- Netflix just shared its list of arrivals and departures for the month of May 2020.
- Some of the notable additions to Netflix next month include Space Force, Dead to Me season 2, Grey’s Anatomy season 16, an Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt interactive special, and new comedy specials from Jerry Seinfeld, Patton Oswalt, and Hannah Gadsby.
For the second consecutive month, Netflix has shared its monthly list of upcoming arrivals and departures as we all hunker down inside to avoid catching or spreading the novel coronavirus. Thankfully, there’s plenty of content to keep us entertained through the month of May, including Space Force, which is a new comedy series starring Steve Carell and created by Greg Daniels, who was also behind The Office and Parks and Recreation.
Check out all of the arrivals and departures on Netflix’s streaming service for May 2020 below:
Streaming May 1st
- Ace Ventura: Pet Detective
- All Day and a Night — NETFLIX FILM
- Almost Happy — NETFLIX ORIGINAL
- Back to the Future
- Back to the Future Part II
- Charlie and the Chocolate Factory
- Cracked Up, The Darrell Hammond Story
- Den of Thieves
- For Colored Girls
- Fun with Dick & Jane
- Get In — NETFLIX FILM
- Go! Go! Cory Carson: The Chrissy — NETFLIX FAMILY
- The Half Of It — NETFLIX FILM
- Hollywood — NETFLIX ORIGINAL
- I Am Divine
- Into the Night — NETFLIX ORIGINAL
- Jarhead
- Jarhead 2: Field of Fire
- Jarhead 3: The Siege
- Madagascar: Escape 2 Africa
- Masha and the Bear: Season 4
- Material
- Medici: The Magnificent: Part 2 — NETFLIX ORIGINAL
- Monthly Girls’ Nozaki Kun: Season 1
- Mrs. Serial Killer — NETFLIX FILM
- Reckoning: Season 1 — Exclusively on Netflix
- Sinister
- Song of the Sea
- The Curious Case of Benjamin Button
- The Heartbreak Kid
- The Patriot
- Thomas & Friends: Marvelous Machinery: A New Arrival
- Thomas & Friends: Marvelous Machinery: World of Tomorrow
- Thomas & Friends: Thomas and the Royal Engine
- Underworld
- Underworld: Evolution
- Underworld: Rise of the Lycans
- Urban Cowboy
- What a Girl Wants
- Willy Wonka & the Chocolate Factory
Streaming May 4th
- Arctic Dogs
Streaming May 5th
- Jerry Seinfeld: 23 Hours To Kill — NETFLIX COMEDY SPECIAL
Streaming May 6th
- Workin’ Moms: Season 4 — NETFLIX ORIGINAL
Streaming May 7th
- Scissor Seven: Season 2 — NETFLIX ANIME
Streaming May 8th
- 18 regali — NETFLIX FILM
- Chico Bon Bon: Monkey with a Tool Belt — NETFLIX FAMILY
- Dead to Me: Season 2 — NETFLIX ORIGINAL
- The Eddy — NETFLIX ORIGINAL
- The Hollow: Season 2 — NETFLIX FAMILY
- House at the End of the Street
- Restaurants on the Edge: Season 2 — NETFLIX ORIGINAL
- Rust Valley Restorers: Season 2 — NETFLIX ORIGINAL
- Valeria — NETFLIX ORIGINAL
Streaming May 9th
- Charmed: Season 2
- Grey’s Anatomy: Season 16
Streaming May 11th
- Bordertown: Season 3 — NETFLIX ORIGINAL
- Have a Good Trip: Adventures in Psychedelics — NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY
- Trial By Media — NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY
Streaming May 12th
- True: Terrific Tales — NETFLIX FAMILY
- Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt: Kimmy Vs. the Reverend — NETFLIX INTERACTIVE SPECIAL
Streaming May 13th
- The Wrong Missy — NETFLIX FILM
Streaming May 14th
- Riverdale: Season 4
Streaming May 15th
- Chichipatos — NETFLIX ORIGINAL
- District 9
- I Love You, Stupid — NETFLIX FILM
- Inhuman Resources — NETFLIX ORIGINAL
- Magic for Humans: Season 3 — NETFLIX ORIGINAL
- She-Ra and the Princesses of Power: Season 5 — NETFLIX FAMILY
- White Lines — NETFLIX ORIGINAL
Streaming May 16th
- La reina de Indias y el conquistador — NETFLIX ORIGINAL
- Public Enemies
- United 93
Streaming May 17th
- Soul Surfer
Streaming May 18th
- The Big Flower Fight — NETFLIX ORIGINAL
Streaming May 19th
- Patton Oswalt: I Love Everything — NETFLIX COMEDY SPECIAL
- Sweet Magnolias — NETFLIX ORIGINAL
- Trumbo
Streaming May 20th
- Ben Platt Live From Radio City Music Hall — NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY
- The Flash: Season 6
- Rebelión de los Godinez — NETFLIX FILM
Streaming May 22nd
- Control Z — NETFLIX ORIGINAL
- History 101 — NETFLIX ORIGINAL
- Just Go With It
- THE LOVEBIRDS — NETFLIX FILM
- Selling Sunset: Season 2 — NETFLIX ORIGINAL
- Trailer Park Boys: The Animated Series: Season 2 — NETFLIX ORIGINAL
Streaming May 23rd
- Dynasty: Season 3
Streaming May 25th
- Ne Zha
- Norm of the North: Family Vacation
- Uncut Gems
Streaming May 26th
- Hannah Gadsby: Douglas — NETFLIX COMEDY SPECIAL
Streaming May 27th
- I’m No Longer Here — NETFLIX FILM
- The Lincoln Lawyer
Streaming May 28th
- Dorohedoro — NETFLIX ANIME
- La corazonada — NETFLIX FILM
Streaming May 29th
- Space Force — NETFLIX ORIGINAL
- Somebody Feed Phil: Season 3 — NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY
Streaming May 31st
- High Strung Free Dance
Keep reading for the full list of movies, shows, and specials being removed from Netflix next month. You can also watch a short video featuring some of the highlights coming to the service in May below:
Leaving May 1st
- John Carter
Leaving May 15th
- Limitless
- The Place Beyond the Pines
Leaving May 17th
- Royal Pains: Season 1-8
Leaving May 18th
- Scandal: Season 1-7
Leaving May 19th
- Black Snake Moan
- Carriers
- Evolution
- The First Wives Club
- It Takes Two
- Love, Rosie
- She’s Out of My League
- What’s Eating Gilbert Grape
- Young Adult
- Yours, Mine and Ours
Leaving May 25th
- Bitten: Season 1-3
Leaving May 30th
- Bob Ross: Beauty Is Everywhere: Collection 1
Leaving May 31st
- Austin Powers in Goldmember
- Austin Powers: International Man of Mystery
- Austin Powers: The Spy Who Shagged Me
- Dear John
- Final Destination
- The Final Destination
- Final Destination 2
- Final Destination 3
- Ghosts of Girlfriends Past
- Looney Tunes: Back in Action
- My Girl
- The Naked Gun 2 1/2: The Smell of Fear
- The Naked Gun: From the Files of Police Squad!
- Outbreak
- Red Dawn
- Richie Rich
That’s everything you need to know about Netflix in May. As always, we’ll be back every Sunday with weekly lists of all the arrivals and departures, so you don’t have to scroll through this post every time.