If you’re still waiting on your coronavirus stimulus check from the IRS, and you’re hoping to get it faster via an electronic direct deposit, time is running out.

A deadline is coming on Wednesday, May 13th that taxpayers need to be aware of.

The IRS says that it wants to have your banking information by noon on May 13 in order to send out your stimulus check as a direct deposit.

A key deadline associated with the IRS’s disbursement of coronavirus stimulus payments directly to most Americans is coming up fast.

Thanks to money appropriated by Congress as part of a massive coronavirus relief package, millions of Americans are going to get (and have already started to receive) payments of up to $1,200 for individuals and $2,400 for married couples, with an extra $500 per eligible child. The money will come in either a paper format, as a physical check, or, if you prefer, you can opt for an electronic payment that comes in the form of a direct deposit — which means you’ll get the check faster. However, you now have less than 24 hours to make sure your details are squared away for the direct deposit.

The IRS has set noon on Wednesday, May 13th as the deadline for when you need to have your banking information submitted so that your payment can be electronically sent out. If you miss that deadline, you’ll be stuck waiting on a paper check in the mail. So, what do you need to do?

Head to the “Get My Payment” web tool (again, before noon on Wednesday — presumably by noon, Eastern Time) and input your personal details like your Social Security number and address, and then you’ll be led through prompts that will tell you to add your bank account data, including your account number and routing number. Some people have been having trouble getting it to work, though, and if that includes you, here’s a workaround you can try:

After weeks of trials, finally being able to enter direct deposit information for my #StimulusCheck. 🥰😍

Tips:

1. Your address should be ALL UPPERCASE

2. SSN format: xxx-xx-xxxx (don't forget the "dashes")#getmypayment — Paula Chen (@pcatchen) May 8, 2020

More than one person has been reporting and confirming via social media that if you type in your address in all caps, that should fix the problem you might have been having.

So far, the IRS says it’s sent out some 130 million stimulus checks totaling more than $200 billion. According to the tax agency, later this month the number of paper checks being delivered to taxpayers is also planned to “sharply increase.”

You can check on the status of your payment, whether you’re getting a paper check or a direct deposit, by visiting the “Get My Payment” tool at IRS.gov. Do know that it’s updated once a day, so there’s no need to check the site more often than that each day to get the latest information about your situation.

