Large Cinco de Mayo celebrations are obviously canceled this year due to the novel coronavirus pandemic, but there are still plenty of freebies and discounts being offered by restaurants across the country.

Needless to say, all of this year’s Cinco de Mayo deals apply to takeout orders only.

While there's no way anyone in his or her right mind will be gathering with friends and family this year to celebrate, there are still plenty of great deals available at all the nationwide restaurant chains that normally offer freebies and discounts for Cinco de Mayo.

As it always does, Offers.com has scoured the internet and assembled all the best Cinco de Mayo deals from national restaurant chains. There are plenty of discounts to be found this year, and you’ll even be able to score some free tacos from a couple different spots. There’s also one particularly creative Cinco de Mayo deal this year.

Taco Del Mar is running a 5-pound burrito challenge for Cinco de Mayo 2020. Since you obviously can’t eat in the restaurant, participants will have to film themselves gorging on this massive burrito in order to prove they were able to finish the burrito in less than 30 minutes. The prize? Anyone who can pull it off will be added to the 5 Pounder Burrito Challenge wall-of-fame. What an honor.

Check out all the Cinco de Mayo 2020 discounts and freebies below.

Applebee’s: Celebrate Cinco de Mayo with beer and wine to go.

Bahama Breeze: Have fun on Cinco de Mayo with their “Happy Hour To Go.” Select from their choice of appetizers and Mix & Match Drink Packs.

Bar Louie: The bar and restaurant chain is offering “Happy Hour To Go”. Choose from their wide selection of martinis, cocktails, beers, and wines. Just remember, minimum food purchase is required.

Bubba Gump Shrimp Co.: Celebrate Cinco de Mayo with the restaurant’s half-priced bottles of beer and wine. Simply ask about their selection when you give them a call.

Burger 21: Get Cinco Burgers for just $5 when you use your Patty Perks App to earn loyalty.

Chevy’s Fresh Mex: Order margaritas to go for $20 or more and get them delivered for free.

Chili’s: To celebrate Cinco de Mayo, the restaurant is offering beer, wine, and margaritas for online ordering.

El Torito: Order margaritas to go from Eltorito.com for $20 or more and get them delivered for free.

Jack in the Box: For Cinco de Mayo, the restaurant will be offering two free tacos with any $15 minimum purchase. This deal is valid from May 4 until May 10.

Jet’s Pizza: The restaurant has a new pizza creating called the Mexican Pizza. It’s topped with chorizo, mozzarella, cheddar cheese, black olives, diced tomatoes, and jalapeño. It’s available through online ordering for $13.99 with the code MEX.

Joe’s Crab Shack: The restaurant is now offering beer and wine for to-go or curbside delivery.

Jose Cuervo: Do you want to eat for free for Cinco de Mayo? Jose Cuervo is offering to pick up the tab on thousands of to-go orders from local Mexican restaurants. All you have to do is tweet your receipt to @JoseCuerve and use hashtags #CincotoGo and #CuervoContest. Winners will be selected every day at random and reimbursed via Venmo.

Moe’s Southwest Grill: The restaurant is throwing a virtual party on May 5 from 6 p.m. to 7 p.m. ET with comedian Aaron Chewning. Free taco kits and burritos will be given out during the party, as well as 50 Moe’s t-shirts. Plus, get free delivery on purchases of $10 or more.

QDOBA: Celebrate Cinco de Mayo with their Family Meal Deal or Burrito Meal Deal. The former includes your choice of grilled adobo chicken or steak, cilantro lime rice & black beans, signature 3-Cheese queso, pico de gallo, salsa verde, shredded cheese, tortillas and a large bag of chips. It starts at $34.95. And the latter includes hand-crafted burrito loaded with flavor, a side of freshly-made tortilla chips and salsa, and a sweet treat for only $9.95.

Taco Cabana: Bottled beers as well as margaritas are available for pickup or drive through with food purchase.

Taco Del Mar: The restaurant is celebrating Cinco de Mayo with a 5-pound burrito challenge. Participants will have to prove they were able to finish the burrito in less than 30 minutes by filming themselves. Those who manage to complete the challenge will be added to the 5 Pounder Burrito Challenge wall-of-fame.

Target: When shopping via Shipt for same-day delivery on Target.com, order $15 worth of mix-and-match Old El Paso items and get a $3 credit for your next order. Order must be placed by May 5.

TGI Fridays: The restaurant is jumping on the bandwagon and offering beer and wine for to-go or curbside delivery.

Tijuana Flats: The restaurant is offering bottled beers and wine to go. They’re available for curbside pickup.

