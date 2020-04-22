Netflix just shared its list of arrivals and departures for the month of May 2020.

Some of the notable additions to Netflix next month include Space Force, Dead to Me season 2, Grey’s Anatomy season 16, an Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt interactive special, and new comedy specials from Jerry Seinfeld, Patton Oswalt, and Hannah Gadsby.

Visit BGR’s homepage for more stories.

For the second consecutive month, Netflix has shared its monthly list of upcoming arrivals and departures as we all hunker down inside to avoid catching or spreading the novel coronavirus. Thankfully, there’s plenty of content to keep us entertained through the month of May, including Space Force, which is a new comedy series starring Steve Carell and created by Greg Daniels, who was also behind The Office and Parks and Recreation.

Check out all of the arrivals and departures on Netflix’s streaming service for May 2020 below:

Streaming May 1st

Streaming May 4th

Arctic Dogs

Streaming May 5th

Jerry Seinfeld: 23 Hours To Kill — NETFLIX COMEDY SPECIAL

Streaming May 6th

Streaming May 7th

Scissor Seven: Season 2 — NETFLIX ANIME

Streaming May 8th

Streaming May 9th

Charmed: Season 2

Grey’s Anatomy: Season 16

Streaming May 11th

Streaming May 12th

Streaming May 13th

The Wrong Missy — NETFLIX FILM

Streaming May 14th

Riverdale: Season 4

Streaming May 15th

Streaming May 16th

La reina de Indias y el conquistador — NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Public Enemies

United 93

Streaming May 17th

Soul Surfer

Streaming May 18th

The Big Flower Fight — NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Streaming May 19th

Streaming May 20th

Ben Platt Live From Radio City Music Hall — NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY

The Flash: Season 6

Rebelión de los Godinez — NETFLIX FILM

Streaming May 22nd

Streaming May 23rd

Dynasty: Season 3

Streaming May 25th

Ne Zha

Norm of the North: Family Vacation

Uncut Gems

Streaming May 26th

Hannah Gadsby: Douglas — NETFLIX COMEDY SPECIAL

Streaming May 27th

I’m No Longer Here — NETFLIX FILM

The Lincoln Lawyer

Streaming May 28th

Dorohedoro — NETFLIX ANIME

La corazonada — NETFLIX FILM

Streaming May 29th

Streaming May 31st

High Strung Free Dance

Keep reading for the full list of movies, shows, and specials being removed from Netflix next month. You can also watch a short video featuring some of the highlights coming to the service in May below:

Leaving May 1st

John Carter

Leaving May 15th

Limitless

The Place Beyond the Pines

Leaving May 17th

Royal Pains: Season 1-8

Leaving May 18th

Scandal: Season 1-7

Leaving May 19th

Black Snake Moan

Carriers

Evolution

The First Wives Club

It Takes Two

Love, Rosie

She’s Out of My League

What’s Eating Gilbert Grape

Young Adult

Yours, Mine and Ours

Leaving May 25th

Bitten: Season 1-3

Leaving May 30th

Bob Ross: Beauty Is Everywhere: Collection 1

Leaving May 31st

Austin Powers in Goldmember

Austin Powers: International Man of Mystery

Austin Powers: The Spy Who Shagged Me

Dear John

Final Destination

The Final Destination

Final Destination 2

Final Destination 3

Ghosts of Girlfriends Past

Looney Tunes: Back in Action

My Girl

The Naked Gun 2 1/2: The Smell of Fear

The Naked Gun: From the Files of Police Squad!

Outbreak

Red Dawn

Richie Rich

That’s everything you need to know about Netflix in May. As always, we’ll be back every Sunday with weekly lists of all the arrivals and departures, so you don’t have to scroll through this post every time.

Image Source: Netflix