Best Buy has been hosting great sales all week long, and everyone’s favorite gadget retailer has one last blowout in store for shoppers this week.

A wide range of popular products from several top categories are available on Friday at deep discounts.

Some of the best deals you’ll find right now at Best Buy are only available for one day, so time is of the essence if you want to save.

Friday has finally arrived and there’s a ton of chatter across the country about various business and public parks beginning to reopen. Many experts believe it’s still far too soon, however, and these premature steps will make the inevitable second wave of novel coronavirus infections arrive even sooner than it should. The good news is that you still don’t have to leave your house to get great deals on popular products, and the BGR Deals team has been highlighting killer deals all day long.

All those deals are great, but there’s one more big sale we need to tell you about on Friday. Best Buy has been hosting solid sales all week long, and on Friday it’s closing out the week with some of the best deals we’ve seen. You can shop the entire sale on Best Buy’s website, or you’ll find our picks for the 10 best bargains of the day down below.

Swann – 16-Channel, 10-Camera Indoor/Outdoor Wired 1080p 1TB DVR Surveillance System

Motion-activated design

Automatically records once motion is detected. Monitor your property with 10 cameras

Also includes DVR, mouse, power adapter, power splitter, security stickers, mounting hardware and screws. Set and forget with hard drive storage

Record continuously from 16 channels with a 1TB hard drive. High-resolution technology captures superior footage

Cameras use advanced image sensors to record larger, clearer full-screen video. They produce an image that is 1920 horizontal and 1080 vertical pixels in size. Infrared night vision lets you see in the dark

Keep an eye on things up to 98′ away when there’s little to no light. Viewing angle up to 90°

Expertly captures a wide angle of your property for exceptional security at all times. HDMI and VGA outputs

Connect to a wide range of compatible displays for versatile viewing, including your HDTV, LCD or plasma TV. USB connectivity makes it easy to transfer stored footage.

Swann – 16-Channel, 10-Camera Indoor/Outdoor Wired 1080p 1TB DVR Surveillance System: $379.99 (save $100)

iRobot – Roomba 890 Wi-Fi Connected Robot Vacuum

Keeps carpets and hard floors clean

Automatically adjusts to vacuum all floor types. Powerful 3-stage cleaning system

The patented system loosens, lifts, and suctions dirt, dust, pet hair and even large debris like cereal from your floors, with up to 5x more air power. Patented tangle-free brushes

Reduce maintenance and handle pet hair with ease. Captures 99% of allergens, pollen, and particles

Traps particles as small as 10 microns with the AeroForce High-Efficiency Filter. Lightweight design

Use handle for easy carrying from room to room. Seamless navigation

A full suite of sensors enable Roomba to seamlessly navigate around obstacles, under furniture, and sweep along wall edges, while avoiding stairs and other drop offs. Includes one Dual Mode Virtual Wall Barrier to give you more control where to clean. Automatic docking and recharging

After your floors are clean, the robot returns to the docking station to charge. Conveniently schedule up to 7 times per week. iRobot HOME App

Lets you connect to clean from anywhere, make presets to clean on a schedule. Voice control capability

Ask your Amazon Alexa device or the Google Assistant to start, stop, or dock your robot. Lithium-ion battery

Provides up to 90 minutes of run time per full charge. 3.6″ low profile design

Cleans under furniture, beds and toe kicks.

iRobot – Roomba 890 Wi-Fi Connected Robot Vacuum: $299.99 (save $200)

CyberPower – 1000VA Battery Back-Up System

1030-joule rating

Absorbs a high amount of energy to adequately protect your equipment and prolong the life of the unit. 12 surge-protected outlets

Include 6 with battery backup and 4 widely spaced outlets to protect the equipment in your home office. Data line protection

Halts power surges in your phone line. HID-compliant USB port allows easy connectivity. GreenPower UPS Bypass design

Enables stable power to bypass the power supply’s transformer for minimized energy consumption, noise and heat buildup. Ultraquiet design hushes operational noise. AVR (Automatic Voltage Regulation)

Automatically regulates low voltages and overvoltage, within defined tolerances, for clean, consistent AC power. Line Interactive topology

Utilizes an autotransformer to regulate low-voltage situations, such as brownouts, and overvoltages, without switching to battery power. Standby topology

Switches to DC battery power when incoming power drops below or surges above safe voltage levels, and then inverts to AC power to run connected equipment. Simulated sine wave output

With pulse wave modulation generates a stepped, approximated sine wave for efficient power. PowerPanel Personal Edition software

Offers a user-friendly dashboard interface that allows you to easily control and monitor the power supply. Multifunction LCD

Simplifies operation.

