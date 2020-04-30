Best Buy continues to host terrific sales each day and Thursday is no different, with dozens of great deals available right now on the Best Buy website.

The retailer is offering curbside pickup options as well as shipping, but all the best deals can be shipped so there’s really no reason to risk exposure to the novel coronavirus.

Thursday’s daily deals are particularly good at Best Buy, and we’ve rounded up our top 10 favorite ones.

There are plenty of other great deals available right now that the BGR Deals team is sharing with readers on Thursday, but there’s also a big sale they haven’t yet covered. It’s happening over at Best Buy, where there are dozens of great deals available right now. You can get many of them for curbside pickup, but why bother when shipping is so fat right now? Check out all of today’s top deals on the Best Buy site, but first take a look at our picks for the 10 best deals down below.

Dell – 24″ LED QHD G-SYNC Monitor

2560 x 1440 maximum resolution with 16:9 aspect ratio

Offers detailed, precise image quality. Ultrafast 1 ms response time

Allows pixels to change colors quickly to avoid streaking, blurring and ghosting in fast-moving scenes and video games. 165Hz refresh rate

This monitor delivers greater visual fluidity and awesome graphics no matter how quickly the in-game action unfolds. 24″ widescreen flat-panel LED monitor

Provides a large viewing area and clear images. G-SYNC technology for smooth gameplay

NVIDIA G-SYNC synchronizes the refresh rates between the GPU and display, eliminating screen tearing and minimizing display stutter and input lag. HDMI and DisplayPort inputs

Allow you to set up DVD players and other AV sources for a clear, high quality audio and video signal. 170° horizontal and 160° vertical viewing angles

Ensure a clear view of the monitor from multiple vantage points. 1000:1 contrast ratio

Provides a high number of shades between black and white. This range enables accurate color reproduction when displaying images with extreme differences between light and dark for the excellent picture quality. 350 cd/m² brightness

Offers an enhanced view, even in low lighting. Preset modes for RPG, FPS or RTS

Let you find the optimal visual setting and customize with a click. Plus, with such an easy setup, you can spend more time gaming and less time reconfiguring your settings. ENERGY STAR certified

Designed to use less energy and meets strict energy efficiency guidelines set by the Environmental Protection Agency and U.S. Department of Energy.

Dell – 24″ LED QHD G-SYNC Monitor: $249.99 (save $180)

ASUS – ROG GU502GV 15.6″ Gaming Laptop

15.6″ Full HD display

The 1920 x 1080 resolution boasts impressive color and clarity. Fast 144Hz 3ms energy-efficient LED backlight panel. 9th Gen Intel® Core™ i7-9750H mobile processor

Powerful 6-core, twelwe-way processing performance. Intel Turbo Boost Technology delivers dynamic extra power when you need it, while increasing energy efficiency when you don’t. 16GB system memory for intense multitasking and gaming

Reams of high-bandwidth DDR4 RAM to smoothly run your graphics-heavy PC games and video-editing applications, as well as numerous programs and browser tabs all at once. 1TB Solid State Drive accelerated by Intel® Optane™

SSDs with Intel® Optane™ memory are the fastest as compared to NAND SSDs*. Intel Optane H10 with SSD offers speedy storage and accelerates opening your frequent programs. *see http://www.bestbuy.com/optaneh10disclaimers. NVIDIA GeForce RTX 2060 graphics

Backed by 6GB GDDR6 dedicated video memory for an ultrafast, advanced GPU to fuel your games. Features real-time ray tracing for lifelike lighting, reflections, and shadows, offering a high level of realism. Virtual Reality Ready

This computer has the required specs to run Virtual Reality hardware and software and is compatible with Oculus Rift, HTC Vive, and Windows Mixed Reality Ultra. Weighs 4.3 lbs. and measures 0.7″ thin

Thin and light design with DVD/CD drive omitted for improved portability. 4-cell lithium-ion battery. HDMI output expands your viewing options

Connect to an HDTV or high-def monitor to set up two screens side by side or just see more of the big picture. Wireless/Wired connectivity (WiFi 5 – 802.11 ac)

Connect to a Wireless-AC router for nearly 3x the speed, more capacity and wider coverage than Wireless-N. Backward-compatible with all other Wi-Fi networks and hotspots. Per-key RGB backlit keyboard

Allows you to customize backlit and enjoy comfortable and accurate typing, even in dim lighting. Basic software package included

1-month trial of Microsoft Office 365 Personal. Additional ports

Headphone/microphone combo jack and microphone input. Also USB Type-C with power delivery.

