By Jacob Siegal
April 22nd, 2020 at 10:52 AM
  • Netflix just shared its list of arrivals and departures for the month of May 2020.
  • Some of the notable additions to Netflix next month include Space Force, Dead to Me season 2, Grey’s Anatomy season 16, an Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt interactive special, and new comedy specials from Jerry Seinfeld, Patton Oswalt, and Hannah Gadsby.
For the second consecutive month, Netflix has shared its monthly list of upcoming arrivals and departures as we all hunker down inside to avoid catching or spreading the novel coronavirus. Thankfully, there’s plenty of content to keep us entertained through the month of May, including Space Force, which is a new comedy series starring Steve Carell and created by Greg Daniels, who was also behind The Office and Parks and Recreation.

Check out all of the arrivals and departures on Netflix’s streaming service for May 2020 below:

Streaming May 1st

  • Ace Ventura: Pet Detective
  • All Day and a Night NETFLIX FILM
  • Almost Happy NETFLIX ORIGINAL
  • Back to the Future
  • Back to the Future Part II
  • Charlie and the Chocolate Factory
  • Cracked Up, The Darrell Hammond Story
  • Den of Thieves
  • For Colored Girls
  • Fun with Dick & Jane
  • Get In NETFLIX FILM
  • Go! Go! Cory Carson: The Chrissy NETFLIX FAMILY
  • The Half Of It NETFLIX FILM
  • Hollywood NETFLIX ORIGINAL
  • I Am Divine
  • Into the Night NETFLIX ORIGINAL
  • Jarhead
  • Jarhead 2: Field of Fire
  • Jarhead 3: The Siege
  • Madagascar: Escape 2 Africa
  • Masha and the Bear: Season 4
  • Material
  • Medici: The Magnificent: Part 2 NETFLIX ORIGINAL
  • Monthly Girls’ Nozaki Kun: Season 1
  • Mrs. Serial Killer NETFLIX FILM
  • Reckoning: Season 1 — Exclusively on Netflix
  • Sinister
  • Song of the Sea
  • The Curious Case of Benjamin Button
  • The Heartbreak Kid
  • The Patriot
  • Thomas & Friends: Marvelous Machinery: A New Arrival
  • Thomas & Friends: Marvelous Machinery: World of Tomorrow
  • Thomas & Friends: Thomas and the Royal Engine
  • Underworld
  • Underworld: Evolution
  • Underworld: Rise of the Lycans
  • Urban Cowboy
  • What a Girl Wants
  • Willy Wonka & the Chocolate Factory

Streaming May 4th

  • Arctic Dogs

Streaming May 5th

Streaming May 6th

Streaming May 7th

Streaming May 8th

Streaming May 9th

  • Charmed: Season 2
  • Grey’s Anatomy: Season 16

Streaming May 11th

Streaming May 12th

Streaming May 13th

Streaming May 14th

  • Riverdale: Season 4

Streaming May 15th

Streaming May 16th

Streaming May 17th

  • Soul Surfer

Streaming May 18th

Streaming May 19th

Streaming May 20th

Streaming May 22nd

Streaming May 23rd

  • Dynasty: Season 3

Streaming May 25th

  • Ne Zha
  • Norm of the North: Family Vacation
  • Uncut Gems

Streaming May 26th

Streaming May 27th

  • I’m No Longer Here NETFLIX FILM
  • The Lincoln Lawyer

Streaming May 28th

Streaming May 29th

Streaming May 31st

  • High Strung Free Dance

Keep reading for the full list of movies, shows, and specials being removed from Netflix next month. You can also watch a short video featuring some of the highlights coming to the service in May below:

Leaving May 1st

  • John Carter

Leaving May 15th

  • Limitless
  • The Place Beyond the Pines

Leaving May 17th

  • Royal Pains: Season 1-8

Leaving May 18th

  • Scandal: Season 1-7

Leaving May 19th

  • Black Snake Moan
  • Carriers
  • Evolution
  • The First Wives Club
  • It Takes Two
  • Love, Rosie
  • She’s Out of My League
  • What’s Eating Gilbert Grape
  • Young Adult
  • Yours, Mine and Ours

Leaving May 25th

  • Bitten: Season 1-3

Leaving May 30th

  • Bob Ross: Beauty Is Everywhere: Collection 1

Leaving May 31st

  • Austin Powers in Goldmember
  • Austin Powers: International Man of Mystery
  • Austin Powers: The Spy Who Shagged Me
  • Dear John
  • Final Destination
  • The Final Destination
  • Final Destination 2
  • Final Destination 3
  • Ghosts of Girlfriends Past
  • Looney Tunes: Back in Action
  • My Girl
  • The Naked Gun 2 1/2: The Smell of Fear
  • The Naked Gun: From the Files of Police Squad!
  • Outbreak
  • Red Dawn
  • Richie Rich

That’s everything you need to know about Netflix in May. As always, we’ll be back every Sunday with weekly lists of all the arrivals and departures, so you don’t have to scroll through this post every time.

Image Source: Netflix
