May is a huge month for new premieres on TV, Netflix, and other popular streaming media services.

Several hotly anticipated new shows are set to premiere over the course of the month, including Space Force on Netflix, Upload on Amazon Prime Video, and DC’s Stargirl.

There are also plenty of new seasons of beloved returning show coming in May, and here we cover the cream of the crop that people can’t wait to watch in May 2020.

Coronavirus quarantine continues, and there’s no end in sight at the moment. In fact, since some states are already starting to ease restrictions and reopen nonessential businesses prematurely, the odds of a severe second wave of COVID-19 infections in many regions just increased exponentially. We all know there’s going to be a second wave, of course. It’s inevitable. But we were all hoping for a bit of a break before it arrives and based on the chatter we’ve all seen, it doesn’t look like that will be the case.

Responsible Americans across the country will continue to shelter in place regardless of whether or not restrictions start to ease this month in their areas. Apart from keeping yourself and your family safe, you’ll also be doing healthcare workers a favor by slowing the spread of the virus. That means you’re going to be spending a whole lot more time indoors at home, so it’s a very good thing that May is such a busy month when it comes to hotly anticipated premieres on TV and streaming media services.

We gave everyone a refresher last week by sharing the complete list of Netflix original movies and shows set to debut in May, and it’s packed full of great content. There’s a new Jerry Seinfeld standup comedy special as well as a new special from Patton Oswalt, and the hit show Dead to Me starring Linda Cardellini and Christina Applegate returns with season 2 on Friday. There’s also an interactive new episode of Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt and a new season of Magic For Humans coming in May, but the biggest news is definitely Space Force. It was created by Greg Daniels (The Office, Parks and Recreation) and stars Steve Carell, and it’s going to be amazing.

There’s plenty more coming this month on Netflix, and that’s just one of many popular streaming services out there. And what about all the premieres on regular television? TV Time used data from its popular iPhone and Android TV-tracking app that’s used by millions of people to determine the 5 most hotly anticipated new shows debuting in May, as well as the 5 most eagerly awaited new seasons of returning shows.

On the bottom half of the list, you can see that there are several fan-favorite shows with new seasons that are set to debut in May. The 100 on CW is at the top of the list and that definitely shouldn’t come as a surprise. Netflix’s Dead to Me is #2 and The Hollow is #5. Marvel’s Agents of SHIELD is #3 on the list this month, and Skam Italia is #4.

Where new series premiering in May are concerned, DC’s Stargirl is the #1 most hotly anticipated new show, according to TV Time users. New episodes will stream first in the DC Universe app and will then air a day later on The CW. TNT’s adaptation of Snowpiercer is #2 and Hollywood on Netflix is #3. Space Force is in the #4 slot on TV Time’s list, and then Upload on Amazon Prime Video closes things out in the #5 spot.

