Director Robert Rodriguez recently shared a photo of Baby Yoda from the second season of The Mandalorian.

The Mandalorian was a breakout hit when it launched last year and helped Disney+ amass more than 50 million subscribers in just about five months.

The Mandalorian season two is expected to debut in October 2020.

If you want to make a splash as a streaming service, you need to have a huge breakout hit to attract an initial crowd of viewers and generate a sufficient amount of buzz. Netflix, for example, had House of Cards while Hulu saw its profile skyrocket thanks to the 2017 release of The Handmaid’s Tale.

With the streaming landscape as crowded as it is today, the ability to generate a breakout hit is more challenging than ever. Indeed, this is one of the reasons why Apple TV+ hasn’t exactly taken the world by storm. Though Apple’s subscription service certainly has a handful of solid and well-received shows, none of the shows have managed to generate any type of momentum or hype in the mainstream. The same, however, can’t be said for Disney+.

When Disney+ launched this past November, it was clear that the streaming service would be a hit. After all, Disney was coming to the table with a huge treasure trove of beloved content along with a slate of intriguing originals. Still, not many people truly anticipated just how popular Disney+ was going to be. Incidentally, Disney last month announced that it now boasts more than 50 million subscribers across the world.

One of the reasons why Disney+ managed to hit the ground running can be attributed to the popularity of The Mandalorian, a live-action series from the Star Wars universe. Now beyond the fact that fans have an undying appetite for Star Wars content, The Mandalorian’s popularity was undoubtedly bolstered by the Baby Yoda character. And sure, Baby Yoda isn’t actually a baby nor is it Yoda, but the fact remains that it was unquestionably the breakout “star” of the series.

For a good few weeks, Baby Yoda memes dominated the web. Even people who had never seen the series before were familiar with the character. Not surprisingly, a plush Baby Yoda doll was one of the most in-demand toys on Amazon this past holiday season.

With that said, director Robert Rodriguez this week provided us with our first look at Baby Yoda from the second season of The Mandalorian. “I am truly humbled to say I have now had the very rare privilege of directing the biggest star in the universe,” Rodriguez said on Instagram.

The accompanying photo can be seen below, though it doesn’t really give anything away. Still, we’re not going to complain anytime a new photo of Baby Yoda starts making the rounds:

The second season of The Mandalorian is slated to launch in October of this year.

