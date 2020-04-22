The Trump administration, via the IRS, has begun sending out the first wave of stimulus checks as part of the massive, $2.2 trillion stimulus legislation Congress recently passed as a result of the coronavirus pandemic.

Included in that stimulus bill was funding to provide most Americans with a direct $1,200 payment (and $2,400, for married couples).

The IRS has set up a “Get My Payment” page that includes a tracker where you can check on the status of your stimulus check, in case you’re wondering “where’s my stimulus money?”

The fact that millions of Americans are waiting right now on a check from Uncle Sam of as much as $1,200 (or $2,400, in the case of married couples) is one of the clearest indicators that we’re living in extraordinary times right now. To keep the US economy from collapsing in on itself and taking all of us with it, the Trump administration has begun essentially just printing money and sending it out to Americans in the form of direct deposits — or, for some of you, paper checks that will come later, in the mail.

I don’t know about you, but I’m still waiting on mine, and it’s looking like my original prediction that many people wouldn’t receive their money until May — despite US Treasury Secretary Steve Mnuchin insisting these check disbursements would happen pretty quickly in April — is holding true. It’s a massive undertaking, to be sure, sending out waves of money like this. You’ve got to figure out who all qualifies, whose information you have, and where to send the money, all of which leads to the million-dollar question everybody wants to know: So, where’s my stimulus money? Luckily, there’s an easy way to check on the status of your check, thanks to a tracker the IRS set up not long after Congress passed the massive stimulus legislation that included funding for these checks.

First, you’ll want to head to the IRS’s “Get My Payment” page and then click the blue “Get My Payment” button.

Click “OK” on the page that comes up next, and then you’re taken to a form where you’ll fill out information specific to you — things like your Social Security number and date of birth — so the IRS can track down your money and tell you what’s up.

After you’ve done that, the next page will show your payment status. For some people, this page is currently showing that the payment has been scheduled, while many people (like me) are still getting a message saying the IRS can’t yet determine your status or eligibility. One important thing to be aware of: If time is of the essence to you, make sure the IRS has your direct deposit information so it can electronically send the payment to you. You’ll get it faster that way because otherwise the agency will be forced to cut you a paper check that will have to be sent through the postal service.

If your check hasn’t arrived yet, by the way, here are a few reasons that you might still be waiting on your money.

Image Source: Shutterstock