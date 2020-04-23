Best Buy is hosting a big sale on its website today with limited-time discounts on dozens of popular products.

Several of the most notable deals in Best Buy’s big sale are on items that are perfect for people who are self-quarantined in an effort to slow the spread of the novel coronavirus.

Here, we cover our picks for the 10 best deals in Best Buy’s current sales event.

All of those deals are worth checking out right away, and some of them are even sellout risks that could be gone before you know it. There’s another batch of deals available today that the Deals team hasn’t gotten to yet though, and we wanted to be sure that our readers knew about it. Best Buy is offering a bunch of popular products at deep discounts on Thursday, including a bunch of deals that are perfect for people who are self-quarantined in an effort to help slow the spread of the novel coronavirus — like new 4K TVs, a karaoke machine that’ll make anyone the life of the family party, and $150 off a popular Dyson cordless vacuum to help you clean up when the party ends. You can shop the full sale right here on Best Buy’s website, and our picks for the 10 best deals can be seen down below.

Singing Machine – VIBE HD Digital Karaoke System

Digital karaoke system

Lets you belt out your favorite songs alongside your friends. USB port

Enables you to play back HD karaoke videos from the included 8GB Singing Machine flash drive. A code for 10 downloadable HD karaoke videos is included to get you started. You can also record your performances to the USB flash drive. Bluetooth interface

Allows you to wirelessly stream digital audio from compatible devices. HDMI output

Makes it easy to connect an HDTV, so you can view the lyrics to your favorite karaoke tracks. A line-in lets you connect other external devices. Memory card slot

Accepts SD cards up to 32GB (not included). Interactive user interface

Lets you select, search and create custom karaoke playlists. Secure resting cradle

Enables you to prop up your tablet or other mobile device. Built-in speaker

With a wood cabinet creates rich, dynamic sound. Echo control

Lets you add fun effects to your voice. LED disco lights round out your performances. Wired interactive microphone/remote

Allows you to control the unit and amplify your voice with a single device. The karaoke system supports 2 microphones, so you can sing duets.

Singing Machine – VIBE HD Digital Karaoke System: $104.99 (save $25)

Sony – WH-1000XM3 Wireless Noise Cancelling Over-the-Ear Headphones

Smart listening by SENSE ENGINE

See how Adaptive Sound Control automatically detects your activity such as traveling, walking, and waiting, then adjusts ambient sound settings to you. Activate your Google Assistant with a simple touch

Ask it questions. Tell it to do things. It’s your own personal assistant, always ready to help. Simply press and hold the noise-canceling button and ask your phone’s assistant something while pressing.* Wireless freedom with Bluetooth technology and NFC

LDAC transmits approximately three times more data than conventional Bluetooth wireless audio, allowing you to enjoy High-Res Audio content in exceptional quality, as close as possible to that of a dedicated wired connection. All-day power

With a huge 30 hours of battery life, you’ll have enough power even for long trips away. HD noise-canceling processor QN1

See what happens when it’s just you and your music, with noise canceling that cuts more outside sound than ever before. Premium sound quality

Powerful 1.57″ drivers with Liquid Crystal Polymer (LCP) diaphragms make the headphones perfect for handling heavy beats and can reproduce a full range of frequencies up to 40 kHz. Wear all day in total comfort

Soft, pressure-relieving earpads in foamed urethane evenly distribute pressure and increase ear pad contact for a stable fit. And with a lighter weight design, your music is the only thing you’ll notice all day. Clear hands-free calling

Everything is at your fingertips. Answer hands-free phone calls with a double tap – or change tracks, adjust the volume and make calls by touching or swiping the panel. Quick Attention mode

With Quick Attention, you can communicate without removing your headphones – simply place your hand over the housing to turn the volume down for instant conversation.

