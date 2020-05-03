Netflix is primed for another busy week of releases, with 15 new shows, movies, and specials coming to the streaming service this week.

A bunch of Netflix originals are returning for their second seasons, including Scissor Seven, Dead to Me, The Hollow, Restaurants on the Edge, and Rust Valley Restorers.

You can also stream Jerry Seinfeld’s first comedy special in 22 years this week.

Visit BGR’s homepage for more stories.

A new month has dawned, but our situation is the same. Whether or not your state has begun to open back up, we’re still in the middle of a global health crisis, and many of us will be staying inside as much as we can for the foreseeable future. Thankfully, all of the new releases on Netflix are keeping us entertained.

A bunch of Netflix originals are returning this week, including Dead to Me, Workin’ Moms, and The Hollow. We’re also getting more episodes of Charmed and Grey’s Anatomy, and Jerry Seinfeld is back with his first stand-up comedy special since I’m Telling You For The Last Time way back in 1998.

Here is the complete list of the Netflix streaming arrivals and departures for the week of May 3rd, 2020:

Arrivals

Monday, May 4th

Arctic Dogs

Tuesday, May 5th

Jerry Seinfeld: 23 Hours To Kill — NETFLIX COMEDY SPECIAL Jerry Seinfeld’s new hour-long special, Jerry Seinfeld: 23 Hours to Kill, reinforces his reputation as the precision-craftsman of standup comedy. Premiering on May 5, 2020, only on Netflix, the special features a spectacular arrival to the Beacon Theatre in New York City, and showcases Seinfeld’s sharp angles on everyday life, uncovering comedy in the commonplace.



Wednesday, May 6th

Workin’ Moms: Season 4 — NETFLIX ORIGINAL Big changes are in the air as the moms stand up for their children, their partners, their businesses — and more importantly, themselves.



Thursday, May 7th

Scissor Seven: Season 2 — NETFLIX ANIME Hairdresser by day, freelance hit man by night. The series about an underpaid, scissor-wielding assassin who’s not quite cut out for the job returns for Season 2.



Friday, May 8th

18 regali — NETFLIX FILM A pregnant mother with terminal cancer leaves behind 18 sentimental gifts for her unborn daughter to receive every birthday until she reaches womanhood.

Chico Bon Bon: Monkey with a Tool Belt — NETFLIX FAMILY This fun, silly series teaches preschoolers about the mechanical world and how things work. Based on Chris Monroe’s picture book series.

Dead to Me: Season 2 — NETFLIX ORIGINAL Picking up in the aftermath of that bloody backyard reveal, Jen and Judy struggle to hide a dark secret. With a surprising new visitor in town and Detective Perez hot on their heels, the stakes have never been higher.

The Eddy — NETFLIX ORIGINAL Set in the vibrant multicultural neighborhoods of modern-day Paris, THE EDDY tells the story of the owner of a struggling club, its house band and the dangers they face from the chaotic city that surrounds them.

The Hollow: Season 2 — NETFLIX FAMILY After discovering the truth behind the Hollow, friends Adam, Mira and Kai must face their fears and tackle even bigger challenges together.

House at the End of the Street

Restaurants on the Edge: Season 2 — NETFLIX ORIGINAL The experts continue on their international restaurant rescue mission. With a little encouragement and a lot of overhaul, miracles can happen.

Rust Valley Restorers: Season 2 — NETFLIX ORIGINAL Life motors on as Mike and the gang restore a slew of classics, including some good ole Detroit muscle. Also, Avery takes on a new role at the shop.

Valeria — NETFLIX ORIGINAL A writer in a creative and marital crisis finds refuge and support in her three best friends. Based on the novels by Elisabet Benavent.



Saturday, May 9th

Charmed: Season 2

Grey’s Anatomy: Season 16

Departures

None

Nothing is leaving Netflix!

We’ll be back next week with another roundup of all the new shows, movies, and specials arriving and departing from Netflix. In the meantime, check out everything coming and going from Netflix in May, as well as the full calendar of release dates for all of Netflix’s original movies and shows.

Image Source: Dead to Me | Netflix