Apple announced on Tuesday that WWDC20 will be a virtual event starting on June 22nd.

WWDC20 will be free and can be accessed through the Apple Developer app or website.

Apple is expected to reveal iOS 14 at the event. Keynote and Platforms State of the Union details, session and lab schedules, and more will be shared in June.

Visit BGR’s homepage for more stories.

Nearly two months after confirming that its annual Worldwide Developers Conference would be modified in light of the ongoing novel coronavirus pandemic, Apple has announced that it will host WWDC20 virtually in the Apple Developer app and on the Apple Developer website for free for all developers starting on June 22nd. In the past, there has been a fee associated with attending the event, but all developers are invited this year.

Apple says that WWDC20 will give developers all over the world the opportunity to “get early access to the future of iOS, iPadOS, macOS, tvOS, and watchOS, and to learn from Apple engineers as they work to build app experiences that enrich the lives of Apple customers around the globe.”

“WWDC20 will be our biggest yet, bringing together our global developer community of more than 23 million in an unprecedented way for a week in June to learn about the future of Apple platforms,” said Phil Schiller, senior VP of Worldwide Marketing. “We can’t wait to meet online in June with the global developer community and share with them all of the new tools we’ve been working on to help them create even more incredible apps and services. We look forward to sharing more details about WWDC20 with everyone as we get closer to this exciting event.”

In addition to the event, Apple also announced the Swift Student Challenge, tasking student developers with creating an interactive scene using the Swift programming language that can be experienced in three minutes. Students have until 11:59 p.m. PDT on May 17th to submit entries, and winners will an exclusive WWDC20 jacket and pin set. You can visit Apple’s website to learn more about the challenge.

“Students are an integral part of the Apple developer community, and last year WWDC saw attendance from more than 350 student developers spanning 37 different countries,” said Apple’s senior VP of Software Engineering, Craig Federighi. “As we look forward to WWDC20, although our gathering will be virtual this year, we want to recognize and celebrate the creative contributions of our young developers from around the world. We can’t wait to see this next generation of innovative thinkers turn their ideas into a reality through the Swift Student Challenge.”

Apple didn’t share many other specifics, but did say “additional WWDC20 program information — including keynote and Platforms State of the Union details, session and lab schedules, and more — will be shared in June” through the Apple Developer app and website, as well as via email.

Image Source: Apple