Sony – WH-1000XM3 Wireless Noise Cancelling Over-the-Ear Headphones: $278.00 (save $72)

(same price available on Amazon, but headphones come bundled with a 20,000 mAh portable charger for free)

Google – Nest Learning Smart Thermostat – 3rd Generation

ENERGY STAR Certified

The Nest Learning Thermostat is the first thermostat to get ENERGY STAR Certified by the EPA. Customized compatibility

System Match activates features that work with your specific heating and cooling systems, and connects to most 24-volt forced-air, heat pump with AUX, dual fuel and radiant systems. Connects to your existing home network

Convenient Wi-Fi capabilities offer a secure and reliable connection. Control the temperature from anywhere

Download the free app from iTunes or GooglePlay and adjust your thermostat from your smartphone, tablet or laptop, even when you’re miles away. Stay apprised of the temperature or the time

Farsight illuminates the thermostat’s display when it spots you across the room. Alerts and reminders provide peace of mind

Monitors your equipment, sends service reminders and tells you if anything is not working correctly. You can also be alerted if your home’s temperature gets dangerously hot or cold. Accommodates your schedule and temperature preferences

Within a week the Nest thermostat starts programming itself to the temperatures you like. Away mode automatically switches to an energy-efficient temperature when you’re not home. Dynamic sensor capabilities

Different features follow your activity, manage humidity, and keep an eye on the weather to provide a custom climate for your home. Review your energy history and report

Track how much energy you’ve used and follow tips that will help you conserve. Make an energy-saving temperature adjustment and the Nest Leaf will notify you immediately. Extra protection in an emergency

Your Nest Thermostat links with Nest Protect (sold separately), to automatically turn off your gas furnace if carbon monoxide is present. Fastens easily to the wall

Screwdriver and screws are included for quick installation. Makes a stylish addition to your home

The thin, sleek design features stainless steel ring.

Google – Nest Learning Smart Thermostat – 3rd Generation: $199.99 (save $50)

(same Nest model is $1 less at Amazon)

ASUS – ImagineBook MJ401TA 14″ Laptop

14″ Full HD display

The 1920 x 1080 resolution boasts impressive color and clarity. Energy-efficient LED backlight. 4GB system memory for basic multitasking

Adequate high-bandwidth RAM to smoothly run multiple applications and browser tabs all at once. 128GB solid state drive (SSD)

While offering less storage space than a hard drive, a flash-based SSD has no moving parts, resulting in faster start-up times and data access, no noise, and reduced heat production and power draw on the battery. Intel® UHD Graphics 615

On-processor graphics with shared video memory provide everyday image quality for Internet use, basic photo editing and casual gaming. Weighs 3.55 lbs. and measures 0.7″ thin

Ultrathin and ultralight for maximum portability, featuring a smaller screen size and omitting the DVD/CD drive to achieve the compact form factor. 2-cell lithium-polymer battery. HDMI output expands your viewing options

Connect to an HDTV or high-def monitor to set up two screens side by side or just see more of the big picture. Built-in media reader for simple photo transfer

Supports microSD memory card formats. Wireless-AC connectivity

Connect to a Wireless-AC router for nearly 3x the speed, more capacity and wider coverage than Wireless-N. Backward-compatible with all other Wi-Fi networks and hotspots. Built-in HD webcam with microphone

Makes it easy to video chat with family and friends or teleconference with colleagues over Skype or other popular applications. Additional port

Headphone/microphone combo jack.

ASUS – ImagineBook MJ401TA 14″ Laptop: $299.99 (save $200)

Dell – Inspiron 13.3″ 7000 2-in-1 4K Ultra HD Touch-Screen Laptop

13.3″ touch screen

3840 x 2160 native resolution. Natural finger-touch navigation makes the most of Windows 10. 10th Gen Intel® Core™ i7-10510U mobile processor

Ultra-low-voltage platform. Quad-core, eight-way processing provides maximum high-efficiency power to go. Intel Turbo Boost Technology delivers dynamic extra power when you need it. 16GB system memory for intense multitasking and gaming

Reams of high-bandwidth LPDDR3 RAM to smoothly run your graphics-heavy PC games and video-editing applications, as well as numerous programs and browser tabs all at once. Solid State Drive (PCI-e)

Save files fast and store more data. With massive amounts of storage and advanced communication power, PCI-e SSDs are great for major gaming applications, multiple servers, daily backups, and more. 360° flip-and-fold design

Offers versatile functionality with laptop, audience, tabletop, presentation and tablet modes. Intel® UHD Graphics

On-processor graphics with shared video memory provide everyday image quality for Internet use, basic photo editing and casual gaming. Weighs 3.2 lbs. and measures 0.6″ thin

