- Netflix has announced its full slate of new releases for the month of May 2020, and it’s shaping up to be one of the biggest months of the year so far for the popular streaming content provider.
- We already gave you the complete rundown of Netflix original movies and TV shows set to premiere over the course of the month in May.
- Now, it’s time to take a look at all the new original movies and third-party licensed movies that will be coming to Netflix’s content catalog beginning next week.
Earlier this week, Netflix announced all of its new releases for the month of May and we went right to work. Our readers are always most interested in original Netflix content, so we stripped out all the fluff and gave you the complete schedule of Netflix original movie and series releases for May 2020. And when it comes to Netflix original shows, movies, and specials, May 2020 is packed full of hotly anticipated releases from start to finish.
Highlights include the interactive special Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt: Kimmy Vs. the Reverend, Magic For Humans season 3, a new stand-up special from Patton Oswalt and another stand-up special from none other than Jerry Seinfeld, and of course the premiere of Space Force season 1 at the end of the month. Created by Greg Daniels (The Office, Parks and Recreation) the show is inspired by Trump’s ridiculous space warfare branch of the military and it stars Steve Carell.
Now that we know about all the new Netflix original content set to debut next month, it’s time to shift focus to movies. Throughout the month of May, a whopping 57 different original and third-party movies will be added to Netflix’s ever-expanding catalog. There are definitely plenty of popular titles coming next month including Ace Ventura: Pet Detective, the first two Back to the Future movies, Charlie and the Chocolate Factory, Fun with Dick & Jane, The Curious Case of Benjamin Button, The Patriot, District 9, The Lincoln Lawyer, and more. Then, toward the end of the month on May 25th, we’ll get what is likely the most eagerly awaited movie of the month that’s coming to Netflix: Uncut Gems, which many people believe was robbed at this year’s Oscars.
Wondering what else is in store for Netflix subscribers next month? You’ll find the full schedule of May 2020 movie releases down below.
Streaming May 1st
- Ace Ventura: Pet Detective
- All Day and a Night — NETFLIX FILM
- Back to the Future
- Back to the Future Part II
- Charlie and the Chocolate Factory
- Cracked Up, The Darrell Hammond Story
- Den of Thieves
- For Colored Girls
- Fun with Dick & Jane
- Get In — NETFLIX FILM
- The Half Of It — NETFLIX FILM
- I Am Divine
- Jarhead
- Jarhead 2: Field of Fire
- Jarhead 3: The Siege
- Madagascar: Escape 2 Africa
- Masha and the Bear: Season 4
- Material
- Mrs. Serial Killer — NETFLIX FILM
- Sinister
- Song of the Sea
- The Curious Case of Benjamin Button
- The Heartbreak Kid
- The Patriot
- Thomas & Friends: Marvelous Machinery: A New Arrival
- Thomas & Friends: Marvelous Machinery: World of Tomorrow
- Thomas & Friends: Thomas and the Royal Engine
- Underworld
- Underworld: Evolution
- Underworld: Rise of the Lycans
- Urban Cowboy
- What a Girl Wants
- Willy Wonka & the Chocolate Factory
Streaming May 4th
- Arctic Dogs
Streaming May 8th
- 18 regali — NETFLIX FILM
- House at the End of the Street
Streaming May 11th
- Have a Good Trip: Adventures in Psychedelics — NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY
- Trial By Media — NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY
Streaming May 12th
- Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt: Kimmy Vs. the Reverend — NETFLIX INTERACTIVE SPECIAL
Streaming May 13th
- The Wrong Missy — NETFLIX FILM
Streaming May 15th
- District 9
- I Love You, Stupid — NETFLIX FILM
Streaming May 16th
- Public Enemies
- United 93
Streaming May 17th
- Soul Surfer
Streaming May 20th
- Ben Platt Live From Radio City Music Hall — NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY
- Rebelión de los Godinez — NETFLIX FILM
Streaming May 22nd
- Just Go With It
- THE LOVEBIRDS — NETFLIX FILM
Streaming May 25th
- Ne Zha
- Norm of the North: Family Vacation
- Uncut Gems
Streaming May 27th
- I’m No Longer Here — NETFLIX FILM
- The Lincoln Lawyer
Streaming May 28th
- La corazonada — NETFLIX FILM
Streaming May 29th
- Somebody Feed Phil: Season 3 — NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY
Streaming May 31st
- High Strung Free Dance