- Netflix has a very busy month in May 2020, which is packed full of exciting new movies and shows that will be released over the course of the month.
- We already gave you the complete rundown of Netflix original movies and TV shows set to premiere in May.
- In addition to breaking out all of Netflix’s upcoming new originals, we also like to focus on all the new movies that are set to be added to Netflix each month because so many people are on the lookout for new films to enjoy.
- Visit BGR’s homepage for more stories.
When it comes to Netflix’s release calendar each month, our readers are always interested mainly in two things. First, you guys always want to know about all of Netflix’s original content that’s set to premiere over the course of the month. Of course, that’s why we already gave you the full schedule of Netflix original movies and series that will be released in May 2020. Second, our readers want to know about all the new movies coming to Netflix each month, including Netflix originals as well as third-party flicks.
When it comes to original Netflix shows, movies, and specials, May 2020 is packed with very exciting new releases from start to finish. Hotly anticipated releases this month include the new interactive special Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt: Kimmy Vs. the Reverend, Magic For Humans season 3, a new stand-up special from none other than Jerry Seinfeld, another stand-up special from Patton Oswalt, and the very eagerly awaited premiere of Space Force at the end of the month. Created by Greg Daniels (The Office, Parks and Recreation) the new show is inspired by Trump’s ridiculous space warfare branch of the military (yes, it’s actually a real thing) and it stars Steve Carell.
Moving along to focus solely on movies, there are 57 different Netflix original films and third-party movies arriving over the course of this month. In fact, 34 new movies have already been added to Netflix’s content catalog so far in May. Highlights from this month’s additions include Ace Ventura: Pet Detective, the first two Back to the Future movies, Charlie and the Chocolate Factory, Fun with Dick & Jane, The Curious Case of Benjamin Button, The Patriot, District 9, The Lincoln Lawyer, and more. Uncut Gems is also coming to Netflix on May 25th, and Netflix subscribers can’t wait to see why so many people think Sandler was robbed at the Oscars this year.
Want to see all the other movies coming to Netflix in May 2020? The full release schedule follows below.
Streaming May 1st
- Ace Ventura: Pet Detective
- All Day and a Night — NETFLIX FILM
- Back to the Future
- Back to the Future Part II
- Charlie and the Chocolate Factory
- Cracked Up, The Darrell Hammond Story
- Den of Thieves
- For Colored Girls
- Fun with Dick & Jane
- Get In — NETFLIX FILM
- The Half Of It — NETFLIX FILM
- I Am Divine
- Jarhead
- Jarhead 2: Field of Fire
- Jarhead 3: The Siege
- Madagascar: Escape 2 Africa
- Masha and the Bear: Season 4
- Material
- Mrs. Serial Killer — NETFLIX FILM
- Sinister
- Song of the Sea
- The Curious Case of Benjamin Button
- The Heartbreak Kid
- The Patriot
- Thomas & Friends: Marvelous Machinery: A New Arrival
- Thomas & Friends: Marvelous Machinery: World of Tomorrow
- Thomas & Friends: Thomas and the Royal Engine
- Underworld
- Underworld: Evolution
- Underworld: Rise of the Lycans
- Urban Cowboy
- What a Girl Wants
- Willy Wonka & the Chocolate Factory
Streaming May 4th
- Arctic Dogs
Streaming May 8th
- 18 regali — NETFLIX FILM
- House at the End of the Street
Streaming May 11th
- Have a Good Trip: Adventures in Psychedelics — NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY
- Trial By Media — NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY
Streaming May 12th
- Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt: Kimmy Vs. the Reverend — NETFLIX INTERACTIVE SPECIAL
Streaming May 13th
- The Wrong Missy — NETFLIX FILM
Streaming May 15th
- District 9
- I Love You, Stupid — NETFLIX FILM
Streaming May 16th
- Public Enemies
- United 93
Streaming May 17th
- Soul Surfer
Streaming May 20th
- Ben Platt Live From Radio City Music Hall — NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY
- Rebelión de los Godinez — NETFLIX FILM
Streaming May 22nd
- Just Go With It
- THE LOVEBIRDS — NETFLIX FILM
Streaming May 25th
- Ne Zha
- Norm of the North: Family Vacation
- Uncut Gems
Streaming May 27th
- I’m No Longer Here — NETFLIX FILM
- The Lincoln Lawyer
Streaming May 28th
- La corazonada — NETFLIX FILM
Streaming May 29th
- Somebody Feed Phil: Season 3 — NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY
Streaming May 31st
- High Strung Free Dance