Ultrathin and ultralight for maximum portability, featuring a smaller screen size and omitting the DVD/CD drive to achieve the compact form factor. 4-cell lithium-ion battery. HDMI output expands your viewing options

Connect to an HDTV or high-def monitor to set up two screens side by side or just see more of the big picture. Thunderbolt port for connecting advanced monitors and external drives

This single interface supports both high-speed data and high-def video — plus power over cable for bus-powered devices — ideal for digital content creators. Built-in media reader for simple photo transfer

Supports microSD memory card formats. Wireless/Wired connectivity (WiFi 6 – 802.11 ax)

Flexible, dual-band connectivity w/ greater reliability thanks to two data streams and antennas. Connect to a Wi-Fi router to experience GB Wi-Fi speeds nearly 3X faster vs. standard Wi-Fi 5 w/ improved responsiveness for even more devices. Built-in HD webcam with array microphone

Makes it easy to video chat with family and friends or teleconference with colleagues over Skype or other popular applications. RGB backlit keyboard

Allows you to enjoy comfortable and accurate typing, even in dim lighting. Built-in fingerprint reader

Streamlines security settings for quick, typo-free access. 512GB Solid State Drive accelerated by 32GB Intel® Optane™

SSDs with Intel® Optane™ memory are the fastest as compared to NAND SSDs. Intel Optane H10 with SSD offers speedy storage and accelerates opening your frequent programs. Intuitive pen use

Draw and write naturally with the Dell Premium Active Pen, designed to sketch, take notes, or write seamlessly and comfortably. Built-in active pen storage

The first-ever innovative hinge design with Active Pen storage can be accessed easily in any mode. Immersive Dell Cinema

Experience the best view in the house with breathtaking CinemaColor, CinemaStream and CinemaSound. Seamless Dell Mobile Connect

Pair your iOS or Android smartphone to your laptop for complete integration across multiple devices. Smart style

Make an impression with a stunning exterior that’s slim and sleek at home, and on-the-go. Basic software package included

30-days trial of Microsoft Office. Additional port

Headphone/microphone combo jack.

Dell – Inspiron 13.3″ 7000 2-in-1 4K Ultra HD Touch-Screen Laptop: $1,099.99 (save $200)

Hisense – 50″ Class – LED – H6500F Series – 2160p – Smart – 4K UHD TV with HDR

Bluetooth

This universal, invisible technology expands your entertainment options by wirelessly connecting a compatible soundbar, speakers or stereo components to your TV. 49.5″ screen

A great size for a living room or mid-sized home theater space. 4K UHD

Delivers more than 4x the resolution of a regular 1080p high-definition screen. Along with over 8 million pixels, inside you’ll find a powerful LED backlight at work creating a sharper, more colorful picture. Watch high dynamic range (HDR) content on your TV

With an HDR-compatible 4K TV, you can enjoy HDR movies and TV shows, in addition to all your current content. Smart TV with access to streaming services for countless entertainment options

Stream shows, movies, games and more with the TV’s built-in Wi-Fi and integrated apps. Android TV

Stream more than 500,000 shows, movies, live sports and news from popular channels. Or gather around to watch the hottest videos from YouTube or 1,000+ Chromecast capable apps. Google Assistant

Turns your TV into the ultimate conversation piece. Check your calendar and the kiddos bedroom. Discover and play your favorite songs or shows. Or get answers about weather, traffic, sports scores, and that show you’re watching. LED TVs perform well in all lighting conditions

They also deliver plasma-like deep blacks and rich colors. Motion Rate 120

Makes it so you can keep your eye on the ball, chase scene, or multi-player battle. Gamers see lag times drop and viewers see all the key moments in live sports or action movies. DTS Studio Sound

Enjoy full and rich sound by DTS Studio Sound audio technology, creating a virtual surround sound for a crisp and immersive audio experience. 3 HDMI inputs for the best home theater connection

High-speed HDMI delivers picture and digital surround sound in one convenient cable. HDMI cable not included. 1 USB input

Easily connect your digital camera, camcorder or other USB device.

