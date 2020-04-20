Netflix is always a favorite among people across the country, but that’s especially true right now as people stream more movies and shows than ever before.

People in or around hot zones have been in quarantine for around 1 month now, and most others across the United States have been sheltering in place for at least a few weeks.

Here, we run through 10 different TV series and movies available to stream right now on Netflix that you might have missed.

People across the country are spending more time at home than ever before. Unless you have an essential job and you’re still going to work each day, that likely means you’ve been spending far more time than you usually do streaming movies and shows on Netflix. If you’ve already made it through all the popular shows that people can’t stop talking about like Ozark, Tiger King, and Money Heist, you might be getting frustrated as you search for new content to watch. Don’t worry, we’ve got you covered.

If you’ve been laid off or furloughed and you’re looking for ways to cut costs, we stand by our earlier recommendation. Cancel Netflix for now and use one or all of the 10 free streaming services we recommended instead. Then, once you’re back to work and you free up some cash, you can always activate your Netflix subscription again. If you’re still working or if you refuse you drop Netflix even for a month or two to save some cash, you’ll find 10 movies and shows you might’ve missed listed below that are available to stream right now.

After Life

If you missed the first season of After Life, you should definitely spend this weekend or the week that follows catching up before season 2 premieres on April 24th. It’s a fantastic show about a man in search of reasons to go on after his wife passes away. We definitely wouldn’t call it a comedy, but there’s plenty of the dark humor that Ricky Gervais has become known for. Highly recommended.

Watch After Life

The Invention of Lying

While on the topic of Ricky Gervais, The Invention of Lying is available to stream right now as well on Netflix. It’s not a new movie, but it definitely flew under the radar for most people back when it was released. It’s about a reality where everyone always tells the truth no matter how brutal until one man — guess who — realizes he can lie.

Watch The Invention of Lying

Altered Carbon

We have to be completely honest here: we absolutely hated the first season of Altered Carbon. Season 2 of this mind-bending sci-fi series brings Anthony Mackie into the fold though, and we’ve heard some very good things so far.

Watch Altered Carbon

Gentefied

We happened upon Gentefied by accident earlier this month, and we couldn’t be happier that we did. What an awesome surprise! It’s a show about a Mexican-American family struggling to keep their Boyle Heights taco shop afloat. Once a staple, the gentrification of the region has serious implications for the people of the community. It’s lighthearted at times, silly at times, dramatic at times, and heartbreaking at times. This is definitely one to watch.

Watch Gentefied

Killer Inside: The Mind of Aaron Hernandez

If you missed Killer Inside: The Mind of Aaron Hernandez when it premiered on Netflix back in January, you definitely need to rewind the clock and tune in. The three-part documentary dives into the series of events that led to the shocking death of former NFL star Aaron Hernandez.

Watch Killer Inside: The Mind of Aaron Hernandez

The Irishman In Conversation

You’ve watched The Irishman. It might’ve taken more than one sitting, but you’ve watched it. Now, it’s time to check out The Irishman In Conversation, a terrific little series of interviews with all the key players.

Watch The Irishman In Conversation

Road to Perdition

Speaking of mob movies… Road to Perdition just came back to Netflix this month. It’s an older movie from 2002 starring Tom Hanks. He might never play a bad guy in a movie, but he does star in this Sam Mendes film as a mob hitman whose boss and mentor turns against him. An all-star cast and a fantastic storyline make this movie a must-see.

Watch Road to Perdition

In the Shadow of the Moon

From the description, which says it best: “In 1988, Philadelphia police officer Thomas Lockhart (Boyd Holbrook), hungry to become a detective, begins tracking a serial killer who mysteriously resurfaces every nine years. But when the killer’s crimes begin to defy all scientific explanation, Lock’s obsession with finding the truth threatens to destroy his career, his family, and possibly his sanity.”

Watch In the Shadow of the Moon

Fractured

In Fractured, Sam Worthington stars as a man on a road trip with his wife and daughter. When his daughter breaks his arm and they all rush to the hospital to get her care, Worthington’s character falls asleep in a chair in the lobby. When he awakens, the hospital staff has no recollection or record of his wife or daughter ever checking in.

Watch Fractured

Hold the Dark

A retired wolf expert played by Jeffrey Wright is called upon to investigate the disappearance of a child in the dangerous Alaskan wilderness. Alexander Skarsgård and Riley Keough also star in this psychological thriller.

Watch Hold the Dark

