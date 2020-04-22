The Mandalorian season 3 is already in the works for Disney+, months before season 2 debuts.

The Mandalorian series creator Jon Favreau has reportedly been writing the new season “for a while.”

Season 2 of The Mandalorian wrapped production in March, shortly before the coronavirus forced US states to issue shelter-at-home orders, cutting off work on many shows and movies.

These days, it’s nearly impossible to go online without being inundated with bad news, which is why we’ll take every positive development we can get, no matter how minor. This might not be so minor for some fans, though, as Variety reports that pre-production has already begun on the third season of The Mandalorian. Yes, you read that correctly. Season 3 is in the works even though we’re still months out from the debut of season 2.

Sources close to the production of the Disney+ Star Wars spinoff show say that series creator Jon Favreau has been “writing season 3 for a while,” and that the art department, led by Lucasfilm VP and executive creative director Doug Chiang, has been working on concepts for the third season “for the past few weeks.”

“We’ve just started pre-production and are looking into further adventures for the Mandalorian in Season 3,” a source told Variety, giving fans something to get excited about as they wait for the show’s highly-anticipated return. Another source told Variety the production design department began work on the third season on April 20th, because they require “such a huge lead time” before production begins in earnest.

Back in December, on the same day that the eighth and final episode of the first season of The Mandalorian went live on Disney+, Jon Favreau revealed in a tweet that the show would be back for season 2 in fall 2020. Production of the second season actually wrapped back in March, just days before the country began shutting down due to the novel coronavirus pandemic, so it might be able to avoid any significant delays.

In the meantime, there has been no lack of Mandalorian news floating around online. Speaking with Variety after the season finale of Better Call Saul, Giancarlo Esposito (Moff Gideon) hinted that we will see his character in action with the Darksaber in upcoming episodes. There have also been reports that Rosario Dawson would be joining the cast as fan-favorite character Ahsoka Tano in season 2, which she all but confirmed in subsequent interviews. Ahsoka Tano is Anakin Skywalker’s padawan in the Clone Wars animated series, which is just now ending its run on Disney+.

“That’s not confirmed yet but when that happens, I will be very happy,” she told Variety. “I’m very excited for that to be confirmed at some point,” and it happened “a million and one percent because of the fans.”

Image Source: Disney+