Hisense – 50″ Class – LED – H6500F Series – 2160p – Smart – 4K UHD TV with HDR: $249.99 (save $50)

Samsung – 65″ Class – LED – Q60 Series – 2160p – Smart – 4K UHD TV with HDR

64.5″ screen

Large enough to provide an immersive experience for everyone in the room. 100% Color Volume with Quantum Dot

Over a billion shades of brilliant color deliver our most realistic picture. 2160p resolution for breathtaking HD images

Watch 4K movies and TV shows at 4x the resolution of Full HD, and upscale your current HD content to gorgeous, Ultra HD-level picture quality. Quantum HDR 4X

Shades of color and detail leap off the screen in dark and bright scenes. Quantum Processor 4K

An intelligently powered processor instantly upscales content for sharp detail and refined color. Ambient Mode

Complements your space by turning a blank screen into enticing visuals or at-a-glance news. Smart TV with access to streaming services for countless entertainment options

Stream shows, movies, games and more with the TV’s built-in Wi-Fi and integrated apps. LED TVs perform well in all lighting conditions

They also deliver plasma-like deep blacks and rich colors. Motion Rate 240

Enjoy great motion clarity during fast-action moments. Advanced TV sound

Two 10W speakers. 4 HDMI inputs for the best home theater connection

High-speed HDMI delivers picture and digital surround sound in one convenient cable. HDMI cable not included. 2 USB inputs

Easily connect your digital camera, camcorder or other USB device. Manage the viewing experience for your kids

The built-in V-chip lets you block content based on program ratings and check ratings of unfamiliar programs.

Samsung – 65″ Class – LED – Q60 Series – 2160p – Smart – 4K UHD TV with HDR: $799.99 (save $300)

Dyson – V7 Animal Cord-Free Stick Vacuum

Keeps carpets and hard floors looking great

Care for surfaces of all types with flexible cleaning options. Cordless design

The built-in battery provides up to 30 minutes of powerful fade-free suction. Dyson digital motor V7

Engineered for powerful suction on carpets and hard floors. Bagless technology

Saves time and energy with no bags to buy or replace. Strong suction power from start to finish

Cyclonic technology separates dirt from the air, preventing it from clogging filters and ensuring consistently strong suction power. 2 Tier Radial cyclones

The 15 cyclones, arranged across two tiers, work in parallel to increase airflow and capture more fine dust. Convertible design

Quickly transforms to a handheld for quick clean ups, spot cleaning and cleaning difficult places. Direct-drive cleaner head deep cleans

Stiff nylon bristles get ground-in dirt out of carpets while carbon fiber filaments remove fine dust from hard floors. Tools Included

Mini motorhead, combination tool, crevice tool, and docking station. Easily reaches up high

Lightweight and balanced for floor to ceiling cleaning. Cleans up top, down low and in-between. Hygienic dirt ejector

Empties dust from the bin in a single action, so you have no need to touch the dirt. Convenient docking station

Stores and charges the machine, and holds additional attachments. So it’s always ready to go.

Dyson – V7 Animal Cord-Free Stick Vacuum: $249.99 (save $150)

Miroir – Element M75 DLP Projector

Pocket design

Weighs just 9.98 oz. for easy transport to meetings, presentations and more. DLP image technology

Offers crisp visuals. 15 lumens of brightness

Offer a highly visible display with clear on-screen images. 350:1 contrast ratio

Provides a multitude of shades between black and white for rich color saturation. 640 x 360 resolution

Provides crisp picture quality. HDMI input

Makes it easy to connect to high-definition sources. Up to 50″ viewable screen size

Allows everyone in the room to enjoy a clear view. 1.68:1 throw ratio range

Reproduces wide images in their correct proportions. Supports a variety of signals

Including 1080p for a wide range of compatibility options. LED lamp

Delivers up to 20,000 hours of lamp life in normal mode for extended use. Built-in 1W speaker

Provides crisp sound. 2 hours battery life

Usable in places with no access to power outlet.

Miroir – Element M75 DLP Projector: $99.99 (save $50)

Brim – 19-Bar Espresso Maker

Coffee machine

Quickly prepare and enjoy a cup of your favorite beverage. 19-bar high-pressure pump

Delivers rich flavor. Removable water tank

Allows easy refilling. Pick up quickly after brewing is complete

A removable drip tray detaches easily from the machine. Die-cast metal construction

Creates a stylish appearance.

Brim – 19-Bar Espresso Maker: $249.99 (save $150)