ASUS – ROG GU502GV 15.6″ Gaming Laptop: $1,299.99 (save $450)

HP – 15.6″ Touch-Screen Laptop

15.6″ touch screen

BrightView glossy screen maintains the vivid colors in your photos and videos. Typical 1366 x 768 HD resolution. WLED backlight. Ryzen 5

Enjoy high application performance and smoother gaming experiences with AMD Ryzen™ 5 processors, with machine intelligence, multitasking capabilities and efficient architecture with up to 6 cores and 12 processing. 12GB system memory for full-power multitasking

Plenty of high-bandwidth RAM to smoothly run your games and photo- and video-editing applications, as well as multiple programs and browser tabs all at once. Solid State Drive (PCI-e)

Save files fast and store more data. With massive amounts of storage and advanced communication power, PCI-e SSDs are great for major gaming applications, multiple servers, daily backups, and more. AMD Radeon Vega 8

Integrated graphics chipset with shared video memory provides solid image quality for Internet use, movies, basic photo editing and casual gaming. Weighs 3.84 lbs. and measures 0.7″ thin

Ultrathin and ultralight for maximum portability, featuring a smaller screen size and omitting the DVD/CD drive to achieve the compact form factor. 3-cell lithium-ion battery. HDMI output expands your viewing options

Connect to an HDTV or high-def monitor to set up two screens side by side or just see more of the big picture. Built-in media reader for simple photo transfer

Supports SD memory card formats. Wireless-AC connectivity (1×1, 433 Mbps)

Connect to a Wireless-AC router for nearly 3x the speed, more capacity and wider coverage than Wireless-N (150 Mbps). Backward-compatible with all other Wi-Fi networks and hotspots. Built-in HP TrueVision HD webcam with dual-array digital microphone

Makes it easy to video chat with family and friends or teleconference with colleagues over Skype or other popular applications. Automatically adjusts for available light. Basic software package included

30-days trial of Microsoft Office 365. Additional port

Headphone/microphone combo jack.

HP – 15.6″ Touch-Screen Laptop: $499.99 (save $100)

CORSAIR – K70 RGB MK.2 LOW PROFILE RAPIDFIRE Wired Gaming Mechanical CHERRY MX Speed Switch Keyboard

Multicolor RGB per-key backlighting

Now brighter than ever thanks to redesigned low-profile key switches. USB pass-through port

Provides convenient access to an additional USB port for your mouse or headset. CHERRY MX Speed mechanical key switches

The mechanical gaming key switches deliver ultimate performance and competitive advantage. 100% anti-ghosting with full key rollover (NKRO)

Ensures your commands and simultaneous keystrokes always register the way you intended. Dedicated multimedia and volume controls

Allow you to adjust your audio without interrupting your game. Modern, slim design

The stunning slim-line design effortlessly fits into modern desktop setups. Durable aluminum frame

The aircraft-grade anodized aluminum frame ensures a lifetime of gaming. Windows compatible

For use with your existing computer.

CORSAIR – K70 RGB MK.2 LOW PROFILE RAPIDFIRE Wired Gaming Mechanical CHERRY MX Speed Switch Keyboard: $99.99 (save $70)

Logitech – G903 SE Wireless Optical Gaming Mouse

Advanced PMW3366 sensor

Incredible tracking accuracy and consistent responsiveness even at speeds over 400 IPS. Long battery life

Lasts for up to 24 hours with LIGHTSYNC RGB lighting, and up to 32 hours without. POWERPLAY wireless charging

Keep G903 and other compatible G mice charged while at rest and at play.* LIGHTSPEED wireless technology

Gives you super-fast 1-millisecond performance that’s as fast as wired. Optical technology

LED lights scan the surface beneath the mouse to detect movement with a fair amount of accuracy, suitable for everyday computing and browsing. Advanced mechanical button tensioning

Delivers an exceptionally clean and crisp button feel, response, and consistency. Lightweight customizable design

Configurable button layout and ambidextrous design allow for left- or right-handed use that works with nearly any mouse grip style, including palm, claw and fingertip grips. Compatible with most versions of Windows

Works with most PCs.

Logitech – G903 SE Wireless Optical Gaming Mouse: $69.99 (save $80)

Apple – AirPods with Charging Case

Automatically on, automatically connected Easy setup for all your Apple devices² Quick access to Siri by saying Hey Siri Double-tap to play or skip forward New Apple H1 headphone chip delivers faster wireless connection to your devices Charges quickly in the case Case can be charged using the Lightning connector Rich, high-quality audio and voice Seamless switching between devices Listen and talk all day with multiple charges from the Charging Case

Apple – AirPods with Charging Case: $139.99 (save $20)

Apple – AirPods with Wireless Charging Case

Automatically on, automatically connected Easy setup for all your Apple devices² Quick access to Siri by saying “Hey Siri” Double-tap to play or skip forward The new Apple H1 headphone chip delivers faster wireless connection to your devices AirPods charge quickly in the case The case can be charged either wirelessly using a Qi-compatible charging mat or using the Lightning connector Rich, high-quality audio and voice Seamless switching between devices Listen and talk all day with multiple charges from the Wireless Charging Case

Apple – AirPods with Wireless Charging Case: $179.99 (save $20)

(available for $164.99 today at Amazon)

Seagate – Game Drive for PS4 4TB External USB 3.0 Portable Hard Drive

4TB storage capacity

Provides ample space for storing documents, photos, music and more. USB 3.0 interface

Offers an easy-to-use connection to devices. Backward compatible with USB 2.0 for simple connection to your computer. USB-powered. Data transfer rates up to 5 Gbps with USB 3.0

Enable a rapid response when updating files. Portable design

Lets you take your data on the go.