CyberPower – 1000VA Battery Back-Up System: $79.99 (save $30)

Hover-1 – RALLY Foldable Electric Scooter

300W brushless motor

Provides up to 12 mph speed for a fun ride. Rechargeable 20-cell lithium-ion battery

Provides up to 7-mile range. Ultra bright LED headlights with reflector

Provide a modern design and helps to navigate in the dark. Weight capacity of up to 220 lbs.

Suitable for a wide variety of riders. Built-in suspension

Helps riding without feeling the bumps or cracks. 6.5″ tire wheels

Offer a convenient and stable form of transportation.

Hover-1 – RALLY Foldable Electric Scooter: $179.99 (save $50)

HP – 15.6″ Touch-Screen Laptop

15.6″ touch screen

BrightView glossy screen maintains the vivid colors in your photos and videos. Typical 1366 x 768 HD resolution. WLED backlight. Ryzen 5

Enjoy high application performance and smoother gaming experiences with AMD Ryzen™ 5 processors, with machine intelligence, multitasking capabilities and efficient architecture with up to 6 cores and 12 processing. 12GB system memory for full-power multitasking

Plenty of high-bandwidth RAM to smoothly run your games and photo- and video-editing applications, as well as multiple programs and browser tabs all at once. Solid State Drive (PCI-e)

Save files fast and store more data. With massive amounts of storage and advanced communication power, PCI-e SSDs are great for major gaming applications, multiple servers, daily backups, and more. AMD Radeon Vega 8

Integrated graphics chipset with shared video memory provides solid image quality for Internet use, movies, basic photo editing and casual gaming. Weighs 3.84 lbs. and measures 0.7″ thin

Ultrathin and ultralight for maximum portability, featuring a smaller screen size and omitting the DVD/CD drive to achieve the compact form factor. 3-cell lithium-ion battery. HDMI output expands your viewing options

Connect to an HDTV or high-def monitor to set up two screens side by side or just see more of the big picture. Built-in media reader for simple photo transfer

Supports SD memory card formats. Wireless-AC connectivity (1×1, 433 Mbps)

Connect to a Wireless-AC router for nearly 3x the speed, more capacity and wider coverage than Wireless-N (150 Mbps). Backward-compatible with all other Wi-Fi networks and hotspots. Built-in HP TrueVision HD webcam with dual-array digital microphone

Makes it easy to video chat with family and friends or teleconference with colleagues over Skype or other popular applications. Automatically adjusts for available light. Basic software package included

30-days trial of Microsoft Office 365. Additional port

Headphone/microphone combo jack.

HP – 15.6″ Touch-Screen Laptop: $499.99 (save $100)

Apple – AirPods with Charging Case

Automatically on, automatically connected Easy setup for all your Apple devices² Quick access to Siri by saying Hey Siri Double-tap to play or skip forward New Apple H1 headphone chip delivers faster wireless connection to your devices Charges quickly in the case Case can be charged using the Lightning connector Rich, high-quality audio and voice Seamless switching between devices Listen and talk all day with multiple charges from the Charging Case

Apple – AirPods with Charging Case: $139.99 (save $20)

(AirPods Pro also discounted at Amazon)

Apple – AirPods with Wireless Charging Case

Automatically on, automatically connected Easy setup for all your Apple devices² Quick access to Siri by saying “Hey Siri” Double-tap to play or skip forward The new Apple H1 headphone chip delivers faster wireless connection to your devices AirPods charge quickly in the case The case can be charged either wirelessly using a Qi-compatible charging mat or using the Lightning connector Rich, high-quality audio and voice Seamless switching between devices Listen and talk all day with multiple charges from the Wireless Charging Case

Apple – AirPods with Wireless Charging Case: $179.99 (save $20)

(available for $169.99 today at Amazon)

Sony – 55″ Class – LED – X800H Series – Smart – 4K UHD TV with HDR

4K HDR Processor X1 and 4K X-Reality PRO

See 4K pictures, rich with real-world detail and texture, powered by 4K HDR Processor X1. Even images filmed in Full HD are upscaled close to 4K resolution by 4K X-Reality PRO using a unique 4K database. TRILUMINOS Display

Reproduces more colors than a conventional television. It analyzes and processes data in every image to make colors even more natural and precise so pictures are closer than ever to real life. HDR and Dolby Vision

