  • Netflix has announced its full slate of new releases for the month of May 2020, and it’s shaping up to be one of the biggest months of the year so far for the popular streaming content provider.
  • We already gave you the complete rundown of Netflix original movies and TV shows set to premiere over the course of the month in May.
  • Now, it’s time to take a look at all the new original movies and third-party licensed movies that will be coming to Netflix’s content catalog beginning next week.
Earlier this week, Netflix announced all of its new releases for the month of May and we went right to work. Our readers are always most interested in original Netflix content, so we stripped out all the fluff and gave you the complete schedule of Netflix original movie and series releases for May 2020. And when it comes to Netflix original shows, movies, and specials, May 2020 is packed full of hotly anticipated releases from start to finish.

Highlights include the interactive special Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt: Kimmy Vs. the ReverendMagic For Humans season 3, a new stand-up special from Patton Oswalt and another stand-up special from none other than Jerry Seinfeld, and of course the premiere of Space Force season 1 at the end of the month. Created by Greg Daniels (The Office, Parks and Recreation) the show is inspired by Trump’s ridiculous space warfare branch of the military and it stars Steve Carell.

Now that we know about all the new Netflix original content set to debut next month, it’s time to shift focus to movies. Throughout the month of May, a whopping 57 different original and third-party movies will be added to Netflix’s ever-expanding catalog. There are definitely plenty of popular titles coming next month including Ace Ventura: Pet Detective, the first two Back to the Future movies, Charlie and the Chocolate Factory, Fun with Dick & Jane, The Curious Case of Benjamin Button, The Patriot, District 9, The Lincoln Lawyer, and more. Then, toward the end of the month on May 25th, we’ll get what is likely the most eagerly awaited movie of the month that’s coming to Netflix: Uncut Gems, which many people believe was robbed at this year’s Oscars.

Wondering what else is in store for Netflix subscribers next month? You’ll find the full schedule of May 2020 movie releases down below.

Streaming May 1st

  • Ace Ventura: Pet Detective
  • All Day and a Night — NETFLIX FILM
  • Back to the Future
  • Back to the Future Part II
  • Charlie and the Chocolate Factory
  • Cracked Up, The Darrell Hammond Story
  • Den of Thieves
  • For Colored Girls
  • Fun with Dick & Jane
  • Get In — NETFLIX FILM
  • The Half Of It — NETFLIX FILM
  • I Am Divine
  • Jarhead
  • Jarhead 2: Field of Fire
  • Jarhead 3: The Siege
  • Madagascar: Escape 2 Africa
  • Masha and the Bear: Season 4
  • Material
  • Mrs. Serial Killer — NETFLIX FILM
  • Sinister
  • Song of the Sea
  • The Curious Case of Benjamin Button
  • The Heartbreak Kid
  • The Patriot
  • Thomas & Friends: Marvelous Machinery: A New Arrival
  • Thomas & Friends: Marvelous Machinery: World of Tomorrow
  • Thomas & Friends: Thomas and the Royal Engine
  • Underworld
  • Underworld: Evolution
  • Underworld: Rise of the Lycans
  • Urban Cowboy
  • What a Girl Wants
  • Willy Wonka & the Chocolate Factory

Streaming May 4th

  • Arctic Dogs

Streaming May 8th

  • 18 regali — NETFLIX FILM
  • House at the End of the Street

Streaming May 11th

Streaming May 12th

Streaming May 13th

Streaming May 15th

Streaming May 16th

  • Public Enemies
  • United 93

Streaming May 17th

  • Soul Surfer

Streaming May 20th

Streaming May 22nd

Streaming May 25th

  • Ne Zha
  • Norm of the North: Family Vacation
  • Uncut Gems

Streaming May 27th

  • I’m No Longer Here — NETFLIX FILM
  • The Lincoln Lawyer

Streaming May 28th

Streaming May 29th

Streaming May 31st

  • High Strung Free Dance
