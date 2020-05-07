Netflix has a very busy month in May 2020, which is packed full of exciting new movies and shows that will be released over the course of the month.

We already gave you the complete rundown of Netflix original movies and TV shows set to premiere in May.

In addition to breaking out all of Netflix’s upcoming new originals, we also like to focus on all the new movies that are set to be added to Netflix each month because so many people are on the lookout for new films to enjoy.

When it comes to Netflix’s release calendar each month, our readers are always interested mainly in two things. First, you guys always want to know about all of Netflix’s original content that’s set to premiere over the course of the month. Of course, that’s why we already gave you the full schedule of Netflix original movies and series that will be released in May 2020. Second, our readers want to know about all the new movies coming to Netflix each month, including Netflix originals as well as third-party flicks.

When it comes to original Netflix shows, movies, and specials, May 2020 is packed with very exciting new releases from start to finish. Hotly anticipated releases this month include the new interactive special Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt: Kimmy Vs. the Reverend, Magic For Humans season 3, a new stand-up special from none other than Jerry Seinfeld, another stand-up special from Patton Oswalt, and the very eagerly awaited premiere of Space Force at the end of the month. Created by Greg Daniels (The Office, Parks and Recreation) the new show is inspired by Trump’s ridiculous space warfare branch of the military (yes, it’s actually a real thing) and it stars Steve Carell.

Moving along to focus solely on movies, there are 57 different Netflix original films and third-party movies arriving over the course of this month. In fact, 34 new movies have already been added to Netflix’s content catalog so far in May. Highlights from this month’s additions include Ace Ventura: Pet Detective, the first two Back to the Future movies, Charlie and the Chocolate Factory, Fun with Dick & Jane, The Curious Case of Benjamin Button, The Patriot, District 9, The Lincoln Lawyer, and more. Uncut Gems is also coming to Netflix on May 25th, and Netflix subscribers can’t wait to see why so many people think Sandler was robbed at the Oscars this year.

Want to see all the other movies coming to Netflix in May 2020? The full release schedule follows below.

Streaming May 1st

Ace Ventura: Pet Detective

All Day and a Night — NETFLIX FILM

Back to the Future

Back to the Future Part II

Charlie and the Chocolate Factory

Cracked Up, The Darrell Hammond Story

Den of Thieves

For Colored Girls

Fun with Dick & Jane

Get In — NETFLIX FILM

The Half Of It — NETFLIX FILM

I Am Divine

Jarhead

Jarhead 2: Field of Fire

Jarhead 3: The Siege

Madagascar: Escape 2 Africa

Masha and the Bear: Season 4

Material

Mrs. Serial Killer — NETFLIX FILM

Sinister

Song of the Sea

The Curious Case of Benjamin Button

The Heartbreak Kid

The Patriot

Thomas & Friends: Marvelous Machinery: A New Arrival

Thomas & Friends: Marvelous Machinery: World of Tomorrow

Thomas & Friends: Thomas and the Royal Engine

Underworld

Underworld: Evolution

Underworld: Rise of the Lycans

Urban Cowboy

What a Girl Wants

Willy Wonka & the Chocolate Factory

Streaming May 4th

Arctic Dogs

Streaming May 8th

18 regali — NETFLIX FILM

House at the End of the Street

Streaming May 11th

Streaming May 12th

Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt: Kimmy Vs. the Reverend — NETFLIX INTERACTIVE SPECIAL

Streaming May 13th

The Wrong Missy — NETFLIX FILM

Streaming May 15th

District 9

I Love You, Stupid — NETFLIX FILM

Streaming May 16th

Public Enemies

United 93

Streaming May 17th

Soul Surfer

Streaming May 20th

Ben Platt Live From Radio City Music Hall — NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY

Rebelión de los Godinez — NETFLIX FILM

Streaming May 22nd

Just Go With It

THE LOVEBIRDS — NETFLIX FILM

Streaming May 25th

Ne Zha

Norm of the North: Family Vacation

Uncut Gems

Streaming May 27th

I’m No Longer Here — NETFLIX FILM

The Lincoln Lawyer

Streaming May 28th

La corazonada — NETFLIX FILM

Streaming May 29th

Somebody Feed Phil: Season 3 — NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY

Streaming May 31st

High Strung Free Dance

