ Laptop

15.6″ Full HD display

The 1920 x 1080 resolution boasts impressive color and clarity. Energy-efficient LED backlight. Ryzen 7

Imagine, design and create without boundaries. The powerful AMD Ryzen™ 7 processor features machine intelligence that anticipates your needs. Discover true responsiveness with 4 cores and 8 threads for ultimate performance. 12GB system memory for full-power multitasking

Plenty of high-bandwidth RAM to smoothly run your games and photo- and video-editing applications, as well as multiple programs and browser tabs all at once. Solid State Drive (PCI-e)

Save files fast and store more data. With massive amounts of storage and advanced communication power, PCI-e SSDs are great for major gaming applications, multiple servers, daily backups, and more. AMD Radeon RX Vega 10

Integrated graphics chipset with shared video memory provides solid image quality for Internet use, movies, basic photo editing and casual gaming. Weighs 3.75 lbs. and measures 0.8″ thin

Ultrathin and ultralight for maximum portability, featuring a smaller screen size and omitting the DVD/CD drive to achieve the compact form factor. 2-cell lithium-polymer battery. HDMI output expands your viewing options

Connect to an HDTV or high-def monitor to set up two screens side by side or just see more of the big picture. Wireless-AC connectivity

Connect to a Wireless-AC router for nearly 3x the speed, more capacity and wider coverage than Wireless-N. Backward-compatible with all other Wi-Fi networks and hotspots. Built-in HD webcam with microphone

Makes it easy to video chat with family and friends or teleconference with colleagues over Skype or other popular applications. Basic software package included

30-days trial of Microsoft Office 365. Additional port

Headphone/microphone combo jack.

VivoBook 15 15.6″ Laptop: $499.99 (save $100)

ASUS – 15.6″ Touch-Screen Laptop

15.6″ Full HD multitouch screen

The 1920 x 1080 resolution boasts impressive color and clarity. Touch, tap, glide and make the most of Windows 10. Energy-efficient LED backlight. 8th Gen Intel® Core™ i5-8265U mobile processor

Ultra-low-voltage platform. Quad-core, eight-way processing provides maximum high-efficiency power to go. Intel Turbo Boost Technology delivers dynamic extra power when you need it. 12GB system memory for full-power multitasking

Plenty of high-bandwidth RAM to smoothly run your games and photo- and video-editing applications, as well as multiple programs and browser tabs all at once. 256GB solid state drive (SSD)

While offering less storage space than a hard drive, a flash-based SSD has no moving parts, resulting in faster start-up times and data access, no noise, and reduced heat production and power draw on the battery. Intel® UHD Graphics 620

On-processor graphics with shared video memory provide everyday image quality for Internet use, basic photo editing and casual gaming. Weighs 4.19 lbs. and measures 0.8″ thin

Thin and light design with DVD/CD drive omitted for improved portability. Lithium-polymer battery. HDMI output expands your viewing options

Connect to an HDTV or high-def monitor to set up two screens side by side or just see more of the big picture. Built-in media reader for simple photo transfer

Supports SD, SDHC and SDXC memory card formats. Wireless/Wired connectivity (WiFi 5 – 802.11 ac)

Connect to a Wireless-AC router for nearly 3x the speed, more capacity and wider coverage than Wireless-N. Backward-compatible with all other Wi-Fi networks and hotspots. Built-in HD webcam with microphone

Makes it easy to video chat with family and friends or teleconference with colleagues over Skype or other popular applications. Backlit keyboard

Allows you to enjoy comfortable and accurate typing, even in dim lighting.

ASUS – 15.6″ Touch-Screen Laptop: $549.99 (save $300)

Apple – MacBook Pro 15.4″ Display with Touch Bar

9th generation 8-core Intel Core i9 processors Brilliant Retina display with True Tone technology Touch Bar and Touch ID Radeon Pro 560X graphics with 4GB of video memory Ultrafast SSD Four Thunderbolt 3 (USB-C) ports Up to 10 hours of battery life* 802.11ac Wi-Fi Latest Apple-designed keyboard Force Touch trackpad Available in space gray and silver macOS Mojave, inspired by pros but designed for everyone, with Dark Mode, Stacks, easier screenshots, useful built-in apps, and more

Apple – MacBook Pro 15.4″ Display with Touch Bar: $2,899.99 (save $900)

Hisense – 75″ Class – LED – R7E Series – 2160p – Smart – 4K UHD TV with HDR – Roku TV

74.5″ screen

Large enough to provide an immersive experience for everyone in the room. 2160p resolution for breathtaking HD images

