Netflix assured subscribers that it won’t run out of new content this year and that it doesn’t plan to delay the release of any shows.

The entertainment business has been one of the industries directly affected by the novel coronavirus.

Social distancing measures paused the development of some shows and movies, and closed theaters. But Netflix’s upcoming slate of original content was shot well before the health crisis paused productions.

While some people talk about relaxing social distancing measures to open up the economy and allow some sense of normalcy to return, the coronavirus threat won’t go away anytime soon. Nor will most people less afraid of COVID-19 just because the government tells you that restrictions will be loosened, and you’ll be able to return to your previous life. The sad truth is that the life we had before this modern plague will not return because an official wills it so. We’ll still spend plenty of time indoors, we’ll avoid huge groups of people, we’ll have masks and hand sanitizers on us at all times, and we’ll monitor any symptom that someone associated with COVID-19. Thankfully, we’ll have plenty of entertainment at home. And that’s not just because there’s an increasing number of streaming services available right now. It’s because Netflix has plenty of original content in the works that will be released on schedule, no matter how COVID-19 restrictions would last.

Because the novel coronavirus forced all non-essential work to stop, several movies and TV shows have been put on pause. This isn’t the kind of work that can be done from home unless it’s post-production. Some releases will be delayed either because they’re not done, or because studios won’t want to launch their blockbusters online and miss out on all the cash they’d make in theaters. But cinemas remain closed, and it’ll be a while until you want to visit one once restrictions are removed.

But Netflix isn’t hurt by any of that. The streaming giant releases its content online, and that’s why some of the TV shows and movies it plans to launch in the coming months have already been shot. Netflix told customers as much during the company’s quarterly earnings call earlier this week.

“Our 2020 slate of series and films are largely shot and are in post-production stages in locations all over the world,” Netflix’s chief content officer said. “And we’re actually pretty deep into our 2021 slate. We don’t anticipate moving the schedule around much, and certainly not in 2020.”

You may have been binging hard on plenty of Netflix shows in the past few months while staying at home, but you won’t have to worry that Netflix will run out of new attractions anytime soon. We’ve already shown you all the latest Netflix shows that will launch in May, and there’s plenty of new and returning originals. Space Force certainly stands out.

On top of releasing new content, Netflix is in a great position to negotiate new deals for licensed content from studios trying to make up some of the money they lost so far this year, and that will also bolster Netflix’s content offerings in the coming months. The same licensed content would be found on other streaming channels, of course. But Netflix’s advantage remains the robust collection of original content that’s set to launch this year.