Seagate – Game Drive for PS4 4TB External USB 3.0 Portable Hard Drive: $99.99 (save $22)

Sony – 55″ Class – LED – X800H Series – Smart – 4K UHD TV with HDR

4K HDR Processor X1 and 4K X-Reality PRO

See 4K pictures, rich with real-world detail and texture, powered by 4K HDR Processor X1. Even images filmed in Full HD are upscaled close to 4K resolution by 4K X-Reality PRO using a unique 4K database. TRILUMINOS Display

Reproduces more colors than a conventional television. It analyzes and processes data in every image to make colors even more natural and precise so pictures are closer than ever to real life. HDR and Dolby Vision

Bring dazzling detail, color and contrast to everything you watch, while keeping a far wider range of brightness. Dolby Vision™ brings scenes to life with striking highlights, deeper darks and vibrant colors. Android Smart TV

Provides a smarter viewing experience. With the Google Assistant, easily search and watch your favorite movies, get answers on screen like sports scores or weather updates, control your TV and even your home – all with your voice. 54.6″ screen

Large enough to provide an immersive experience for everyone in the room. 2160p resolution for breathtaking HD images

Watch 4K movies and TV shows at 4x the resolution of Full HD, and upscale your current HD content to gorgeous, Ultra HD-level picture quality. Control your Sony TV with Alexa

Control essential TV functions such as power, channels, volume and more. See visual responses on your TV for music and camera feeds. LED TVs perform well in all lighting conditions

They also deliver plasma-like deep blacks and rich colors. Seamless content sharing of Apple AirPlay 2

Helps you effortlessly cast anything from Apple iPhone or laptop to your TV. You can even sync music with other AirPlay 2-compatible speakers anywhere in your home. Motionflow XR 240 technology

Enjoy fast-moving movies, sports and video games with virtually no motion blur. Advanced TV sound

Two 10W speakers, DTS Digital Surround. 4 HDMI inputs for the best home theater connection

High-speed HDMI delivers picture and digital surround sound in one convenient cable. HDMI cable not included. 2 USB inputs

Easily connect your digital camera, camcorder or other USB device.

Sony – 55″ Class – LED – X800H Series – Smart – 4K UHD TV with HDR: $749.99 (save $250)

iRobot – Roomba i7 Wi-Fi Connected Robot Vacuum

Power-lifting suction

Power-Lifting Suction delivers 10X the air power* for improved pick-up performance. Premium 3-Stage Cleaning System cleans the dirt and pet hair you see and the allergens and dust you don’t. *(Compared to Roomba® 600 Series) Knows the best way to clean

Imprint® Smart Mapping enables the robot to learn, map and adapt to your home. If crumbs spill on the floor as you’re racing out the door, you can simply tell the Roomba® i series robot to immediately clean the kitchen either using your Alexa or the Google Voice Assistant. Cleans an entire level of your home

Intelligently maps and remembers multiple floor plans to clean your entire home. Patented iAdapt® 3.0 technology with vSLAM® navigation actively captures thousands of precise measurements to optimize coverage. Keep Out Zones let you control areas that you want the robot to avoid. Tag, you’re it!

Imprint® Link Technology allows Roomba® i7 and Braava jet® m6 robots to automatically clean in sequence – vacuuming and then mopping. Ideal for homes with pets

Ideal for homes with pets. Unique Dual Multi-Surface Rubber Brushes don’t get tangled with pet hair. Brushes adjust and flex to stay in constant contact with carpets and hard floors. High-Efficiency Filter traps 99% of cat and dog allergens. Dirt, meet your match

Dirt Detect™ sensors find the dirtiest areas of your home and alert the robot to clean those spots more thoroughly; Auto-Adjust Cleaning Head automatically adapts its height to effectively clean carpets and hard floors Keeps getting smarter

Equipped with advanced hardware capable of providing the intelligent features you love today, and access to our latest advancements in the future – through software updates designed to improve functionality over time. Compatible with Clean Base® Automatic Dirt Disposal

The Roomba® i7 is compatible with a Clean Base® Automatic Dirt Disposal so your i7 robot vacuum can empty its own bin. (Clean Base® sold separately) Featuring Roomba® Essentials

Featuring Roomba® Essentials- Wi-Fi connected, Smart Navigation, Patented Dirt Detect™ Technology, Edge-Sweeping Brush, Auto-Adjust Cleaning Head, Works on Carpets and Hard Floors

iRobot – Roomba i7 Wi-Fi Connected Robot Vacuum: $499.99 (save $100)

Image Source: Sandeep.Mishra/Shutterstock