Watch 4K movies and TV shows at 4x the resolution of Full HD, and upscale your current HD content to gorgeous, Ultra HD-level picture quality. Watch high dynamic range (HDR) content on your TV

With an HDR-compatible 4K TV, you can enjoy HDR movies and TV shows, in addition to all your current content. Smart TV with access to streaming services for countless entertainment options

Stream shows, movies, games and more with the TV’s built-in Wi-Fi and integrated apps. Fast and easy search

Simply name a title, actor or director to find movies and shows featuring their work. Built-in Roku smart platform delivers access to a world of entertainment

Stream from Disney+, Apple TV+, Netflix, Hulu, YouTube, Prime Video, or choose from more than 4,000 other streaming channels. Dolby Vision HDR

Offers an incredible new vision for experiencing your favorite games, movies and shows by adding dramatic color, contrast and brightness to every second of every scene. 1000s of channels

Thousands of channels, from major broadcast networks to the top streaming services, offer hours upon hours of movies and TV shows at any moment. Works with both Google Assistant and Amazon Alexa for voice control

Ask either voice assistant (device required) to help you play movies, TV shows and more. Plus, control other connected devices like lights and a thermostat for a better viewing experience. LED TVs perform well in all lighting conditions

They also deliver plasma-like deep blacks and rich colors. 120 Motion Rate

Enjoy fast-moving movies, sports and video games with a minimum of motion blur. Advanced TV sound

Two 15W main channel speakers. 3 HDMI inputs for the best home theater connection

High-speed HDMI delivers picture and digital surround sound in one convenient cable. HDMI cable not included. 1 USB input

Easily connect your digital camera, camcorder or other USB device.

Hisense – 75″ Class – LED – R7E Series – 2160p – Smart – 4K UHD TV with HDR – Roku TV: $649.99 (save $50)

Insignia™ – 32″ Class – LED – 720p – HDTV

31.5″ screen

A good size for a small living room, bedroom or dorm room. 720p resolution for quality HD images

Watch broadcast TV and DVDs in high definition. LED TVs perform well in all lighting conditions

They also deliver plasma-like deep blacks and rich colors. Advanced TV sound

Two 5W main channel speakers. 2 HDMI inputs for the best home theater connection

High-speed HDMI delivers picture and digital surround sound in one convenient cable. HDMI cable not included. Enjoy the picture from multiple angles

178° horizontal and vertical viewing angles provide a clear picture for viewers seated near the side of the screen. 1 USB input

Easily connect your digital camera or other USB device to view compatible JPEG files. Manage the viewing experience for your kids

The built-in V-chip lets you block content based on program ratings and check ratings of unfamiliar programs.

Insignia™ – 32″ Class – LED – 720p – HDTV: $89.99 (save $60)

TCL – 65″ Class – LED – 8 Series – 2160p – Smart – 4K UHD TV with HDR – Roku TV

Quantum Contrast technology

Our new mini-LED backlight technology offers powerful and precise control of brilliantly bright and deeply dark areas of the image, delivering depth, dimension, and contrast. The viewing experience is improved throughout the screen. High-Performance Mini-LEDs

The 8-Series uses high-performance mini-LEDs to bring precise local dimming and smooth, uniform illumination. AiPQ Engine

Uses machine-learning algorithms to optimize color, contrast and clarity for an unrivaled 4K HDR experience. Wide Color with QLED color technology

Quantum dot technology delivers better brightness and wider color volume, matching the format used by most cinema screens and Hollywood content creators, for exceptionally vivid and lifelike picture performance. Dolby Vision HDR

Provides images with superior color, contrast and brightness, so all your favorite movies, shows and games come to life in stunning clarity. Dolby Atmos

Advanced technology inspired by the cinema, Atmos adds an immersive, lifelike surround sound experience in every scene. Contrast Control Zones

Optimizes contrast in each zone to deliver brighter whites and deeper blacks. You’ll notice striking bright and dark areas of the picture with Contrast Control Zone technology. Brilliant Viewing

The 8-Series delivers excellent dark room viewing, while Quantum Contrast powered by mini-LED backlight technology delivers enhanced black-level performance and outstanding bright room viewing in a home theater. Auto Game Mode

For the smoothest action, lowest latency and the best picture settings for gaming. FullView

Enjoy a clean, contemporary edge-to-edge glass display that blends seamlessly into your viewing experience. Easy Voice Control

