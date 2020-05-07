By Zach Epstein
May 7th, 2020 at 8:25 AM
  • Netflix has a very busy month in May 2020, which is packed full of exciting new movies and shows that will be released over the course of the month.
  • We already gave you the complete rundown of Netflix original movies and TV shows set to premiere in May.
  • In addition to breaking out all of Netflix’s upcoming new originals, we also like to focus on all the new movies that are set to be added to Netflix each month because so many people are on the lookout for new films to enjoy.
When it comes to Netflix’s release calendar each month, our readers are always interested mainly in two things. First, you guys always want to know about all of Netflix’s original content that’s set to premiere over the course of the month. Of course, that’s why we already gave you the full schedule of Netflix original movies and series that will be released in May 2020. Second, our readers want to know about all the new movies coming to Netflix each month, including Netflix originals as well as third-party flicks.

When it comes to original Netflix shows, movies, and specials, May 2020 is packed with very exciting new releases from start to finish. Hotly anticipated releases this month include the new interactive special Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt: Kimmy Vs. the ReverendMagic For Humans season 3, a new stand-up special from none other than Jerry Seinfeld, another stand-up special from Patton Oswalt, and the very eagerly awaited premiere of Space Force at the end of the month. Created by Greg Daniels (The Office, Parks and Recreation) the new show is inspired by Trump’s ridiculous space warfare branch of the military (yes, it’s actually a real thing) and it stars Steve Carell.

Moving along to focus solely on movies, there are 57 different Netflix original films and third-party movies arriving over the course of this month. In fact, 34 new movies have already been added to Netflix’s content catalog so far in May. Highlights from this month’s additions include Ace Ventura: Pet Detective, the first two Back to the Future movies, Charlie and the Chocolate Factory, Fun with Dick & Jane, The Curious Case of Benjamin Button, The Patriot, District 9, The Lincoln Lawyer, and more. Uncut Gems is also coming to Netflix on May 25th, and Netflix subscribers can’t wait to see why so many people think Sandler was robbed at the Oscars this year.

Want to see all the other movies coming to Netflix in May 2020? The full release schedule follows below.

Streaming May 1st

  • Ace Ventura: Pet Detective
  • All Day and a Night — NETFLIX FILM
  • Back to the Future
  • Back to the Future Part II
  • Charlie and the Chocolate Factory
  • Cracked Up, The Darrell Hammond Story
  • Den of Thieves
  • For Colored Girls
  • Fun with Dick & Jane
  • Get In — NETFLIX FILM
  • The Half Of It — NETFLIX FILM
  • I Am Divine
  • Jarhead
  • Jarhead 2: Field of Fire
  • Jarhead 3: The Siege
  • Madagascar: Escape 2 Africa
  • Masha and the Bear: Season 4
  • Material
  • Mrs. Serial Killer — NETFLIX FILM
  • Sinister
  • Song of the Sea
  • The Curious Case of Benjamin Button
  • The Heartbreak Kid
  • The Patriot
  • Thomas & Friends: Marvelous Machinery: A New Arrival
  • Thomas & Friends: Marvelous Machinery: World of Tomorrow
  • Thomas & Friends: Thomas and the Royal Engine
  • Underworld
  • Underworld: Evolution
  • Underworld: Rise of the Lycans
  • Urban Cowboy
  • What a Girl Wants
  • Willy Wonka & the Chocolate Factory

Streaming May 4th

  • Arctic Dogs

Streaming May 8th

  • 18 regali — NETFLIX FILM
  • House at the End of the Street

Streaming May 11th

Streaming May 12th

Streaming May 13th

Streaming May 15th

Streaming May 16th

  • Public Enemies
  • United 93

Streaming May 17th

  • Soul Surfer

Streaming May 20th

Streaming May 22nd

Streaming May 25th

  • Ne Zha
  • Norm of the North: Family Vacation
  • Uncut Gems

Streaming May 27th

  • I’m No Longer Here — NETFLIX FILM
  • The Lincoln Lawyer

Streaming May 28th

Streaming May 29th

Streaming May 31st

  • High Strung Free Dance
