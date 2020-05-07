Uber announced a new feature for Uber Eats this week that will allow users to share the status of a food delivery they have made for someone else.

Uber users will receive a link they can share with others that will have real-time tracking of the delivery driver so they can see how far away their delivery is.

This is one of several changes Uber has made in light of the coronavirus pandemic.

While some states have slowly begun to reopen parts of their economy, not everyone is comfortable with the idea of going about their day as if nothing has changed. Restaurants are even starting to reopen in some cities (with a set of impossible rules), but many of us are going to continue avoiding public spaces for the foreseeable future. Therefore, delivery is a vital alternative, and Uber just introduced a new feature to improve food delivery.

This week, Uber announced a brand new global feature in the Uber Eats app that allows users to send a delivery to someone else and then easily share the status of that delivery with the recipient. Once you place an order for a friend or family member, you will receive a tracking link that you can send to them so they can see how far away the driver is from their home. It’s a real-time tracking system too, so you only need to send the link once.

“Whether you’re looking to brighten your friend’s day with their favorite Starbucks order, or surprise your mom with cupcakes for Mother’s Day, sending food and beverages to loved ones is now easier than ever,” says Daniel Danker, the Head of Product for Uber Eats. “With our shareable, real-time tracking system, the person on the other side of the order can watch as their food arrives, and be ready to accept it upon delivery.”

This is one of several ways that Uber has responded to the novel coronavirus pandemic over the past few weeks. Last month, Uber Direct and Uber Connect made their debut. Direct lets shoppers place orders from select retailers and have items delivered to their doorsteps without leaving the house or making contact with anyone else. Similarly, Connect lets users send packages to family and friends through the Uber app.

CNN also reported just days ago that Uber will begin requiring both riders and drivers to wear face masks. This has yet to become official policy, but it is expected to be communicated by Uber in the coming weeks. Here’s what Uber’s head of safety communications Andrew Hasbun said in a statement:

As countries reopen, Uber is focused on safety and proceeding with caution. Today, we continue to ask riders to stay home if they can, while shipping safety supplies to drivers who are providing essential trips. At the same time, our teams are preparing for the next phase of recovery, where we will all have a role to play.

In the meantime, you can now guarantee that the recipient of any meal or snack that you order through Uber Eats will know exactly where the delivery driver is during every step of the journey.