Find movie titles, launch or change channels, even switch inputs, using just your voice. Access to voice control feature available through the Roku mobile app, compatible third-party voice assistant devices and voice-enabled remote control. Superior 4K Ultra HD

Picture clarity combines with the contrast, color, and detail of Dolby Vision HDR (High Dynamic Range) for the most lifelike picture. 64.5″ screen

Large enough to provide an immersive experience for everyone in the room. 2160p resolution for breathtaking HD images

Watch 4K movies and TV shows at 4x the resolution of Full HD, and upscale your current HD content to gorgeous, Ultra HD-level picture quality. Watch high dynamic range (HDR) content on your TV

With an HDR-compatible 4K TV, you can enjoy HDR movies and TV shows, in addition to all your current content. Smart TV with access to streaming services for countless entertainment options

Stream shows, movies, games and more with the TV’s built-in Wi-Fi and integrated apps. Built-in Roku smart platform delivers access to a world of entertainment

Stream from Disney+, Apple TV+, Netflix, Hulu, YouTube, Prime Video, or choose from more than 4,000 other streaming channels. Natural Motion 480

Delivers exceptionally smooth clarity during fast action scenes. Advanced TV sound

Two 15W main channel speakers, Dolby Atmos. 4 HDMI inputs for the best home theater connection

High-speed HDMI delivers picture and digital surround sound in one convenient cable. HDMI cable not included.

TCL – 65″ Class – LED – 8 Series – 2160p – Smart – 4K UHD TV with HDR – Roku TV: $999.99 (save $1,000)

Insignia™ – 300 Sq. Ft. Portable Air Conditioner

Up to 300 sq. ft. cooling capacity

Allows you to keep a medium-sized room cool. 7,000 BTUs of cooling power

Help keep your space at a comfortable temperature. Follow Me function

Allows the remote control to serve as a remote thermostat sensor 3 fan-only speeds

Help you ensure air circulation. Mobile design

Smooth gliding caster wheels allows to easily move your unit from room to room. Programmable timer

Schedule programs for preset operations and reduced energy consumption. Full function remote control

Lets you control the unit from a distance LED control panel

Illuminate the current settings for added visibility.

Insignia™ – 300 Sq. Ft. Portable Air Conditioner: $249.99 (save $70)

HP – 27q 27″ LED QHD Monitor

2K Quad HD 2560 x 1440 resolution

Expand your gaming performance in line with the power of your graphics card. 2 ms response time with Overdrive

Delivers solid performance for precise gaming and video work. 60 Hz refresh rate

Delivers powerful performance so that you can get the most out of your games and videos. 27″ antiglare LED monitor

Efficient screen type uses LEDs to provide precise backlighting to pixels. HDMI and DisplayPort inputs

Allow you to set up DVD players and other AV sources for a clear, high quality audio and video signal. 178° horizontal and vertical viewing angles

Allow you to view the screen from a wide range of angles. 10,000,000:1 dynamic contrast ratio (1,000:1 typical)

Ensures images are crisp and clear with deep blacks and bright highlights. 350 cd/m² brightness

Produces bright images that can clearly be seen even in well-lit rooms.

HP – 27q 27″ LED QHD Monitor: $189.99 (save $110)

Philips – Hue Play Starter Kit

Voice control for your smart home

Control your Philips Hue lights with your voice using Alexa, Apple HomeKit, or Google Assistant. Pair it for home automation with your existing Nest products or Samsung SmartThings system. Choose from 16 million colors

Turn your everyday smart lighting into an extraordinary experience. Adapts to your living room design

You can let it stand on your cabinet to create a pleasant ambiance, mount it on the back of your TV, or even lay it flat on the floor to brighten your walls from floor to ceiling. Create beautiful backlight for your television

Just mount Philips Hue Play behind your screen using the clips and double-sided tape included in the pack. One socket, three Hue Play light panels

Connect up to three Hue Play light bars to the same power supply unit with each additional Hue Play, and your light experience becomes even more immersive.

Philips – Hue Play Starter Kit: $119.99 (save $30)

Bella – Pro Series 3.5qt Air Fryer

3.5-quart capacity

Allows you to prepare up to 2.9 lbs. of food at a time. Clean up easily when you’re finished cooking

Dishwasher-safe pan and crisping tray make cleaning simple. Cool touch handle

Helps ensure safe use. Adjustable thermostat

Lets you customize the temperature to accommodate a variety of recipes. Timer

Allows you to set and monitor the cooking time to help ensure tasty results. 1400W of power

For efficient performance.

Bella – Pro Series 3.5qt Air Fryer: $49.99 (save $10)