Bring dazzling detail, color and contrast to everything you watch, while keeping a far wider range of brightness. Dolby Vision™ brings scenes to life with striking highlights, deeper darks and vibrant colors. Android Smart TV

Provides a smarter viewing experience. With the Google Assistant, easily search and watch your favorite movies, get answers on screen like sports scores or weather updates, control your TV and even your home – all with your voice. 54.6″ screen

Large enough to provide an immersive experience for everyone in the room. 2160p resolution for breathtaking HD images

Watch 4K movies and TV shows at 4x the resolution of Full HD, and upscale your current HD content to gorgeous, Ultra HD-level picture quality. Control your Sony TV with Alexa

Control essential TV functions such as power, channels, volume and more. See visual responses on your TV for music and camera feeds. LED TVs perform well in all lighting conditions

They also deliver plasma-like deep blacks and rich colors. Seamless content sharing of Apple AirPlay 2

Helps you effortlessly cast anything from Apple iPhone or laptop to your TV. You can even sync music with other AirPlay 2-compatible speakers anywhere in your home. Motionflow XR 240 technology

Enjoy fast-moving movies, sports and video games with virtually no motion blur. Advanced TV sound

Two 10W speakers, DTS Digital Surround. 4 HDMI inputs for the best home theater connection

High-speed HDMI delivers picture and digital surround sound in one convenient cable. HDMI cable not included. 2 USB inputs

Easily connect your digital camera, camcorder or other USB device.

Sony – 55″ Class – LED – X800H Series – Smart – 4K UHD TV with HDR: $749.99 (save $250)

iRobot – Roomba i7 Wi-Fi Connected Robot Vacuum

Power-lifting suction

Power-Lifting Suction delivers 10X the air power* for improved pick-up performance. Premium 3-Stage Cleaning System cleans the dirt and pet hair you see and the allergens and dust you don’t. *(Compared to Roomba® 600 Series) Knows the best way to clean

Imprint® Smart Mapping enables the robot to learn, map and adapt to your home. If crumbs spill on the floor as you’re racing out the door, you can simply tell the Roomba® i series robot to immediately clean the kitchen either using your Alexa or the Google Voice Assistant. Cleans an entire level of your home

Intelligently maps and remembers multiple floor plans to clean your entire home. Patented iAdapt® 3.0 technology with vSLAM® navigation actively captures thousands of precise measurements to optimize coverage. Keep Out Zones let you control areas that you want the robot to avoid. Tag, you’re it!

Imprint® Link Technology allows Roomba® i7 and Braava jet® m6 robots to automatically clean in sequence – vacuuming and then mopping. Ideal for homes with pets

Ideal for homes with pets. Unique Dual Multi-Surface Rubber Brushes don’t get tangled with pet hair. Brushes adjust and flex to stay in constant contact with carpets and hard floors. High-Efficiency Filter traps 99% of cat and dog allergens. Dirt, meet your match

Dirt Detect™ sensors find the dirtiest areas of your home and alert the robot to clean those spots more thoroughly; Auto-Adjust Cleaning Head automatically adapts its height to effectively clean carpets and hard floors Keeps getting smarter

Equipped with advanced hardware capable of providing the intelligent features you love today, and access to our latest advancements in the future – through software updates designed to improve functionality over time. Compatible with Clean Base® Automatic Dirt Disposal

The Roomba® i7 is compatible with a Clean Base® Automatic Dirt Disposal so your i7 robot vacuum can empty its own bin. (Clean Base® sold separately) Featuring Roomba® Essentials

Featuring Roomba® Essentials- Wi-Fi connected, Smart Navigation, Patented Dirt Detect™ Technology, Edge-Sweeping Brush, Auto-Adjust Cleaning Head, Works on Carpets and Hard Floors

iRobot – Roomba i7 Wi-Fi Connected Robot Vacuum: $499.99 (save $100)

Insignia – 14-Bottle Wine Cooler

14-bottle capacity

Provides space for your favorite wines. Mechanical thermostat controls

Let you adjust the internal temperature. Single temperature-controlled zone

Allows you to simultaneously maintain temperature from 41° to 64°. 2 wire shelves

Offer stylish storage for your wine collection. Glass door

Showcases the contents of the cooler. Freestanding design

Allows flexible placement.

Insignia – 14-Bottle Wine Cooler: $109.99 (save $40)

Image Source: BobNoah/Shutterstock